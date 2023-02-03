Read full article on original website
goldrushcam.com
Merced Gang Unit Arrest Los Banos Man with Loaded 9mm Ghost Gun and Ammunition During Traffic Stop
February 4, 2023 - Merced – The Merced Police Department reported the following information. On 2-3-23 at approximately 11:00 A.M., the Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit arrested a Los Banos man with two unserialized firearms. On Friday, February 3 Officers with the Gang Violence Suppression Unit conducted...
KMPH.com
Multiple drivers arrested for DUI in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department is reminding folks this weekend to drink responsibly and designate a sober driver before taking to the road. According to Madera Police, multiple DUI-related arrests took place over the weekend as drivers decided to get behind the wheel while intoxicated. “Unfortunately,...
goldrushcam.com
Gang Violence Suppression Unit in Merced Arrest Two Men with 9mm Polymer 80 Handguns and Fentanyl for Sale
February 3, 2023 - Merced – The Merced Police Department reported the following information. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 2:51 P.M., the Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit arrested two men during a traffic stop with firearms and Fentanyl for sale. On February 2, 2023, at...
crimevoice.com
15-Year-Old Arrested After North Merced Shooting
“On January 30, 2023, at approximately 5:45 P.M., Merced Police detectives arrested a 15-year-old boy for attempted murder, attempted robbery and shooting at an occupied vehicle. At approximately 3:29 P.M., the Merced Police Department received a call for shots fired in the area of Erie Ave. and Brookdale Dr. in...
KMPH.com
Man accused of smoking meth, entered school grounds arrested after struggle
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested after police say he drove onto school grounds while smoking meth. According to Fresno Police, a driver who was not identified was parked in front of Gaston Middle School Thursday morning. A school resource officer asked the man to leave and...
Man is now hospitalized after he was stabbed in the head, PD says
New safety protocols for two Turlock bars following back-to-back shootings
TURLOCK - New requirements are now in effect at two Turlock bars to make the downtown area safer. Turlock's police chief announced the new safety practices following two deadly shootings within the past month.Those two shootings happened in the heart of downtown Turlock. The latest one happened near Grand Cru and Utter Place."We love them. It should be a safe spot. You shouldn't have to worry about stabbings or shootings," resident Tanner Steffano said.More security will be on-hand at both Grand Cru and Utter Place as ordered by Turlock Police Chief Jason Hedden.It comes after recent back-to-back shootings downtown. The...
Madera PD searching for commercial burglary suspect
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is looking to identify a suspect who they say has been involved in commercial burglary from the same business in Madera on two separate occasions. According to the business’s surveillance video images provided by the police, on one of the occasions, the suspect entered the store with […]
KCRA.com
San Joaquin correctional officer arrested on controlled substance, assault weapon charges
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A San Joquin County correction officer was arrested following an investigation, authorities said Wednesday. The officer was later identified as 30-year-old Brandon Wolff by the San Joquin County Sheriff’s Office. Wolff is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for...
San Joaquin County Correctional Officer arrested, 3 other county staff members placed on administrative leave
(KTXL) — An internal investigation of a San Joaquin County Correctional Officer has prompted their arrest on Wednesday, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. In a private press conference on Thursday, San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow named Brandon Wolff as the correctional officer that had been arrested. Wolff is facing charges of […]
Man found dead in river after running from traffic stop in Oakhurst, deputies say
goldrushcam.com
Man Found Deceased in Fresno River After Running from Madera County Sheriff’s Sergeant During Traffic Stop in Oakhurst
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Police Department Announce Arrest of Two Juveniles for Possession of Two Loaded Privately Manufactured Firearms
February 2, 2023 - Fresno Police Department officials report Southeast DST officers contacted two juvenile males in a vehicle near Peach Avenue and Huntington Avenue. During the contact, both males were found to be active gang members and on juvenile probation. The driver was unlicensed. During the inventory prior to...
3 San Joaquin Sheriff's Office employees placed on leave after arrest of correctional officer
STOCKTON, Calif. — The investigation into a San Joaquin County Sheriff's correctional officer accused of possessing a controlled substance that he intended to sell and illegally possessing an assault rifle has widened, Sheriff Pat Withrow announced in a video statement released Thursday. Withrow says three sheriff's office employees, including...
KMPH.com
Two men wanted for commercial burglary following restaurant break-in
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is asking the community for help Thursday in identifying two suspects wanted for commercial burglary. According to Fresno Police, two men were caught on camera breaking into the Shanghai Chinese Cuisine on Blackstone Avenue and Griffith Way, near Dakota Avenue. Officers...
goldrushcam.com
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Saturday, February 4, 2023
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Saturday, February 4, 2023. Across the street is the former Jail which now houses the 24 hour dispatch facility and provides the following list of services to the community at this location;. Finger Printing: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00...
KMPH.com
Failed home break-in caught on camera in northwest Fresno
The Fresno Police Department is now on the lookout for a suspect they say tried to break into a home last month in northwest Fresno. According to Fresno Police, the suspect, who has yet to be identified, was caught on camera walking up to a home near Ashcroft and Marks Avenues on Jan. 9 around 11:20 a.m.
KMPH.com
Man taking out the trash targeted by drive-by shooting in Fresno
Man shot while walking back to house in downtown Fresno, police say
Man hospitalized after being stabbed in the head in Central Fresno
