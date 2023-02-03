ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Associated Press

An unexpected job surge confounds the Fed's economic models

WASHINGTON (AP) — Does the Federal Reserve have it wrong? For months, the Fed has been warily watching the U.S. economy’s robust job gains out of concern that employers, desperate to hire, would keep boosting pay and, in turn, keep inflation high. But January’s blowout job growth coincided with an actual slowdown in wage growth. And it followed an easing of numerous inflation measures in recent months. The past year’s consistently robust hiring gains have defied the fastest increase in the Fed’s benchmark interest rate in four decades — an aggressive effort by the central bank to cool hiring, economic growth and the spiking prices that have bedeviled American households for nearly two years. Yet economists were astonished when the government reported Friday that employers added an explosive 517,000 jobs last month and that the unemployment rate sank to a new 53-year low of 3.4%.
US News and World Report

Stocks Slip as Worries About High Rates Weigh on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is slipping on Monday, adding to losses from the end of last week on worries about higher interest rates and inflation. The S&P 500 was 0.7% lower in afternoon trading and on track for a second straight fall after a stunningly strong report on the U.S. jobs market dented the market’s hopes for easing interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 75 points, or 0.2%, at 33,850 as of 3:07 p.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 1% lower.
US News and World Report

Fed Seen Hiking Policy Rate Above 5% as Job Gains Surge

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to need to lift the benchmark rate above 5% and keep it there to squeeze too-high inflation out of an economy where the labor market remains strong even after nearly a year of the most aggressive round of Fed rate hikes in 40 years.
Vox

Is the economy kind of good now?

Emily Stewart covers business and economics for Vox and writes the newsletter The Big Squeeze, examining the ways ordinary people are being squeezed under capitalism. Before joining Vox, she worked for TheStreet. It might be time to open up a perhaps surprising possibility here, at least if you’ve been paying...

