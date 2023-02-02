Read full article on original website
Related
Family confirms that missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin has died
PALM BEACH GARDENS — The family of missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin confirmed Tuesday that he has died. Lindsay DiBetta, Levin's daughter, posted on her Facebook page that services in her 74-year-old father's honor will be announced in the next few days. She did not discuss the circumstances surrounding his death and said the family is asking for privacy. ...
Missing Florida Lyft driver’s family confirms his death
The family of a Florida Lyft driver who went missing last week said they are now mourning his loss after receiving "unfortunate information."
Daughter of missing Lyft driver says father has died
Multiple sources tell WPTV that a body found in Okeechobee County on Saturday is the remains of Gary Levin, 74.
First Reports Of Antisemitic Flyers On Treasure Coast
These incidents have been happening in recent weeks across Palm Beach County, including in Boca Raton, the Town of Palm Beach and on vehicles in the employee parking lot at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
cw34.com
Mustang, boat fire, and migrant landing: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in video. Ford Mustang caught on camera slamming into home in South Florida. A car slammed into a home in South Florida. And it's all caught on camera. Watch: Boat fire in Stuart. A boat...
WPTV viewers help save blind, disabled Stuart woman from eviction
A Stuart woman who was facing eviction because of a rent increase and a death in the family can stay in her home for a few more weeks thanks to generous WPTV viewers who saw her story.
'Vibrant and Fierce' Florida Mother of 3 Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide: 'The Best Mom'
Brittany Carter, a 34-year-old realtor and mom of three, was found shot to death at her home in Wellington, Fla., authorities say A beloved Florida mom of three is dead in what authorities allege to be an apparent murder-suicide perpetrated at the hands of her estranged husband. Citing the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, WPTV-TV and WPBF-TV report Brittany Carter, a realtor, was found shot to death at her home in Wellington, Fla., on Jan. 20. Her estranged husband, Stephen Smith, was also found dead from an apparent self-inflicted...
Looking To Move to Florida? These Counties Are the Five Most Expensive.
Florida has long been an attractive destination for all sorts of citizens. While perhaps best known as a retirement mecca, Florida also attracts considerable numbers of college students, young families, and international travelers each year. The pristine beaches, relatively low taxes, and mild winters all combine to form a natural advantage that has led to the state becoming the fastest-growing in the nation.
fox35orlando.com
Police: Kidnapped children from Missouri, missing for almost a year, found at Florida grocery store
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. - Two kids from Missouri who had been missing for almost a year after being abducted were found safe at a Winn-Dixie grocery store in Florida, police said. Investigators have been searching for 11-year-old Brooke and 12-year-old Adrian Gilley of Clay County, Missouri since they were allegedly kidnapped on March 15, 2022. The kids were reportedly taken by their non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley.
cbs12.com
West Palm Beach Police say 'RIP' to K9 Thor
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department have announced the passing of the retired K9 Thor. According to police, Thor passed away with his handler, Officer Sniffen, at his side. "Rest in Peace friend you will be missed by many. You protected us well,...
WPBF News 25
Delray Beach man calling people claiming to be police as part of scam
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A man in Delray Beach is pretending to be a police officer and telling people they owe money as part of a scam. Detectives in Delray Beach have received about half a dozen fake police calls and police in Riviera Beach have received four calls.
BOCA BRIDGES: Homeowner Strangles Another Homeowner, Caught On Ring Camera
Susan Falvey Arrested, Jailed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Bridges homeowner spent part of the weekend in jail after she allegedly strangled a neighbor. The strangulation was captured by a Ring security camera. BocaNewsNow.com obtained the video and froze the key frame, […]
Cat fight on Antique Row and other juicy real estate news
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. Wow! Last week was like Mr. Toad's Wild Ride with Mr. Toad on acid and Palm Beach County's most revered historians slapping at each other like cats trapped in a heritage leather Birkin tote.
cw34.com
McCray's Murals leave a legacy across the city of Riviera Beach and beyond
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The McCray's name is well-known in Riviera Beach, from civil rights to barbecue. But one of the McCray's brothers carved out his own niche as an artist. The legacy of Demetrius McCray is visible across the county. "Demetrius did over 100 schools in Palm...
Man Killed By Brightline Train In Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton Police, Crime Scene Investigators, and Boca Raton Fire Rescue professionals are all on the scene of what appears to be a suicide by train situation in the City of Boca Raton. According to sources with knowledge of […]
2 abducted Missouri children found in a Florida supermarket
Two abducted children who had been missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in a central Florida grocery store with their non-custodial mother, who was taken into police custody. Kristi Gilley was arrested last Wednesday on an out-of-state…
Kidnapped children from Missouri found at Florida supermarket one year later: Police
Two Missouri children were found inside a supermarket in Florida nearly a year after they were abducted, according to law enforcement officials. Brooke Gilley and Adrian Gilley were found on Wednesday at a Florida Winn-Dixie with their non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley, the High Springs Police Department said on Thursday. Gilley, 36, was arrested for kidnapping on a warrant out of Clay County, Missouri, according to police. She was discovered with the children after police checked the tags on her vehicle and found she was a fugitive. High Springs Police Department did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.
wogx.com
Man shot girlfriend at St. Cloud home, then himself, sheriff says
A man and a woman are dead in what Osceola County deputies are investigating as a potential murder-suicide. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said deputies were responding to a welfare check and found a man dead next to a woman. Authorities are investigation the situation as a possible murder-suicide.
Florida woman wins $1M off $20 lottery ticket
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 48-year-old Florida woman is going home a millionaire after she claimed a $1 million prize playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery. Lourdes Fernandez Bou, 48, of Kissimmee, claimed her $1 million prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office. […]
beckersasc.com
Florida ophthalmologist buys medical office building for $8.9M
Ophthalmologist Shailesh Gupta, MD, has purchased Sample Executive Center in Pompano Beach, Fla., for $8.9 million, The Real Deal reported Feb. 3. An entity owned by Dr. Gupta secured a $6.2 million mortgage for the facility. The building is 54,500 square feet and four stories. It was previously owned by...
Comments / 0