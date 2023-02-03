ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 Black-Led DCOMs You Haven't Heard About In Ages

By Angela Andaloro
 4 days ago

If you grew up in the '90s and early aughts, chances are you have a favorite DCOM.

DCOMs (Disney Channel Original Movies) often featured Disney talent in stand-alone films that were definitely made-for-tv but also a lot of fun and very catered to their audience.

Disney / Via giphy.com

Some of the best Disney movies featured diverse casts, like these 13 Black-led DCOMs.

1. Let It Shine

2. The Proud Family Movie

3. Hounded

4. Twitches

5. Twitches Too

6. Jett Jackson: The Movie

7. The Cheetah Girls

8. The Cheetah Girls 2

9. The Color of Friendship

10. Up, Up And Away

11. Jump In!

12. Full-Court Miracle

13. Zapped

Which of these DCOMs was your favorite? Debate in the comments!

