The Associated Press

How will we know if the US economy is in a recession?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The second consecutive quarter of economic growth that the government reported Thursday underscored that the nation isn’t in a recession despite high inflation and the Federal Reserve’s fastest pace of interest rate hikes in four decades. Yet the U.S. economy is hardly in the...
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of a Dozen Eggs Every Year Since 1973

You may not believe it till you see it, but according to a recent USDA report, retail prices of eggs have actually begun to ease. More than perhaps any other product, eggs have become a symbol of inflation the past few months. Prices soared 60% in 2022, reaching $4.25 for a dozen eggs in December.  […]
CBS Minnesota

Stocks slip after huge January jobs number

Stocks fell early Friday as a surprisngly strong monthly jobs report and weaker-than-expected financial performances from some of the country's biggest technology companies. The S&P 500 was down 45 points, or 1.1%, to 4,135, in early morning trading. The Dow Jones industrials fell 121 points, or 0.4%, to 33,933 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 1.8% the morning after three technology bellwethers — Apple, Amazon and Alphabet — posted lackluster quarterly results after Thursday's close.America's employers added a robust 517,000 jobs in January, a surprisingly strong gain in the face of the Federal Reserve's aggressive drive to slow growth and tame...
CBS News

U.S. added 517,000 jobs in January, blowing away forecasts

Employers added a stunning 517,000 jobs in January, indicating the job market remains red-hot despite rising layoffs in the technology industry and other key sectors of the economy.The figure, released on Friday by the Department of Labor, far outpaced economists' expectations of about 185,000 jobs to be added in January. The nation's unemployment rate ticked down to 3.4%. The government also revised estimates for 2022 to show that 568,000 more payroll jobs were created than initially estimated.This is a developing story.
NBC News

U.S. January jobs report crushes expectations

The U.S. January jobs report shattered expectations with 517,000 jobs added last month and an unemployment rate at its lowest level since 1969. NBC’s Brian Cheung has more on what this means for interest rates as many Americans still face recession fears and high inflation. Feb. 3, 2023.
NBC News

Walmart to raise average hourly wage to more than $17.50 an hour

Walmart said Tuesday it would raise the average hourly wage of its associates to more than $17.50 an hour — up from about $17 an hour. In a note to employees published on Walmart's website, John Furner, the president and CEO of Walmart U.S., said the move is part of an effort to strengthen the retail giant's jobs and invest in its people.

