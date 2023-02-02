ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birth announcements

STICKLE — A son, Greyson Paul Stickle, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, was born Jan. 23, 2023, in Bridgeport to Tiffany Siders and Richard Stickle of Clarksburg. Maternal grandparents are Linda Siders and Paul Siders of Clarksburg. Paternal grandparents are James Patton Jr. of Stonewood and Kimberly Wilson of Clarksburg.
Mountaineers playing with more confidence, say Huggins

On Jan. 14, West Virginia walked off the floor at Oklahoma’s Lloyd Nobel Center a 77-76 loser, running its losing streak to five games and looking at an 0-5 conference record. On Feb. 4, the Mountaineers celebrated on the WVU Coliseum floor after a 93-61 thrashing of those same...
This week in Mountaineer athletics

Feb. 6, 1960 – In Fred Schaus’ last year as WVU basketball coach (26-5; 146-37 six-year record), the Mountaineers throttled Southern Conference foe George Washington, 101-79, in Morgantown. Astonishingly, West Virginia grabbed a single-game record of 85 rebounds, and senior Jerry West had 31 of those, tying the school’s individual rebounding mark, set by Mack Isner in a 99-82 victory at Virginia Tech in 1952. The future Los Angeles Laker also scored 29 points against the Colonials.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 2/3/23

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said there were some heart to heart conversations following the lackluster effort at TCU, and hopes his team understands "the position they have put themselves in" as they try to make the NCAA Tournament. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase...
Part of U.S. 50 to see single lane closures beginning next week in Harrison County, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Part of U.S. 50 in Harrison County will see single lane closures during the day beginning next week, according to the Division of Highways. Lane closures will be between County Route 50/6, Raccoon Run, and County Route 50/7, Flinderation, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Monday through Feb. 16 for core drilling operations.
