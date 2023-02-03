Read full article on original website
Popular food chain opening new location in FloridaKristen WaltersFort Myers, FL
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodFlorida State
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida witness videotapes two rectangle-shaped objects hovering nearbyRoger MarshPunta Gorda, FL
usf.edu
With Harriet missing, eagle cam fans trying to help be warned: You could be breaking the law
A beloved bald eagle has been missing from her much-viewed Lee County nest for five days on Monday, raising concern from thousands of viewers of the online cam that has kept watch on Harriet, her mate and their two eaglets. In some cases, comments on the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam...
WSVN-TV
Eaglets in Fort Myers at risk as M-15 continues to protect nest from predators in Harriet’s absence
(WSVN) - Wildlife officials in Southwest Florida are worried a beloved eagle may be at risk. The bird mysteriously flew away from its nest, leaving its babies behind. Cameras rolled as a male eagle named M-15 locked his talons with another bird near their Fort Myers nest. Beth Lott, a...
usf.edu
Tent City under Matanzas Pass bridge: A haven for Hurricane Ian's homeless
Lee County has begun a gentle push to help Hurricane Ian victims leave a tent city near Fort Myers Beach. Some of the people are starting their fifth month living under the bridge on approach to the hurricane-devastated island. About 15 tents and small campers make up this haven for...
usf.edu
Where's Harriett? Mom eagle gone from nest for over 24 hours; Dad M15 defends, feeds eaglets
The female partner of the North Fort Myers breeding pair of Harriett and M15 has not been seen around the Bayshore Road nest since Thursday, for more than 24 hours, raising a slew of concern, worry and comments from the thousands of online viewers of the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County asks residents to conserve water during dry season
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:b629e7f3ca3730363ec6dc85 Player Element ID: 6319742433112. Lee County asks residents to conserve water as Southwest Florida moves into the dry season. There are several factors leading to this — low...
February 3 fishing report from Byron Stout
Red tide has reared its ugly head in Southwest Florida, but so far the outbreaks appear very patchy. Waters around Sanibel and in Pine Island Sound seem to be the most affected. Strong winds limited offshore attempts last weekend, and predictions for the coming weekend are for rough seas through...
usf.edu
Nearly 600 properties in Punta Gorda have some level of seawall damage from Hurricane Ian
Nearly 600 properties along the Punta Gorda canal system have been identified as having some level of damage listed as near catastrophic failures of seawalls from Hurricane Ian. Information from the Punta Gorda city manager's office said staff has inspected and prioritized repairs in both the Burnt Store Isles and...
NBC 2
Man found guilty of vessel homicide after crashing into swimmer with boat in Collier County
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — An Ohio man was found guilty of vessel homicide Thursday evening in connection to a 2020 Collier County boat crash that left a swimmer dead. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Boater arrested for hitting, killing swimmer off Naples beach. According to officials, on March 5, 2020, Florida Fish...
Guilty verdict in 2020 Vessel Homicide case
78-year-old James Allen of Ohio was found guilty of Vessel Homicide on Thursday following a four-day trial.
tourcounsel.com
Gulf Coast Town Center | Shopping mall in Florida
Gulf Coast Town Center is an outdoor shopping mall in Fort Myers, Florida, United States. Opened in phases between 2005 and 2007, the center features Bass Pro Shops, Belk, Costco, Dick's Sporting Goods, LA Fitness, Marshalls, Regal Entertainment Group, and Target as its anchor stores.
Driver takes off after slamming car into condo building in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the driver who slammed into a condo building Monday morning in Fort Myers. The crash happened at the Town & River Condominiums on Cypress Lake Drive and McGregor Boulevard just before 2 a.m. The unknown driver was driving west on Cypress...
usf.edu
Ian death toll up to 149
With another death added in Lee County, medical examiners have confirmed that 149 people have died from Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Friday. The department had reported 148 deaths in mid-January, including 71 in Lee County. But a news release Friday said the Lee County total...
Tiny homes built to withstand hurricanes coming to Lee County
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Tiny homes are coming to Lehigh Acres – and it won’t be a long wait since they only take a couple of months to build. Brian Sodre, a licensed general contractor, started the tiny home company Miniopolis LLC. He moved his company to Lee County to target people looking for something smaller, between 500 and 750 square feet.
Mysuncoast.com
Official Ian death toll rises to 149
(News Service of Florida) -With another death added in Lee County, medical examiners have confirmed that 149 people have died from Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Friday. The department had reported 148 deaths in mid-January, including 71 in Lee County. But a news release Friday said...
Woman struck North Port police cruiser while driving on I-75, authorities say
NORTH PORT, Fla. — A cruiser with the North Port Police Department was hit by a woman driving a car Saturday morning on Interstate 75, authorities say. At around 6 a.m., the woman crashed into the cruiser that was fully lit and stopped in the southbound lane on I-75 near Sumter Road, the police department said in a tweet.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Parts of Charlotte, Collier, Lee counties receive funding for broadband internet expansion
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced awards of more than $144 million through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program for 58 projects in 41 counties for broadband internet expansion that will impact nearly 160,000 unserved residential, educational, business and community locations. Bokeelia was awarded $63,311 to add 1.1 miles of fiber optic cable to provide Fiber to the Home services to 110 unserved locations within Lee County with minimum symmetrical download and upload speeds of 200 megabits per second. Lehigh Acres received nearly $4 million to add 126 miles of fiber optic cable to provide FTTH services to 1,998 underserved locations in eastern Lee County with minimum symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1 gigabit per second. In addition, Lehigh Acres also received $4.1 million to deploy fiber optic cable service to 2,640 unserved and underserved locations within Lee with minimum download speeds of 50 megabits per second and upload speeds of 10 megabits per second. Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte were awarded nearly $2.4 million for FTTH services to 1,469 unserved or underserved residential customers and 195 businesses in Charlotte County with 1 gigabit-per-second or higher symmetrical download and upload speeds. Orangetree and Golden Gate Estates received more than $770,000 to deploy fiber optic cable internet service to 781 unserved households in Collier County with download and upload speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second.
Longboat Observer
Fruitville Road interchange among 20 on DeSantis' fast track
Road construction could be coming sooner than planned at a key Sarasota interchange with Interstate 75. As part of his “Moving Florida Forward” initiative, Gov. Ron DeSantis this week announced a proposed $7 billion investment in 20 interstate and highway projects across the state over the next four years. The list includes reconfiguring the interchange at I-75 and Fruitville Road from a partial cloverleaf to a diverging diamond, similar to the junction at University Parkway and I-75.
Florida man with 21 outstanding warrants arrested following Naples traffic stop
NAPLES, Fla. — A Bradenton man with a violent history has been arrested after it was revealed he has 21 outstanding warrants in three Florida counties. Around 1:30 p.m. on February 2nd, Florida Highway Patrol Troopers initiated a traffic stop on a Nissan. The vehicle was pulled over on I-75 near Mile Marker 98 in Collier County.
Dodge Hellcat stolen from Fort Myers dealership
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A car was stolen from a dealership early Saturday morning. Will Catalan, sales manager at Keywood Motors in Fort Myers, realized one of their cars was not on the lot when he got to work. “I got here today about nine o’clock this morning and...
Two new flights take off at Southwest Florida International Airport
Two new flights out of Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) take flight on Friday for passengers looking to go to Austin, Texas, and Wilmington, Delaware.
