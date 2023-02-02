ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlevoix, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

Weather, road conditions blamed for fatal Mackinac County crash

MORAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people from Ohio were killed in a car crash on US-2 Saturday, according to the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office. The two killed were passengers in the vehicle. The driver lost control and crashed into another vehicle on US-2, about 13 miles west of St. Ignace in Moran Township. Four more people were injured and treated at local hospitals. Names have not been released.
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
MICHIGAN STATE
My North.com

3 Winning Soup Recipes to Warm You Up This Winter

Our team at 910 Media Group loves lunching … and a little friendly competition. So, we got our food-loving crew together at the Traverse City office and had a good ol’ winter soup smackdown. These are the three winning recipes—all rich, hearty and soul-warming. We hope you enjoy them as much as we did.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Man arrested after two bodies found at his residence

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man is currently lodged at the Kalkaska County Jail after two people were found dead at his residence. Kenneth Wilke has been arrested and charged with two counts of concealing the death of an individual. Updated story: Bodies left in home for roughly a...
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy