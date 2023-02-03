The Titan Arum, also known as the Corpse Flower is the largest unbranched inflorescence in the whole world. It can be found in its native land of Indonesia, more specifically found in the western side of the second largest island of Indonesia, Sumatra. It was first recorded blooming in Kew (a district in London) in 1889. These unique flowers have been known for growing relatively large in size, as some have been known to reach heights of up to 8 feet, and one being known to have reached a height of 12 feet.

8 DAYS AGO