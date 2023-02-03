Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office Announce the Arrests of 58 Men and Women in Connection with a Human Trafficking Operation

Read full article on original website
Related
goldrushcam.com
Merced Gang Unit Arrest Los Banos Man with Loaded 9mm Ghost Gun and Ammunition During Traffic Stop
February 4, 2023 - Merced – The Merced Police Department reported the following information. On 2-3-23 at approximately 11:00 A.M., the Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit arrested a Los Banos man with two unserialized firearms. On Friday, February 3 Officers with the Gang Violence Suppression Unit conducted...
goldrushcam.com
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Saturday, February 4, 2023
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Saturday, February 4, 2023. Across the street is the former Jail which now houses the 24 hour dispatch facility and provides the following list of services to the community at this location;. Finger Printing: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00...
goldrushcam.com
Mariposa County Public Health Reports 3 New Positive COVID Cases from January 27 - February 3, 2023
February 3, 2023 - Please note: These are cases reported to Public Health between Friday, January 27th at 4:00 P.M. - Friday, February 3rd at 4:00 P.M. NOTE: We currently have no reported cases dated for February, this report reflects cases dated January 31st or prior. 2/3/2023 COVID-19 Update:. New...
goldrushcam.com
UC Merced Community and Labor Center's New Study Highlights Farmworkers' Health Challenges
February 6, 2023 - A new landmark study by the UC Merced Community and Labor Center shows farmworkers across California are facing serious health challenges on a daily basis. The goal of the Farmworker Health Study was to examine agricultural worker health and well-being, in addition to health care access, local and state policies, and health and training needs.
Comments / 0