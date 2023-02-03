In the modern era of gaming, it's relatively easy to find hand-drawn stylized games, but back when development was less accessible, it was a rare thing that set games apart. One can find this particularly detailed, fluid approach to designs in "Cuphead" and "Hollow Knight," and there are too many beautifully hand-drawn indie games to count — but in the classic days, it was a much rarer art form. A uniquely cartoony style, fluid animations and gameplay, coupled with charming characters and settings made "Earthworm Jim" a lasting icon of the mid-90s — and one of the few games worth getting an old console for the authentic experience.

3 DAYS AGO