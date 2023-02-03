ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KMPH.com

Multiple drivers arrested for DUI in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department is reminding folks this weekend to drink responsibly and designate a sober driver before taking to the road. According to Madera Police, multiple DUI-related arrests took place over the weekend as drivers decided to get behind the wheel while intoxicated. “Unfortunately,...
MADERA, CA
crimevoice.com

15-Year-Old Arrested After North Merced Shooting

“On January 30, 2023, at approximately 5:45 P.M., Merced Police detectives arrested a 15-year-old boy for attempted murder, attempted robbery and shooting at an occupied vehicle. At approximately 3:29 P.M., the Merced Police Department received a call for shots fired in the area of Erie Ave. and Brookdale Dr. in...
MERCED, CA
ABC10

Turlock police amp up security measures after deadly weekend shootings

TURLOCK, Calif. — Turlock police announced additional security measures are immediately going into effect Friday following back-to-back shootings last month. Two people died and one was critically injured in two separate shootings that happened in front of downtown bars Jan. 14 and Jan. 15. In response to the shootings,...
TURLOCK, CA
CBS Sacramento

New safety protocols for two Turlock bars following back-to-back shootings

TURLOCK - New requirements are now in effect at two Turlock bars to make the downtown area safer. Turlock's police chief announced the new safety practices following two deadly shootings within the past month.Those two shootings happened in the heart of downtown Turlock. The latest one happened near Grand Cru and Utter Place."We love them. It should be a safe spot. You shouldn't have to worry about stabbings or shootings," resident Tanner Steffano said.More security will be on-hand at both Grand Cru and Utter Place as ordered by Turlock Police Chief Jason Hedden.It comes after recent back-to-back shootings downtown. The...
TURLOCK, CA
mymotherlode.com

Sonora Man Tased After Attacking Elderly Parents

Sonora, CA – After allegedly threatening to kill and set his parent’s house on fire, and then disobeying deputies’ repeated orders to stop trashing the home, deputies tased a Sonora man. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Montgomery Road in Sonora after an elderly...
SONORA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera PD searching for commercial burglary suspect

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is looking to identify a suspect who they say has been involved in commercial burglary from the same business in Madera on two separate occasions. According to the business’s surveillance video images provided by the police, on one of the occasions, the suspect entered the store with […]
MADERA, CA
ABC10

Turlock Police officers donate money to replace 7-year-old's stolen wheelchair

TURLOCK, Calif. — A Turlock family can now purchase a new wheelchair for a 7-year-old girl after officers donated $1,000. According to the Turlock Police Department, a thief stole a wheelchair belonging to 7-year-old Miracle Melgoza. When members of the Turlock Police Officers Association heard about the theft, they decided to come together to help Melgoza's family purchase a new wheelchair.
TURLOCK, CA
KMPH.com

Two men wanted for commercial burglary following restaurant break-in

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is asking the community for help Thursday in identifying two suspects wanted for commercial burglary. According to Fresno Police, two men were caught on camera breaking into the Shanghai Chinese Cuisine on Blackstone Avenue and Griffith Way, near Dakota Avenue. Officers...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man taking out the trash targeted by drive-by shooting in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday evening following a drive-by shooting in Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, a man believed to be in his 30s was outside taking out the trash when he was shot by someone in a black 2-door vehicle on Santa Clara Street, near Ventura Street and B Street.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Failed home break-in caught on camera in northwest Fresno

The Fresno Police Department is now on the lookout for a suspect they say tried to break into a home last month in northwest Fresno. According to Fresno Police, the suspect, who has yet to be identified, was caught on camera walking up to a home near Ashcroft and Marks Avenues on Jan. 9 around 11:20 a.m.
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy