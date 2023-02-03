ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

7 Flowers to Plant in February

While you may not think of late winter as a time for planting things in your garden, there are a number of flowers to plant in February. Depending on your Hardiness Zone, some flowers can be started either indoors or out. While it is likely too late to plant your springtime bulb flowers, there are still a variety of other non-bulb blooms to consider!
OREGON STATE
Cristoval Victorial

The beguiling background of the plant dubbed the Queen of all Flowers

The Titan Arum, also known as the Corpse Flower is the largest unbranched inflorescence in the whole world. It can be found in its native land of Indonesia, more specifically found in the western side of the second largest island of Indonesia, Sumatra. It was first recorded blooming in Kew (a district in London) in 1889. These unique flowers have been known for growing relatively large in size, as some have been known to reach heights of up to 8 feet, and one being known to have reached a height of 12 feet.
The Oregonian

These 7 winter-blooming plants nourish bees

During the bleak days of winter, bees and other pollinators look to gardeners for the nourishment that keeps them going until the more abundant seasons of the year arrive. “Black-tailed bumblebees are out as early as January,” said Andony Melathopoulos, Oregon State University Extension Service pollinator specialist and assistant professor in the College of Agricultural Sciences. “Native bees are just starting and will be seen more often later in February when the wild willow starts blooming.”
OREGON STATE
savvygardening.com

When to plant zinnias: 3 options for months of beautiful blooms

Zinnias are one of the easiest annuals to grow from seeds started indoors or direct sown in the garden. The colorful blooms attract pollinators like bees and beneficial insects. They also make long-lived cut flowers in bouquets and arrangements. Knowing when to plant zinnias can mean the difference between months of beautiful blooms or a short show at the end of the growing season. For the best display of flowers you need to plant zinnias at the right time. Below I’ll walk you through all the steps of when to plant zinnias.
livingetc.com

10 fruit trees you can grow in pots to elevate even tiny outdoor spaces so they feel like the Med

Bringing pops of color, sweet scents of blossom and not to mention tasty snacks to your backyard, fruit trees in pots are a fantastic addition to any outdoor space. And there are a number of reasons why growing fruit trees in pots might be a more practical option – perhaps you have a patio or balcony, or want the flexibility of bringing your fruit tree inside during winter. The good news is that all fruit trees can thrive in pots, if provided with the right conditions and care.
GEORGIA STATE
northfortynews

Indoor Plants for Dark Spaces

Shopping for houseplants can be discouraging if all you have are low-light spots for them to live in. Most houseplants are accustomed to sunny, tropical locations rather than gloomy offices or windowless basements, so the options are fairly limited when it comes to choosing the right plant for a dark space. However, there are several houseplants that need very little light to survive:
backyardboss.net

How to Get Your Jade Plant to Flower

Have you ever seen the star-shaped flowers of the jade plant (Crassula ovata) when in bloom? In ideal conditions, this succulent’s dazzling soft pink or white flowers cover the plant and give off a sweet fragrance. Jade plants need specific conditions to bloom when grown outside their natural habitat....
housebeautiful.com

What your zodiac sign says about your organisational style, according to IKEA

From label-loving Geminis to clutter-free Taureans, IKEA has revealed what your zodiac sign says about your organisational style in a new guide. The Swedish furniture retailer has revealed star sign personalities with 12 Clutter Horoscopes, or rather 'Clutterscopes', by teaming up with renowned psychologist, Honey Langcaster-James to analyse clutter characteristics.
macaronikid.com

Generational Clutter

We use the term generational clutter in two ways. First, we feel strongly that what we decide to hold onto is largely influenced by our parents, our grandparents, and other parental figures we may have had. Second, there are items that we have inherited that take up space because of our emotional connection, not because we actually want them in our home.
thespruce.com

How to Garden Outdoors in Winter and Grow Fresh Vegetables

Growing and harvesting your own vegetables and herbs is one of the best things about summertime. But, cold weather doesn't mean the growing season is over. With some basic knowledge and equipment, you can grow fresh veggies in winter, overwinter crops, and get a head start on spring. Here's everything...

Comments / 0

Community Policy