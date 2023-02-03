ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

The Tennessean

Republican bill would rename a portion of Nashville's Rep. John Lewis Way after Donald Trump

Two Republican lawmakers are sponsoring a bill to rename a portion of Rep. John Lewis Way in downtown Nashville after Donald Trump. The Metro Council in 2020 renamed the street, once known as Fifth Avenue, after the civil rights activist and longtime Democratic member of Congress from Georgia. Lewis helped lead lunch counter sit-ins along the street during the early years of the civil rights movement.
NASHVILLE, TN
foodmanufacturing.com

Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
MORRISON, TN
WJHL

Harshbarger, Blackburn want Biden to shoot down Chinese balloon

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Rep. Diana Harshbarger and Sen. Marsha Blackburn are calling on President Joe Biden to shoot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon flying over the U.S. “As the Chinese spy balloon heads over Tennessee, I have three words for @JoeBiden: Shoot it down,” Blackburn said in a tweet Friday evening. A weather model […]
TENNESSEE STATE

