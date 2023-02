BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State and North Dakota State needed all 40 minutes in Frost Arena on Saturday to see who'd take the latest edition of the rivalry between the two sides in men's basketball, but the Jackrabbits were carried by a season-high crowd of 3,031 fans and eventually closed out a 90-85 victory over the Bison.

