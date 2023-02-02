ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNews

Larry Eugene Huff

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Larry Eugene Huff, 71 of Catalpa Heights, Stonewood, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his residence with family by his side. He was born December 5, 1951, in Clarksburg, son of the late James Enoch and Katheryn Belle Morrison Huff. Larry attended...
STONEWOOD, WV
WVNews

Birth announcements

STICKLE — A son, Greyson Paul Stickle, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, was born Jan. 23, 2023, in Bridgeport to Tiffany Siders and Richard Stickle of Clarksburg. Maternal grandparents are Linda Siders and Paul Siders of Clarksburg. Paternal grandparents are James Patton Jr. of Stonewood and Kimberly Wilson of Clarksburg.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Volunteers pick up debris along West Virginia roadways

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — Donning a bright reflective vest, orange garbage bags in his back pocket and a trash grabber in his hand, Wayne Worth walked along US Route 250 between downtown Fairmont and Barrackville picking up roadway debris. He was joined by a small group of volunteers who...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Calendar of Events for Sunday

Clarksburg Chess Club meeting, 6-8 p.m. All skill levels. Bring own chess board if you have one. Justin Crawford, CrawfordJustin66@gmail.com.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

WVU Cancer Institute and UHC partner to bring advanced radiation oncology to Harrison County; Doddridge County native to lead the transition

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Advanced radiation oncology services and clinical trials will soon be available in Bridgeport, allowing patients from Harrison and surrounding counties to receive cancer care closer to home. The WVU Cancer Institute is partnering with WVU Medicine United Hospital Center to expand radiation oncology services...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Part of U.S. 50 to see single lane closures beginning next week in Harrison County, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Part of U.S. 50 in Harrison County will see single lane closures during the day beginning next week, according to the Division of Highways. Lane closures will be between County Route 50/6, Raccoon Run, and County Route 50/7, Flinderation, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Monday through Feb. 16 for core drilling operations.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

This week in Mountaineer athletics

Feb. 6, 1960 – In Fred Schaus’ last year as WVU basketball coach (26-5; 146-37 six-year record), the Mountaineers throttled Southern Conference foe George Washington, 101-79, in Morgantown. Astonishingly, West Virginia grabbed a single-game record of 85 rebounds, and senior Jerry West had 31 of those, tying the school’s individual rebounding mark, set by Mack Isner in a 99-82 victory at Virginia Tech in 1952. The future Los Angeles Laker also scored 29 points against the Colonials.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia football coach looks back, looks ahead

As he looked back on the 2022 season, West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown didn’t try to put lipstick on a pig. A 5-7 record in his fourth season on the Mountaineer sidelines wasn’t what anybody wanted. “It wasn’t good enough,” Brown admitted. “It’s on me. I...
MORGANTOWN, WV

