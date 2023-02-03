13 Black-Led DCOMs You Haven't Heard About In Ages

Related
Have The Perfect Movie You Think BFFs Should Watch On Galentine's Day? Tell Us Which One And Why
Galentine's Day is February 13th — so tell us which movies honor friendships in all forms.
Here's What Fans Have To Say About "Knock At The Cabin"
There's a divide in opinions on M. Night Shyamalan's latest movie.
Okay, I Seriously Can't Stop Laughing At All These Ignorant Americans Who've Gotten Absolutely Roasted Into Oblivion So Far This Year
We gotta get it together, my fellow Americans.
Actors Who Were Never The Same After Their Star Wars Roles
These days, there are all sorts of intellectual properties with dedicated fanbases whose lives have been greatly influenced by the fictional universe they love. Since "Star Wars" is among the first of these monumental, fictional universes, the films have deeply affected a great number of people, but it is the lives of the actors performing in such massive productions that have been impacted the most.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
You only need to know these 21 things about the Marvel shows on Disney+ if you haven't watched them
In phase four, Marvel Studios created canon TV series alongside their blockbuster movies. Here is the most important information from the series.
ComicBook
Marvel Reportedly Casts Actor Cut From Spider-Man: Homecoming as Lead in Upcoming Disney+ Show
An actor cut from Spider-Man: Homecoming may have landed another gig in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At one point in the development process of Homecoming, it was widely reported Jona Xiao was cast in the film in an undisclosed role. Upon the feature's release, however, Xiao's role was removed from the film entirely. Now, Xiao's own resume has another Marvel project added to it.
IDK What I Thought Would Be Included In A Grammy Performer's Swag Bag, But It Wasn't This
My brain cannot process that Lizzo is going home with a suitcase of dolls and Swarovski crystal flip-flops, TBH.
EW.com
Superman reboot, Wonder Woman series, and more kick off new wave of DC movies
After weeks of speculation and early reports, James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new heads of DC Studios over at Warner Bros., have officially announced their plans for the first phase of a new era of superhero movies. A Superman movie reboot, a Supergirl film, a sequel to The Batman,...
Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 gets release date, full list of animation studios
Volume 2 consists of shorts from studios around the world
James Gunn on ‘Shazam’ Star Zachary Levi’s Anti-Pfizer Tweet: ‘I Can’t Change Plans’ Just ‘Because an Actor Says Something I Don’t Agree With’
Zachary Levi has been facing backlash on social media ever since he posted an anti-Pfizer tweet on Jan. 29. Responding to a Twitter user who wrote, “Do you agree or not that Pfizer is a real danger to the world?” Levi posted, “Hardcore agree.” Many social media users have interpreted Levi’s post as being anti-vaccine, giving the actor and Warner Bros. a potential press tour obstacle as “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” gears up for its March release date. James Gunn, the new co-head of DC Studios, was asked to weigh in on Levi’s tweet during a press event on the...
People Are Sharing Their Biggest Dealbreakers When Going Out To Eat, And I'm Curious If You Agree With These
"If I go to a Mexican or Tex-Mex spot and the chips and salsa are terrible, I just pack it up and leave. Nothing will get better after this rough start."
Brendan Fraser says Batgirl should not have been judged on its early test screenings
"I don't want to see something that's not ready yet."
thedigitalfix.com
James Mangold might want the new Swamp Thing DC movie
James Gunn and Peter Safran are the new kings of the DC Universe, and the pair just announced their slate of new movies as their vision for the superhero movie world unfolds. The good news is, Swamp Thing is going to be a part of that universe, and James Mangold may have just hinted he wants to be a part of the DC movie.
DC Studios head says ‘Batgirl’ was ‘not releasable’ and says management made the right decision by axing the completed film that cost $90 million
Actress Leslie Grace had been slated to play Batgirl in the unreleased film. Development of DC’s revamped cinematic universe is well underway after a series of underperforming projects and an inconsistent creative direction. But one of DC’s last most criticized decisions before its leadership was reorganized last October may have been justified, according to one of the studio’s new creative leads.
My Tiny Little Peanut Brain Is Completely Blown After Seeing These 23 Incredibly Interesting Pictures For The Very First Time This Week
There's so much more than what meets the eye. So, so much more.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Screenings Reveal How Many Post-Credits Scenes the Movie Has
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters next week and on Monday, the film had its red-carpet premiere in Los Angeles with members of the media and select guests getting to check out the eagerly anticipated Marvel Studios film -- and then share their initial thoughts about the film thereafter. While most of the ...
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
14 Valentine's Day Reads That Explore The Many Sides Of Love
These books showcase all the different feelings and types of love that the holiday brings up, so there's truly something for every reader!
If You've Ever Been On A First Date That Will Haunt You Forever, Tell Me About It
We've all been there!
