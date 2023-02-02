ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Palm Beach Daily News

Family confirms that missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin has died

PALM BEACH GARDENS — The family of missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin confirmed Tuesday that he has died. Lindsay DiBetta, Levin's daughter, posted on her Facebook page that services in her 74-year-old father's honor will be announced in the next few days. She did not discuss the circumstances surrounding his death and said the family is asking for privacy. ...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
People

'Vibrant and Fierce' Florida Mother of 3 Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide: 'The Best Mom'

Brittany Carter, a 34-year-old realtor and mom of three, was found shot to death at her home in Wellington, Fla., authorities say A beloved Florida mom of three is dead in what authorities allege to be an apparent murder-suicide perpetrated at the hands of her estranged husband. Citing the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, WPTV-TV and WPBF-TV report Brittany Carter, a realtor, was found shot to death at her home in Wellington, Fla., on Jan. 20. Her estranged husband, Stephen Smith, was also found dead from an apparent self-inflicted...
WELLINGTON, FL
PSki17

Looking To Move to Florida? These Counties Are the Five Most Expensive.

Florida has long been an attractive destination for all sorts of citizens. While perhaps best known as a retirement mecca, Florida also attracts considerable numbers of college students, young families, and international travelers each year. The pristine beaches, relatively low taxes, and mild winters all combine to form a natural advantage that has led to the state becoming the fastest-growing in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Police: Kidnapped children from Missouri, missing for almost a year, found at Florida grocery store

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. - Two kids from Missouri who had been missing for almost a year after being abducted were found safe at a Winn-Dixie grocery store in Florida, police said. Investigators have been searching for 11-year-old Brooke and 12-year-old Adrian Gilley of Clay County, Missouri since they were allegedly kidnapped on March 15, 2022. The kids were reportedly taken by their non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
cbs12.com

West Palm Beach Police say 'RIP' to K9 Thor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department have announced the passing of the retired K9 Thor. According to police, Thor passed away with his handler, Officer Sniffen, at his side. "Rest in Peace friend you will be missed by many. You protected us well,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Man Killed By Brightline Train In Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton Police, Crime Scene Investigators, and Boca Raton Fire Rescue professionals are all on the scene of what appears to be a suicide by train situation in the City of Boca Raton. According to sources with knowledge of […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSB Radio

Kidnapped children from Missouri found at Florida supermarket one year later: Police

Two Missouri children were found inside a supermarket in Florida nearly a year after they were abducted, according to law enforcement officials. Brooke Gilley and Adrian Gilley were found on Wednesday at a Florida Winn-Dixie with their non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley, the High Springs Police Department said on Thursday. Gilley, 36, was arrested for kidnapping on a warrant out of Clay County, Missouri, according to police. She was discovered with the children after police checked the tags on her vehicle and found she was a fugitive. High Springs Police Department did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
wogx.com

Man shot girlfriend at St. Cloud home, then himself, sheriff says

A man and a woman are dead in what Osceola County deputies are investigating as a potential murder-suicide. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said deputies were responding to a welfare check and found a man dead next to a woman. Authorities are investigation the situation as a possible murder-suicide.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Florida woman wins $1M off $20 lottery ticket

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 48-year-old Florida woman is going home a millionaire after she claimed a $1 million prize playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery. Lourdes Fernandez Bou, 48, of Kissimmee, claimed her $1 million prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office. […]
FLORIDA STATE
beckersasc.com

Florida ophthalmologist buys medical office building for $8.9M

Ophthalmologist Shailesh Gupta, MD, has purchased Sample Executive Center in Pompano Beach, Fla., for $8.9 million, The Real Deal reported Feb. 3. An entity owned by Dr. Gupta secured a $6.2 million mortgage for the facility. The building is 54,500 square feet and four stories. It was previously owned by...
POMPANO BEACH, FL

