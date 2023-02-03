ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Man shot girlfriend at St. Cloud home, then himself, sheriff says

A man and a woman are dead in what Osceola County deputies are investigating as a potential murder-suicide. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said deputies were responding to a welfare check and found a man dead next to a woman. Authorities are investigation the situation as a possible murder-suicide.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Orlando weather: Toasty week before next cold front moves into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 55 degrees | Today's high: 76 degrees. Main weather concerns: The next few days will be delightful across Central Florida. The skies will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper-70s across the coastal areas and near 80 inland areas. Warming temperatures continue over the next several days ahead of an advancing cold front.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weather Forecast: Feb. 7, 2023

Orlando and Central Florida will see high pressure dominating the region and that means high temperatures in the 80s and lows into the 60s. There is a chance for rain this weekend that will usher in cooler temperatures.
ORLANDO, FL

