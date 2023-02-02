ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

My North.com

Visit 876 Baldwin for Globally-Inspired Dishes & Craft Cocktails

Enjoy village vibes with a big city glow when you get in on the bold, globally inspired goodness at 876 Baldwin. From shakshuka to paella, this restaurant is a love letter to culture, travel and the owner’s outdoorsy roots. This article first appeared in Traverse Northern Michigan. Find this...
BALDWIN, MI
US 103.1

Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees

Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
MICHIGAN STATE
oceanacountypress.com

Winter weather advisory begins at 8 p.m. Thursday

OCEANA COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the lakeshore counties Oceana, Mason, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Feb. 2, until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches are expected.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Northern Michigan

TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
TUSTIN, MI
My North.com

3 Winning Soup Recipes to Warm You Up This Winter

Our team at 910 Media Group loves lunching … and a little friendly competition. So, we got our food-loving crew together at the Traverse City office and had a good ol’ winter soup smackdown. These are the three winning recipes—all rich, hearty and soul-warming. We hope you enjoy them as much as we did.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Manistee Man in Custody after Shooting Incident

The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody in connection to a shooting on Feb. 3. Around 7:00 Friday night – deputies were called to the 700 block of Piney Road in Manistee Township with reports of a shooting. The caller said they heard three...
MANISTEE, MI
9&10 News

Person Found Dead Inside White Cloud Home During Fire

A person is dead following a house fire in White Cloud. First responders got a call around 2:00 on Feb. 4 about smoke coming from a house on E. Pine Hill Ave. City of White Cloud Police Department said once fire departments and other first responders arrived, the house was fully engulfed.
WHITE CLOUD, MI

