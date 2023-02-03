ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

fox2detroit.com

3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made

There exists enough resources to provide the 10 million people of our state the energy they need. What Michigan lacks is the political will to insist on reliable energy, preferring instead weather-dependent sources such as wind and solar. Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made. The resources of the...
orangeandbluepress.com

Biggest Inflation Relief Checks, Other Measures Will Be Given to All Taxpayers in Michigan

All taxpayers are about to receive the biggest inflation relief checks and other measures to help eligible residents combat their financial struggles. In this time of the increasing inflation rate that affects the prices of basic commodities, federal and state officials are finding ways to help the citizens in the country combat the financial crisis. Different programs and legislations were created to ensure that American families can meet their daily needs.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan leaders fight to secure Selfridge air base’s future with new mission

Michigan leaders were making the case to bring a new air force mission to Selfridge Air Base in a series of new letters to the Air Force. Every member of the House of Representatives from Michigan, except Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI14), both Senators Debbie Stabenow (D), Gary Peters (D), and Governor Gretchen Whitmer have sent letters to the Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendell.
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s New 679 Area Code Isn’t Iconic. Is It Silly To Care?

Growing up around Michigan some people had telephone options consisting of "party lines," then private numbers with rotary phones. Things got very "techy" when touch tone service was available. While landlines are long gone for a lot of folks, one thing has rarely changed: Our area codes. That's about to change for another chunk of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.
The Detroit Free Press

Gov. Whitmer proposal: A $180 check for each Michigan tax filer

LANSING — Each Michigan tax filer would share in the state's record budget surplus by receiving a check for $180 under a proposal from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic majority leaders in the House and Senate. The checks could be issued as soon as this spring or early summer, Whitmer spokesperson Bobby Leddy said. The total cost of the checks, which would come from the general fund, will be $800 million, he said. ...
Bay News 9

Canine flu spreads into Florida - What are the signs?

PINE CASTLE, Fla. — A canine influenza virus is spreading in the United States. Veterinarians from California, Texas, North Carolina and now Florida have been reporting outbreaks of a highly contagious H3N2 virus. What You Need To Know. H3N2 is a highly contagious virus being found in dogs. Veterinarians...
wcsx.com

Is Michigan Going to Be a Climate Haven?

For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
The 74

Michigan May Reverse Law Requiring 3rd-Graders Behind in Reading to Repeat Grade

Michigan education advocates and leaders urged the Senate Education Committee Tuesday to pass a bill to remove the controversial retention component from the state’s Read by Grade 3 law. Senate Bill 12, sponsored by Senate Education Committee Chair Sen. Dayna Polehanki (D-Livonia), aims to reform Michigan’s third-grade reading law by removing a mandate that requires […]
