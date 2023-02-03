Read full article on original website
Related
Why did we get a monster jobs report if the economy is slowing?
The economy wasn't supposed to add half a million jobs in January.
Biden claims inflation 'was already there when I got here,' says he takes no blame
President Biden said Friday that he does not take responsibility for the ongoing inflation crisis, claiming the issue existed before he came into office.
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says markets are embracing a 'soft landing' scenario, with US 2-year bond yields in a post-Fed plunge
Mohamed El-Erian said markets are embracing a "soft landing scenario" as the US two-year bond yields fell. The yield drop followed the Federal Reserve's latest communique on inflation and interest rates on Wednesday. Investors are optimistic the Fed will soften its rate policy, raising the odds of a mild economic...
Yellen says ‘every responsible member of Congress’ must agree to raise debt ceiling
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday insisted that “every responsible member of Congress” must agree to raise the debt ceiling to avoid “catastrophe” after the U.S. reached its borrowing limit last month. “America has paid all of its bills on time since 1789, and not to do so would produce an economic and financial catastrophe,…
Sununu: Biden going to ‘try to take credit’ for jobs, economy during State of the Union
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a moderate Republican, said that President Biden would try to take credit for the economy ahead of his State of the Union speech next week but argued such achievements of the administration were not impressive. Sununu, who is considering a White House bid of his own, argued on ABC’s “This…
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel warns the blowout US jobs report may be bad news for stocks - and could lead to a recession this year
The stellar jobs report on Friday could be bad news for stocks and the economy, Jeremy Siegel said. The Fed may keep hiking interest rates to keep inflation in check, the Wharton professor warned. Siegel still expects the Dow Jones Industrial Average to climb 18% to 40,000 points by 2025.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene complained about her low salary and said that working in Congress has made her 'miserable'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that working in Congress has made her life "miserable" for various reasons, including that she has lost money.
House Republicans float one spending cut in a debt ceiling bill: Unspent Covid money
WASHINGTON — There’s no Republican plan, let alone a bill, to resolve the debt ceiling problem. But some GOP lawmakers are floating one idea to include in a package: rescinding approved but unspent Covid relief funds. Taking back the unused pandemic response money “certainly could” be in a...
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Debt Ceiling 2023: Could a Discharge Petition Work?
Since 1931, only about 1 in 12 petitions have succeeded.
Markets are surging as fears about the economy fade. Why the optimists could be wrong
The markets have rallied this year as investors believe inflation will continue to ease and that the economy will avoid a recession – but it could end in tears.
The US promised the Cherokee Nation a seat in Congress in a treaty that fueled the Trail of Tears. 188 years later, the Cherokee say lawmakers may finally fulfill that promise.
Seating a Cherokee in Congress would show that the US is capable of keeping its word to tribes, Kim Teehee, the proposed delegate, told Insider.
These 6 CEOs are taking pay cuts to prevent more layoffs and fight tough times as industrywide reductions persist
From Apple to Intel, top execs at major corporations are reducing their annual compensation as financial turmoil continues to plague bottom lines.
An unexpected job surge confounds the Fed's economic models
WASHINGTON (AP) — Does the Federal Reserve have it wrong? For months, the Fed has been warily watching the U.S. economy’s robust job gains out of concern that employers, desperate to hire, would keep boosting pay and, in turn, keep inflation high. But January’s blowout job growth coincided with an actual slowdown in wage growth. And it followed an easing of numerous inflation measures in recent months. The past year’s consistently robust hiring gains have defied the fastest increase in the Fed’s benchmark interest rate in four decades — an aggressive effort by the central bank to cool hiring, economic growth and the spiking prices that have bedeviled American households for nearly two years. Yet economists were astonished when the government reported Friday that employers added an explosive 517,000 jobs last month and that the unemployment rate sank to a new 53-year low of 3.4%.
This Recession Indicator Has Been Foolproof for 70 Years: Here's What It Says Happens Next
The worst may not be over for Wall Street.
US News and World Report
Stocks Slip as Worries About High Rates Weigh on Wall Street
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is slipping on Monday, adding to losses from the end of last week on worries about higher interest rates and inflation. The S&P 500 was 0.7% lower in afternoon trading and on track for a second straight fall after a stunningly strong report on the U.S. jobs market dented the market’s hopes for easing interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 75 points, or 0.2%, at 33,850 as of 3:07 p.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 1% lower.
Biden under scrutiny: House Republicans gear up investigations of the president
Newly empowered House Republicans are engaged in a plethora of probes of President Joe Biden and his allies. What to expect as hearings ramp up.
How Joe Biden and the GOP Hope to Avoid a Social Security Fiasco
The two major U.S. political parties both want to preserve Social Security. But they have different ideas for doing so.
US News and World Report
Fed Seen Hiking Policy Rate Above 5% as Job Gains Surge
(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to need to lift the benchmark rate above 5% and keep it there to squeeze too-high inflation out of an economy where the labor market remains strong even after nearly a year of the most aggressive round of Fed rate hikes in 40 years.
Vox
Is the economy kind of good now?
Emily Stewart covers business and economics for Vox and writes the newsletter The Big Squeeze, examining the ways ordinary people are being squeezed under capitalism. Before joining Vox, she worked for TheStreet. It might be time to open up a perhaps surprising possibility here, at least if you’ve been paying...
Comments / 0