Read full article on original website
Related
goldrushcam.com
Detectives with the Career Criminal Auto Theft Team Arrest Two Men and Recover Stolen Vehicle After Traffic Stop in Fresno
February 4, 2023 - Fresno – The Fresno Police Department reported the following information. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, Detectives from the Career Criminal Auto Theft Team (CCATT) located a stolen truck being driven. Detectives conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the area of Clinton Avenue and Blythe Avenue.
KCRA.com
Turlock police make additional changes to downtown security following January shootings
TURLOCK, Calif. — The Turlock Police Department has increased its efforts to improve safety downtown, the police chief said Friday. On Facebook, police Chief Jason Hedden wrote that in response to two shootings near the Grand Cru last month, the department had changed the requirements of the bar’s conditional use permit. The changes include:
KMPH.com
Multiple drivers arrested for DUI in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department is reminding folks this weekend to drink responsibly and designate a sober driver before taking to the road. According to Madera Police, multiple DUI-related arrests took place over the weekend as drivers decided to get behind the wheel while intoxicated. “Unfortunately,...
Three juveniles detained after reportedly starting a fire at Yosemite Middle School
According to Fresno Fire, three juveniles have been detained after reportedly starting a fire on a middle school campus in Central Fresno.
crimevoice.com
15-Year-Old Arrested After North Merced Shooting
“On January 30, 2023, at approximately 5:45 P.M., Merced Police detectives arrested a 15-year-old boy for attempted murder, attempted robbery and shooting at an occupied vehicle. At approximately 3:29 P.M., the Merced Police Department received a call for shots fired in the area of Erie Ave. and Brookdale Dr. in...
Turlock police amp up security measures after deadly weekend shootings
TURLOCK, Calif. — Turlock police announced additional security measures are immediately going into effect Friday following back-to-back shootings last month. Two people died and one was critically injured in two separate shootings that happened in front of downtown bars Jan. 14 and Jan. 15. In response to the shootings,...
KMPH.com
Man accused of smoking meth, entered school grounds arrested after struggle
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested after police say he drove onto school grounds while smoking meth. According to Fresno Police, a driver who was not identified was parked in front of Gaston Middle School Thursday morning. A school resource officer asked the man to leave and...
New safety protocols for two Turlock bars following back-to-back shootings
TURLOCK - New requirements are now in effect at two Turlock bars to make the downtown area safer. Turlock's police chief announced the new safety practices following two deadly shootings within the past month.Those two shootings happened in the heart of downtown Turlock. The latest one happened near Grand Cru and Utter Place."We love them. It should be a safe spot. You shouldn't have to worry about stabbings or shootings," resident Tanner Steffano said.More security will be on-hand at both Grand Cru and Utter Place as ordered by Turlock Police Chief Jason Hedden.It comes after recent back-to-back shootings downtown. The...
KMJ
Teens on Probation Arrested, Caught with Loaded Firearms in Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two teenagers were arrested and now face several charges after they were caught with loaded firearms in southeast Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers spoke with two boys in a vehicle near Peach and Huntington Avenues. Officers say the driver in the vehicle...
mymotherlode.com
Sonora Man Tased After Attacking Elderly Parents
Sonora, CA – After allegedly threatening to kill and set his parent’s house on fire, and then disobeying deputies’ repeated orders to stop trashing the home, deputies tased a Sonora man. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Montgomery Road in Sonora after an elderly...
Madera PD searching for commercial burglary suspect
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is looking to identify a suspect who they say has been involved in commercial burglary from the same business in Madera on two separate occasions. According to the business’s surveillance video images provided by the police, on one of the occasions, the suspect entered the store with […]
Turlock Police officers donate money to replace 7-year-old's stolen wheelchair
TURLOCK, Calif. — A Turlock family can now purchase a new wheelchair for a 7-year-old girl after officers donated $1,000. According to the Turlock Police Department, a thief stole a wheelchair belonging to 7-year-old Miracle Melgoza. When members of the Turlock Police Officers Association heard about the theft, they decided to come together to help Melgoza's family purchase a new wheelchair.
Man is now hospitalized after he was stabbed in the head, PD says
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- A man is hospitalized after being stabbed in an apartment complex in Central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. At 9:54 p.m. officers responded to a stabbing of a victim at the insection of Dakota and Arthur Avenue at an apartment complex. Police say they found a male victim in his […]
goldrushcam.com
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Saturday, February 4, 2023
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Saturday, February 4, 2023. Across the street is the former Jail which now houses the 24 hour dispatch facility and provides the following list of services to the community at this location;. Finger Printing: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00...
KMPH.com
Two men wanted for commercial burglary following restaurant break-in
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is asking the community for help Thursday in identifying two suspects wanted for commercial burglary. According to Fresno Police, two men were caught on camera breaking into the Shanghai Chinese Cuisine on Blackstone Avenue and Griffith Way, near Dakota Avenue. Officers...
YAHOO!
3 more San Joaquin County sheriff's workers put on leave following jail officer's arrest
After a San Joaquin County correctional officer was arrested on weapon and drug charges Wednesday, three more employees of the sheriff's office will be placed on leave as investigators determine whether they participated in the officer's alleged misconduct, Sheriff Patrick Withrow said. "At this point, I cannot confirm whether or...
Fresno couple accused of stealing millions of dollars while posing as caregivers
A Fresno hairstylist and his girlfriend are accused of stealing millions of dollars from a mentally ill man while posing as his caregivers.
KMPH.com
Man taking out the trash targeted by drive-by shooting in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday evening following a drive-by shooting in Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, a man believed to be in his 30s was outside taking out the trash when he was shot by someone in a black 2-door vehicle on Santa Clara Street, near Ventura Street and B Street.
KMPH.com
Failed home break-in caught on camera in northwest Fresno
The Fresno Police Department is now on the lookout for a suspect they say tried to break into a home last month in northwest Fresno. According to Fresno Police, the suspect, who has yet to be identified, was caught on camera walking up to a home near Ashcroft and Marks Avenues on Jan. 9 around 11:20 a.m.
Man found dead in river after running from traffic stop in Oakhurst, deputies say
A man was found dead in a river hours after he ran away from a traffic stop in Oakhurst, according to the Madera County Sheriff's Office.
Comments / 0