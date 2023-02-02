ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'

Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Houston Chronicle

Book World: Tim Blake Nelson's debut novel is a chilling portrait of Hollywood

- - - As a beloved character actor taking a spin through the literary world, Tim Blake Nelson is fittingly drawn to detours in "City of Blows," his unfocused if intriguing debut novel about bitterness and ambition in Hollywood. Nelson, also an occasional playwright and filmmaker, seemingly aims to capture...
Veronica Charnell Media

The World Reacts to Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour Ticket Prices

On Wednesday, Beyoncé announced a world tour for her Grammy-nominated album Renaissance, marking her first solo tour since 2016. The tour, which includes over 45 scheduled shows, is expected to see a major turnout, and US ticket presales start on Monday. However, many in the Beyhive have concerns they might not get tickets following Ticketmaster’s recent snafu that saw millions of Taylor Swift fans locked out of tickets to their queen’s forthcoming The Eras Tour. The demand for Renaissance tour tickets hasalready exceeded 800% of available tickets.
Houston Chronicle

Snag a Sling TV subscription for 50% off right now

Super Bowl Sunday — which falls on February 12 this year — will be here before you know it. If you’re still figuring out your game plan on how to watch said game (or, let’s be honest, just the halftime show starring Rihanna), streaming platform Sling has a great deal on offer for new subscribers, who can get Sling TV for 50% right now.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy