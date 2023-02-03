Read full article on original website
Related
Republican bill would rename a portion of Nashville's Rep. John Lewis Way after Donald Trump
Two Republican lawmakers are sponsoring a bill to rename a portion of Rep. John Lewis Way in downtown Nashville after Donald Trump. The Metro Council in 2020 renamed the street, once known as Fifth Avenue, after the civil rights activist and longtime Democratic member of Congress from Georgia. Lewis helped lead lunch counter sit-ins along the street during the early years of the civil rights movement.
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for something
A Tennessee witness at Murfreesboro reported watching an object with lights moving around the neighborhood at 6:11 p.m. on February 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
foodmanufacturing.com
Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
Harshbarger, Blackburn want Biden to shoot down Chinese balloon
WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Rep. Diana Harshbarger and Sen. Marsha Blackburn are calling on President Joe Biden to shoot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon flying over the U.S. “As the Chinese spy balloon heads over Tennessee, I have three words for @JoeBiden: Shoot it down,” Blackburn said in a tweet Friday evening. A weather model […]
marketplace.org
Why Tennessee is turning down millions of federal dollars for HIV prevention
A 67-year-old grandmother arrived at an emergency room in Nashville recently with a broken toe. But she left with a life-saving diagnosis. In this ER, the nonprofit Nashville Cares offers free HIV testing, funded by a long-running grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “She must have been...
Let Tennessee parents decide if children go to drag shows, not lawmakers | Opinion
There’s a famous story about Dolly Parton years ago. She entered a drag queen celebrity impersonator contest in LA, dressed as herself, but without revealing her identity – just one of several Dolly Parton impersonators entered that year. Even though she made her already bigger-than-life appearance bigger (“my eyes bigger, hair bigger, everything”...
New TN bill filed would allow guns on all school campuses
SB0827 would amend certain provisions of state law prohibiting any firearms from being carried on school campuses or in public parks.
Doctors to Bring Healthcare Message to Lee's State of the State
Advocacy group calling for expansion of Medicaid, protection of reproductive health. Tennessee doctors affiliated with the healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care plan to attend tonight's State of the State Address delivered by Gov. Bill Lee.
Comments / 2