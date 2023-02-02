Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Varonis Systems (VRNS) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Varonis Systems (VRNS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 23.53%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Nathan's Famous (NATH) Declares $0.50 Dividend
Nathan's Famous said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Enova International (ENVA) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why W.W. Grainger (GWW) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for W.W. Grainger (GWW) Stock
Investors might want to bet on W.W. Grainger (GWW), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this seller...
NASDAQ
3 ETFs for the Artificial Intelligence Boom
It remains to be seen just how durable this year’s growth stock rebound will be, but one thing is clear: There’s obvious momentum for the artificial intelligence (AI) investing theme. Consider some of the very recent headlines. Last week, Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) said it will invest $300...
NASDAQ
META or BL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Internet - Software stocks have likely encountered both Meta Platforms (META) and BlackLine (BL). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in KeyCorp (KEY)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 81.37MM shares of KeyCorp (KEY). This represents 8.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 83.63MM shares and 9.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.71% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Skyline (SKY) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Skyline (SKY) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.97 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 48.45%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
VTV, JPM, PG, BAC: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Value ETF (Symbol: VTV) where we have detected an approximate $2.7 billion dollar inflow -- that's a 2.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 707,666,195 to 726,197,049). Among the largest underlying components of VTV, in trading today JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) is down about 0.1%, Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) is down about 1.2%, and Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) is higher by about 0.3%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the VTV Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of VTV, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
NASDAQ
Ryerson Holding Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 1.61% Yield (RYI)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ryerson Holding Corp (Symbol: RYI), which saw buying by Director Stephen P. Larson.
NASDAQ
Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know
Nvidia (NVDA) closed at $210.89 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.05% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%. Coming into today, shares of the maker...
NASDAQ
Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) Declares $0.64 Dividend
Sabine Royalty Trust said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.64 per share ($7.65 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.63 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
This 'Strong Buy' Steel Stock Enters Powerful Uptrend
While many commodity stocks have pulled back off the highs from last year, the bullish run for steel stocks remains well intact. In fact, as we’ll see, this group has recently broken out and is one of the areas leading the way in 2023. Some investors may feel conservative...
NASDAQ
VXUS, VWO, PSF, SRE: ETF Inflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (Symbol: VXUS) where we have detected an approximate $946.4 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.8% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 966,523,427 to 983,621,252). Among the largest underlying components of VXUS, in trading today Vanguard International Equity Index Funds - Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Exchange Traded Fund (Symbol: VWO) is off about 0.5%, Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (Symbol: PSF) is trading flat, and Sempra (Symbol: SRE) is lower by about 1.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the VXUS Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of VXUS, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. Increases Position in Nature's Sunshine Products (NATR)
Fintel reports that Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.78MM shares of Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NATR). This represents 9.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.01MM shares and 5.11% of the company,...
NASDAQ
State Street Cuts Stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 48.74MM shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY). This represents 5.36% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 58.05MM shares and 6.22% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
VTI, COST, CSCO, PM: ETF Inflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (Symbol: VTI) where we have detected an approximate $1.7 billion dollar inflow -- that's a 0.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 1,365,177,366 to 1,373,597,377). Among the largest underlying components of VTI, in trading today Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) is off about 1.5%, Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) is down about 0.5%, and Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) is lower by about 0.8%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the VTI Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of VTI, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Like Dividends and Stock Growth? Give Qualcomm A Serious Look
Mobile chip giant Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM) results are in for the last three months of 2022 (Qualcomm's fiscal 2023 first quarter), and they were as expected: not great. As has been the case for other consumer-facing chip designers, financials are suffering as smartphone sales slowed this winter. Much of the slowdown was caused by a sharp drop-off in consumer electronics spending after more than two years of early pandemic-fueled phone, PC, and laptop spending.
Comments / 0