Upworthy
Man goes to BBC for job interview, ends up being mistakenly presented as 'tech expert' on live TV
Sixteen years ago, BBC News gave the internet a gem it will never forget. Guy Goma, a computer technician, was mistaken for a technology expert who would be speaking on live television. After he was quickly ushered into the makeup room and then on live TV, the anchor called him Guy Kewney and asked him an expert question, which was when he realized that they had the wrong guy. Goma's expression when the penny dropped is the most priceless reaction ever. Goma handled the frightening situation admirably, becoming a famous icon that the internet remembers. As BBC celebrates its 100th anniversary, the video has started making rounds on Reddit and Twitter.
25 times women had each other's back is the best thing you will see on the internet today
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 12, 2021. People have been pitting women against each other pretty much since the beginning of time. By stereotyping women as jealous and spiteful, they've tried to establish that women are incapable of co-existing in peace or being happy for each other's wins and accomplishments. The joke, however, is on them as this sexist narrative simply makes instances of women supporting each other all the more empowering. Be it something as simple as complimenting someone's outfit despite never having met her before or coming to a stranger's rescue when she's cornered by creepy men, women having each other's back is hands-down one of the most badass things ever.
Woman pulls out dollar jar every time parents ask when she's having a baby, charges them $1
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 4, 2022. It has since been updated. Getting married and having kids might have been the "natural" order of things some time ago, but it certainly isn't now. Infertility rates have spiked, making it harder for many to have children. According to Scientific American, reproductive problems in men and women are increasing by roughly 1% per year in Western countries. Many members of the younger generation are choosing to not have children, while many others are struggling to conceive. Most parents want to see their children have kids and some can take their persuasion a little too far. One woman who was constantly badgered about having children found an innovative way to put an end to the questions. She posted her story on Reddit and asked if she was wrong for making a "pregnancy jar."
People share 20 green flags you should look for in a new relationship
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 5, 2022. It has since been updated. Oh, to be in love. The honeymoon period of a relationship has your serotonin levels spiking all over the place. You couldn't be happier and everything feels like a positive sign from the universe. You can't wait to spend time with each other and feel like you've found "the one." While it's all fun, it can also blind you to your partner's red flags. During the initial part of the relationship, your first instinct is to always give your partner the benefit of the doubt when something feels off. While it's important to keep an eye out for red flags, it's equally important to check for "green flags." These are the basic characteristics that will give you an indication of what life will be like after the honeymoon period is over. Green flags are the key to a happy and fulfilling relationship. One Reddit user asked the community what green flags they looked for in a relationship and many responded. "Those in happy, healthy and fulfilling relationships, what were the 'green flags' you noticed about your partner early on in your relationship with them?" asked u/allen-freed.
Photographers collaborate with Disney to recreate princess dolls through an inclusive lens
Inclusivity in children's toys is extremely important as they often influence how they view the world. Although the toy industry has traditionally focused on unrealistic beauty standards and gender stereotypes, it has gradually progressed through the last decade. A recent example is two photographers from CreativeSoul Photography who are trying to uplift the beauty of black girls, as per My Modern Met. Regis and Kahran Bethencourt have been popularly known for focusing on the beauty of black women and girls, which has influenced a huge section of society. Now, a series of their photographs are being turned into dolls as a part of their collaboration with Disney.
