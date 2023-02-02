ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheboygan County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

580 acres in Otsego County to be used for solar farm

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Wolverine Power Cooperative announced Monday that it has purchased 580 acres of land south of Gaylord with the aim of building a solar farm. The land formerly owned by Georgia-Pacific. “Wolverine Power Cooperative currently provides its members with power that is 60 percent carbon...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Weather, road conditions blamed for fatal Mackinac County crash

MORAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people from Ohio were killed in a car crash on US-2 Saturday, according to the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office. The two killed were passengers in the vehicle. The driver lost control and crashed into another vehicle on US-2, about 13 miles west of St. Ignace in Moran Township. Four more people were injured and treated at local hospitals. Names have not been released.
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

38-year-old Wayne County man killed in Northern Michigan snowmobile crash

MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich. – A 38-year-old man from Wayne County was killed this week in a Northern Michigan snowmobile crash. Officials said Jacob Chandonnet, 38, of Rockwood, was riding snowmobiles Wednesday (Feb. 1) with his stepfather. They were riding along the Snowmobile Trail LP 9, which is north of Atlanta, Michigan.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy