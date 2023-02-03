Stocks fell early Friday as a surprisngly strong monthly jobs report and weaker-than-expected financial performances from some of the country's biggest technology companies. The S&P 500 was down 45 points, or 1.1%, to 4,135, in early morning trading. The Dow Jones industrials fell 121 points, or 0.4%, to 33,933 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 1.8% the morning after three technology bellwethers — Apple, Amazon and Alphabet — posted lackluster quarterly results after Thursday's close.America's employers added a robust 517,000 jobs in January, a surprisingly strong gain in the face of the Federal Reserve's aggressive drive to slow growth and tame...

3 DAYS AGO