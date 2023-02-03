For many countries throughout the globe, the tax season is just right around the corner. Every country is imposing stricter regulations and scrutiny over finance markets like to incorporate them under the tax sphere. Therefore, several crypto-based companies are gearing up to help their users comply with domestic taxation rules and regulations. To help users comply with domestic taxation , Binance came forward with the launch of a tax reporting tool, Binance Tax. The tool would empower users to keep an eye on their crypto transactions, mainly for tax reporting purposes.

