9&10 News
Man Accused of Murder in Mason County Honored by Rep. Matt Gaetz, House Judiciary Committee
Man Accused of Murder in Mason County Honored by House Judiciary Committee. A Mason County family is furious after the man once charged with killing a family member was honored by the House Judiciary Committee last week. The case goes back nearly four years, but this latest turn in Washington...
My North.com
Visit 876 Baldwin for Globally-Inspired Dishes & Craft Cocktails
Enjoy village vibes with a big city glow when you get in on the bold, globally inspired goodness at 876 Baldwin. From shakshuka to paella, this restaurant is a love letter to culture, travel and the owner’s outdoorsy roots. This article first appeared in Traverse Northern Michigan. Find this...
Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees
Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
oceanacountypress.com
Winter weather advisory begins at 8 p.m. Thursday
OCEANA COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the lakeshore counties Oceana, Mason, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Feb. 2, until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches are expected.
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
Man killed after snowmobile leaves trail, hits trees in Northern Michigan
A man from Mason, just south of Lansing was driving his snowmobile on Friday southwest of Cadillac when he lost control and crashed into multiple trees.
Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Northern Michigan
TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
My North.com
3 Winning Soup Recipes to Warm You Up This Winter
Our team at 910 Media Group loves lunching … and a little friendly competition. So, we got our food-loving crew together at the Traverse City office and had a good ol’ winter soup smackdown. These are the three winning recipes—all rich, hearty and soul-warming. We hope you enjoy them as much as we did.
9&10 News
Manistee Man in Custody after Shooting Incident
The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody in connection to a shooting on Feb. 3. Around 7:00 Friday night – deputies were called to the 700 block of Piney Road in Manistee Township with reports of a shooting. The caller said they heard three...
Police seek public’s help identifying alleged Dollar General shoplifter
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – Authorities are trying to identify a man who they believe stole items from a local dollar store. Newaygo County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 5:10 p.m. report of a person stealing items Saturday, Feb. 4, from a Dollar General store, located at 8530 Mason Dr. in Brooks Township.
MSP asks for tips to identify person of interest in Northern Michigan home break-in [PHOTOS]
Michigan State Police are asking for help from the public to identify and locate a man who they say is a person of interest in a reported breaking and entering in Northern Michigan last week.
Northern Michigan man charged with drunk driving for third time after slamming into mailboxes, becoming combative with police
A Northern Michigan man has been charged with drunk driving for a third time after plowing through a row of mailboxes then becoming combative with police.
9&10 News
Person Found Dead Inside White Cloud Home During Fire
A person is dead following a house fire in White Cloud. First responders got a call around 2:00 on Feb. 4 about smoke coming from a house on E. Pine Hill Ave. City of White Cloud Police Department said once fire departments and other first responders arrived, the house was fully engulfed.
