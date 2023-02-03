Read full article on original website
India's Adani shares see extended sell-off as credit warnings kick in
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The sell-off in India's Adani Group's seven listed companies, where more than $110 billion in market value has already evaporated, continued on Monday as a U.S. short-seller's report critical of the group's finances now led to credit warnings. Ratings agency Moody's warned on Friday that the group...
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
China stocks fall as Sino-U.S. tensions rise
SHANGHAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Monday as elevated Sino-U.S. geopolitical tensions dented investor sentiment in a decline tracking Asian shares lower after the latest U.S. jobs report renewed concerns of more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. China's CSI 300 Index lost 1.7% by the end...
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on February 6
ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.40% at 11,304 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:. NESTLE. Nestle will have to raise prices of its food...
FTSE 100 slips from record high as upbeat data stokes Fed rate jitters
(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 slipped from a record high on Monday, after upbeat U.S. labour market data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could keep hiking interest rates for longer. The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.6% after hitting a record high of 7,906.58 in the previous session. Globally, stocks...
Skc Co Q4 Operating Loss 24 Billion Won, Swings To Loss
* SKC CO: Q4 OPERATING LOSS 24 BILLION WON, SWINGS TO LOSS Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Borsa Istanbul Says Decides to Halt Transactions In Shares Of 8 Companies In Earthquake Zone
* DUE TO EARTHQUAKE DISASTER, IT HAS BEEN DECIDED TO HALT TRANSACTION SEQUENCES OF BELOW-MENTIONED FIRM SHARES IN EARTHQUAKE ZONE UNTIL A MATERIAL EVENTS DISCLOSURE IS MADE IN PUBLIC DISCLOSURE PLATFORM REGARDING HOW COMPANIES WERE AFFECTED BY EARTHQUAKE SASA.E (EQUITY, VİOP AND WARRANTS) BOSSA.E BLCYT.E SANKO.E HATEK.E ISDMR.E ARSAN.E RUBNS.E.
Hungary c.banker sees a pullback in demand, raw materials prices
BUDAPEST, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Slowing demand is beginning to impact price growth, Hungarian central bank Deputy Governor Mihaly Patai told a conference on Monday, noting a decline in retail sales and a retreat in key raw materials prices. The bank pledged a "patient approach" to monetary policy last month,...
FOREX-Dollar steady after robust U.S. jobs data, lira hits record low
LONDON/SINGAPORE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The dollar held firm against the euro on Monday, with traders taking the view the U.S. Federal Reserve will likely lift its benchmark rate above 5% and keep it there to squeeze inflation after data showed the labour market remains strong. An earthquake in central...
TABLE-Euro zone December retail sales fall 2.8% y/y
Feb 6 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following data on retail sales in the euro zone in December. Volume of retail trade % change compared with the previous month (calendar and seasonally adjusted) Jul 22 Aug 22 Sep 22 Oct 22 Nov 22 Dec 22 Euro area Total retail trade -0.2 0.0 0.8 -1.5 1.2 -2.7 Food, drinks, tobacco 0.0 -0.7 0.5 -1.2 -0.5 -2.9 Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which: -0.2 0.2 1.3 -1.8 2.0 -2.6 Mail orders and internet 4.1 -4.3 3.0 -1.4 -0.3 -2.3 Automotive fuel in specialised stores 1.0 1.9 -0.9 0.0 0.5 2.3 Volume of retail trade % change compared with the same month of the previous year (calendar adjusted) Jul 22 Aug 22 Sep 22 Oct 22 Nov 22 Dec 22 Euro area Total retail trade -0.7 -1.3 0.1 -2.6 -2.5 -2.8 Food, drinks, tobacco -1.7 -1.3 -2.0 -3.9 -4.6 -6.9 Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which: -0.9 -2.2 0.8 -2.4 -2.0 -0.6 Mail orders and internet 2.1 -5.5 -1.6 -5.1 -7.1 -5.5 Automotive fuel in specialised stores 2.1 4.8 3.7 2.2 3.9 6.0 For Eurostat release, click on: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators (Reporting by Antonis Pothitos in Gdansk)
Cleantech company Carbonxt (ASX:CG1) highlights operating efficiencies in latest quarter report - Kalkine Media
Carbonxt develops and sells specialised activated carbon products, including powdered activated carbon and activated carbon pellets. The Kentucky Joint Venture is near completion and is set to become an immediate funding support, the report says. Operating efficiencies were added to the Arden Hills pellet plant and the Black Birch PAC...
IONOS sets IPO price guidance at lower end of range
LONDON (Reuters) - German web hosting firm IONOS plans to sell shares at the lower end of the targeted price range in its initial public offering (IPO) on the Frankfurt bourse, a deal seen as a potential icebreaker for the reopening of European markets. The company is offering stock at...
Interra Resources Says Goldpetrol Joint Operating Commenced Drilling In Myanmar
Drill targets for lithium brines defined at Arcadia Minerals’ (ASX:AM7) Bitterwasser project - Kalkine Media
Arcadia Minerals has announced a geophysical interpretation of the helicopter borne electro-magnetic survey that was concluded recently by the geologists of the firm. As per the interpretation, there is structural concurrence between highly anomalous electro-magnetic zones and mineralised lithium clay pans. The company is planning for three stratigraphic boreholes by...
Raiden’s (ASX:RDN) Dec quarter marks strong Ni-Cu-PGE assays for Mt Sholl - Kalkine Media
The period saw completion of maiden drilling program at the Mt Sholl project that intersected high-grade & broad zones of Ni-Cu-PGE sulphide mineralisation. The results correlate with historical drilling and indicate that all deposits remain open in multiple directions. The company expects finalising modelling of an updated MRE in Q1.
Vietnam hikes electricity floor price by nearly 14%
HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam has raised the average floor price for retail electricity by 13.69%, the government said on Monday, a move that is expected to pave the way for state utility EVN to raise its prices. The Southeast Asian country has sought to raise retail electricity prices to encourage...
Cyprium Metals (ASX:CYM) announces AU$35Mn placement for Nifty Project Restart - Kalkine Media
Cyprium Metals (ASX:CYM) has received firm commitments for a placement of 318.6 million shares at AU$0.11 per share to raise AU$35 million (before costs). The participants of the placement will get 1 attaching option for each share, with a two-year term and an exercise price of AU$0.15 per option. The...
2022 in review: Carbonxt (ASX:CG1) makes a strong mark in cleantech space - Kalkine Media
Carbonxt Group manufactures specialised activated carbon products capable of capturing harmful pollutants emitted during industrial processes. In 2022, the company continued to extend its reputation in the industry as an innovative provider of activated carbon solutions with novel materials. CG1 entered the massive LNG sector and secured the renewal of...
December 2022 quarter boosts Boab Metals’ (ASX:BML) confidence towards a decision to mine at Sorby Hills - Kalkine Media
As per the recent Sorby Hills DFS study, around 75% of the pre-production capital expenditure and direct mining costs are supported by the present tendered pricing. ~18.3Mt of ore will be mined and processed through a simple crush-mill-flotation circuit at an initial rate of 1.5Mtpa expanding over the initial 8.5-year processing period.
