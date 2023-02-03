Read full article on original website
Related
What Is The Best Time Of Year To Plant Sunflowers?
Almost everyone loves sunflowers. These gorgeous flowers can be planted nearly anywhere that receives sun. However, planting them at an ideal time is a must.
a-z-animals.com
7 Flowers to Plant in February
While you may not think of late winter as a time for planting things in your garden, there are a number of flowers to plant in February. Depending on your Hardiness Zone, some flowers can be started either indoors or out. While it is likely too late to plant your springtime bulb flowers, there are still a variety of other non-bulb blooms to consider!
Guy cut hole in the Wall and was shocked by what comes pouring out.
Nick Castro, who runs Nick’s Extreme Pest Control in California, has been in business for over 20 years but in all that time, he’s never encountered something quite like this.
If Mushrooms Are Growing in Your Lawn, This Is What It Means
Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon writes: “Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?”
The beguiling background of the plant dubbed the Queen of all Flowers
The Titan Arum, also known as the Corpse Flower is the largest unbranched inflorescence in the whole world. It can be found in its native land of Indonesia, more specifically found in the western side of the second largest island of Indonesia, Sumatra. It was first recorded blooming in Kew (a district in London) in 1889. These unique flowers have been known for growing relatively large in size, as some have been known to reach heights of up to 8 feet, and one being known to have reached a height of 12 feet.
livingetc.com
Should I cut back plants after a freeze? The gardening rule for the winter months that might surprise you
When the temperature outside plunges below freezing, certain plants in your garden can suffer. In my own garden, there have been a few casualties already this year, leaving unattractive dead foliage in pots and raised beds thanks to sub-zero temperatures. The question is, is it wise to cut back these...
These 7 winter-blooming plants nourish bees
During the bleak days of winter, bees and other pollinators look to gardeners for the nourishment that keeps them going until the more abundant seasons of the year arrive. “Black-tailed bumblebees are out as early as January,” said Andony Melathopoulos, Oregon State University Extension Service pollinator specialist and assistant professor in the College of Agricultural Sciences. “Native bees are just starting and will be seen more often later in February when the wild willow starts blooming.”
savvygardening.com
When to plant zinnias: 3 options for months of beautiful blooms
Zinnias are one of the easiest annuals to grow from seeds started indoors or direct sown in the garden. The colorful blooms attract pollinators like bees and beneficial insects. They also make long-lived cut flowers in bouquets and arrangements. Knowing when to plant zinnias can mean the difference between months of beautiful blooms or a short show at the end of the growing season. For the best display of flowers you need to plant zinnias at the right time. Below I’ll walk you through all the steps of when to plant zinnias.
livingetc.com
10 fruit trees you can grow in pots to elevate even tiny outdoor spaces so they feel like the Med
Bringing pops of color, sweet scents of blossom and not to mention tasty snacks to your backyard, fruit trees in pots are a fantastic addition to any outdoor space. And there are a number of reasons why growing fruit trees in pots might be a more practical option – perhaps you have a patio or balcony, or want the flexibility of bringing your fruit tree inside during winter. The good news is that all fruit trees can thrive in pots, if provided with the right conditions and care.
Looking for a tropical trailing plant that thrives indoors? Take a look at these
For generations, trailing plants have added a natural touch and helped soften the hard surfaces and straight edges found in homes and commercial settings. Remarkably, except for weeping succulents, many popular trailing species are native to perpetually wet and humid tropical forests. That these plants can prosper in the dry conditions found...
Indoor Plants for Dark Spaces
Shopping for houseplants can be discouraging if all you have are low-light spots for them to live in. Most houseplants are accustomed to sunny, tropical locations rather than gloomy offices or windowless basements, so the options are fairly limited when it comes to choosing the right plant for a dark space. However, there are several houseplants that need very little light to survive:
backyardboss.net
How to Get Your Jade Plant to Flower
Have you ever seen the star-shaped flowers of the jade plant (Crassula ovata) when in bloom? In ideal conditions, this succulent’s dazzling soft pink or white flowers cover the plant and give off a sweet fragrance. Jade plants need specific conditions to bloom when grown outside their natural habitat....
NOLA.com
It's time for a major pruning of repeat-flower roses. Don't be shy - it will mean more blooms in spring
Our exceptionally long growing season means we typically cut repeat-flowering roses back twice a year. The first pruning is done anytime from late January to mid-February, and the second in late August to early September. The pruning we do now is the major pruning and generally involves cutting bushes back...
Cool time to work the soil in your February garden? While it's still damp
February garden chores to put on your to-do list, from garden expert Nan Sterman
housebeautiful.com
What your zodiac sign says about your organisational style, according to IKEA
From label-loving Geminis to clutter-free Taureans, IKEA has revealed what your zodiac sign says about your organisational style in a new guide. The Swedish furniture retailer has revealed star sign personalities with 12 Clutter Horoscopes, or rather 'Clutterscopes', by teaming up with renowned psychologist, Honey Langcaster-James to analyse clutter characteristics.
macaronikid.com
Generational Clutter
We use the term generational clutter in two ways. First, we feel strongly that what we decide to hold onto is largely influenced by our parents, our grandparents, and other parental figures we may have had. Second, there are items that we have inherited that take up space because of our emotional connection, not because we actually want them in our home.
thespruce.com
How to Garden Outdoors in Winter and Grow Fresh Vegetables
Growing and harvesting your own vegetables and herbs is one of the best things about summertime. But, cold weather doesn't mean the growing season is over. With some basic knowledge and equipment, you can grow fresh veggies in winter, overwinter crops, and get a head start on spring. Here's everything...
Blueberry pruning
Blueberries are a popular landscape plant for homeowners in Sampson County. They are fairly easy to grow if provided the right conditions and
Comments / 0