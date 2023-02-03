ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruth
2d ago

The question is what facts are being left out of AP studies may affect student’s abilities to form opinions based on all known facts.

nope
1d ago

If the only blowback they got was from Desantis, why had they already started correcting the course before Florida’s board of education rejected it? Is bidens press secretary making their statements?

Tallahassee Democrat

After calling it 'trash,' Florida commissioner pushes DeSantis to craft true African American curriculum

Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor, who is also a local pastor and teaches political science at Florida A&M University, is pushing Gov. Ron DeSantis to develop an African American studies college curriculum that actually reflects the Black experience. In rare agreement with Florida's Republican governor, Proctor, a Democrat, penned a letter Wednesday to...
TheDailyBeast

Florida Explains Why It Blocked Black History Class—and It’s a Doozy

The Florida Department of Education says it banned AP African American History because it teaches students about activism, intersectionality and encourages “ending the war on Black trans, queer, gender non-conforming, and intersex people,” according to a document the department sent to The Daily Beast.Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rejected a request from the College Board to provide the class in high school classes in the state Wednesday. The move comes in the same week the far-right Republican—who a judge just ruled violated free speech laws by firing a prosecutor for being “woke”—requested info on trans students from universities state-wide.DeSantis’ administration further...
Marconews.com

'We will not go down without a fight,' students vow after DeSantis move to upend New College

SARASOTA — London Weier arrived home Friday to a flurry of text messages. News had broken that Gov. Ron DeSantis had begun a hostile takeover of New College of Florida, a liberal arts college on Sarasota Bay with fewer than 1,000 students, and Weier, a fourth-year student there, began hearing from her friends: “Have you seen the news?” they asked. “What are we going to do?”
CBS 42

Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
AOL Corp

Here's What the Black History Month Colors Are and What They Mean

Every February, we celebrate the culture and contributions of Black people in America by attending parties and parades, shopping from Black-owned brands, and learning about Black stories through books movies, and documentaries. Since the 1600s, Black Americans have inspired several generations after undergoing tumultuous journeys and wrongfully facing injustice and racism. It's important to educate ourselves and understand the complex history of Black Americans year-round, but especially during Black History Month, when we honor their legacy as a nation.
Cheryl E Preston

Confederate General AP Hill did not own slaves and was against the institution of American Slavery

There has been a long-held belief by many that everyone fighting in the Confederate Army desired to maintain the institution of slavery in the United States. Some Americans do not believe that anyone in the south joined the army for States's Rights only but it is true. It was recently announced that the remains of Confederate General AP Hill were removed from underneath a monument on a highway and were returned to his hometown of Culpepper Virginia. Although he was an officer in the war he did not own slaves and was against the institution of American Slavery.
TheWrap

Marjorie Taylor Greene Dragged for Saying Grade School Got $5 Billion to Teach Critical Race Theory: ‘International Embarrassment’

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the personification of your racist aunt’s Facebook feed and the representative for the 14th congressional district in Georgia, is back at it. This time, during a congressional hearing, she claimed that an Illinois elementary school (which she, of course, didn’t name or offer anymore identifying characteristics for) was awarded $5.1 billion to teach critical race theory, which she called “a racist curriculum used to teach children that somehow their white skin aren’t equal to Black skin.” (It’s actually the study of how the social conceptions of race are shaped by media, politics and preexisting laws.)
Mint Message

According to a 2021 study, peasants in medieval times worked closer to 250 days a year on average

There is a meme on the internet that claims that medieval peasants only worked 150 days a year and that the average person in medieval times worked less than we do now. While I agree that work conditions should be better in the US and that we would work to end corporate corruption, this fact is simply not true and tries to make authoritarian theocracies of the past look better than they actually were, which can be dangerous as more and more people try to glorify some of the terrible elements of the past & convince people not be optimistic about the future.

