Cape Coral, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Lee County asks residents to conserve water during dry season

Lee County asks residents to conserve water as Southwest Florida moves into the dry season. There are several factors leading to this — low...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

February 3 fishing report from Byron Stout

Red tide has reared its ugly head in Southwest Florida, but so far the outbreaks appear very patchy. Waters around Sanibel and in Pine Island Sound seem to be the most affected. Strong winds limited offshore attempts last weekend, and predictions for the coming weekend are for rough seas through...
SANIBEL, FL
tourcounsel.com

Gulf Coast Town Center | Shopping mall in Florida

Gulf Coast Town Center is an outdoor shopping mall in Fort Myers, Florida, United States. Opened in phases between 2005 and 2007, the center features Bass Pro Shops, Belk, Costco, Dick's Sporting Goods, LA Fitness, Marshalls, Regal Entertainment Group, and Target as its anchor stores.
FORT MYERS, FL
usf.edu

Ian death toll up to 149

With another death added in Lee County, medical examiners have confirmed that 149 people have died from Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Friday. The department had reported 148 deaths in mid-January, including 71 in Lee County. But a news release Friday said the Lee County total...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Tiny homes built to withstand hurricanes coming to Lee County

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Tiny homes are coming to Lehigh Acres – and it won’t be a long wait since they only take a couple of months to build. Brian Sodre, a licensed general contractor, started the tiny home company Miniopolis LLC. He moved his company to Lee County to target people looking for something smaller, between 500 and 750 square feet.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Official Ian death toll rises to 149

(News Service of Florida) -With another death added in Lee County, medical examiners have confirmed that 149 people have died from Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Friday. The department had reported 148 deaths in mid-January, including 71 in Lee County. But a news release Friday said...
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Parts of Charlotte, Collier, Lee counties receive funding for broadband internet expansion

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced awards of more than $144 million through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program for 58 projects in 41 counties for broadband internet expansion that will impact nearly 160,000 unserved residential, educational, business and community locations. Bokeelia was awarded $63,311 to add 1.1 miles of fiber optic cable to provide Fiber to the Home services to 110 unserved locations within Lee County with minimum symmetrical download and upload speeds of 200 megabits per second. Lehigh Acres received nearly $4 million to add 126 miles of fiber optic cable to provide FTTH services to 1,998 underserved locations in eastern Lee County with minimum symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1 gigabit per second. In addition, Lehigh Acres also received $4.1 million to deploy fiber optic cable service to 2,640 unserved and underserved locations within Lee with minimum download speeds of 50 megabits per second and upload speeds of 10 megabits per second. Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte were awarded nearly $2.4 million for FTTH services to 1,469 unserved or underserved residential customers and 195 businesses in Charlotte County with 1 gigabit-per-second or higher symmetrical download and upload speeds. Orangetree and Golden Gate Estates received more than $770,000 to deploy fiber optic cable internet service to 781 unserved households in Collier County with download and upload speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Fruitville Road interchange among 20 on DeSantis' fast track

Road construction could be coming sooner than planned at a key Sarasota interchange with Interstate 75. As part of his “Moving Florida Forward” initiative, Gov. Ron DeSantis this week announced a proposed $7 billion investment in 20 interstate and highway projects across the state over the next four years. The list includes reconfiguring the interchange at I-75 and Fruitville Road from a partial cloverleaf to a diverging diamond, similar to the junction at University Parkway and I-75.
SARASOTA, FL

