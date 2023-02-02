MORAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people from Ohio were killed in a car crash on US-2 Saturday, according to the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office. The two killed were passengers in the vehicle. The driver lost control and crashed into another vehicle on US-2, about 13 miles west of St. Ignace in Moran Township. Four more people were injured and treated at local hospitals. Names have not been released.

