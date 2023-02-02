Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
NASDAQ
AVNT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Avient Corp (Symbol: AVNT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.82, changing hands as low as $39.69 per share. Avient Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
The S&P 500 Chart Just Flashed a Major Warning to Investors
I worked in dealing rooms around the world for a couple of decades and have made a living from markets, one way or another, for another two decades, so when people come into my workspace, they are often surprised. They expect to see me surrounded by screens showing charts, each one buried in a mass of squiggles, lines, and drawings. What they find instead is one screen that is more likely to be focused on a news feed than a chart, and an armchair where I am often found, seemingly staring into space. That is because I generally rely more on fundamental analysis than I do technical for idea generation. Once I have an idea, I use charts for timing a trade or investment, but they are rarely the spark.
NASDAQ
Bears are Losing Control Over Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH), Here's Why It's a 'Buy' Now
A downtrend has been apparent in Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) lately. While the stock has lost 8.3% over the past week, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
NASDAQ
3 ETFs for the Artificial Intelligence Boom
It remains to be seen just how durable this year’s growth stock rebound will be, but one thing is clear: There’s obvious momentum for the artificial intelligence (AI) investing theme. Consider some of the very recent headlines. Last week, Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) said it will invest $300...
NASDAQ
10.2% of ITA Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: ITA) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months. Archer Aviation Inc (Symbol: ACHR), which makes up 0.12% of the iShares U.S. Aerospace...
NASDAQ
Like Dividends and Stock Growth? Give Qualcomm A Serious Look
Mobile chip giant Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM) results are in for the last three months of 2022 (Qualcomm's fiscal 2023 first quarter), and they were as expected: not great. As has been the case for other consumer-facing chip designers, financials are suffering as smartphone sales slowed this winter. Much of the slowdown was caused by a sharp drop-off in consumer electronics spending after more than two years of early pandemic-fueled phone, PC, and laptop spending.
NASDAQ
Ryerson Holding Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 1.61% Yield (RYI)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ryerson Holding Corp (Symbol: RYI), which saw buying by Director Stephen P. Larson.
NASDAQ
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for ET - 2/7/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for ENERGY TRANSFER LP (ET). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, ET rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.
NASDAQ
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. Increases Position in Nature's Sunshine Products (NATR)
Fintel reports that Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.78MM shares of Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NATR). This represents 9.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.01MM shares and 5.11% of the company,...
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Columbus McKinnon, Hexcel and Howmet Aerospace
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/9/23, Columbus McKinnon Corp. (Symbol: CMCO), Hexcel Corp. (Symbol: HXL), and Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Columbus McKinnon Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 2/21/23, Hexcel Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 2/17/23, and Howmet Aerospace Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 2/27/23. As a percentage of CMCO's recent stock price of $37.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when CMCO shares open for trading on 2/9/23. Similarly, investors should look for HXL to open 0.18% lower in price and for HWM to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
First Week of February 17th Options Trading For Marqeta (MQ)
Investors in Marqeta Inc (Symbol: MQ) saw new options begin trading this week, for the February 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the MQ options chain for the new February 17th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
VXUS, VWO, PSF, SRE: ETF Inflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (Symbol: VXUS) where we have detected an approximate $946.4 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.8% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 966,523,427 to 983,621,252). Among the largest underlying components of VXUS, in trading today Vanguard International Equity Index Funds - Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Exchange Traded Fund (Symbol: VWO) is off about 0.5%, Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (Symbol: PSF) is trading flat, and Sempra (Symbol: SRE) is lower by about 1.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the VXUS Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of VXUS, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
First Week of September 15th Options Trading For Steven Madden (SHOO)
Investors in Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO) saw new options begin trading this week, for the September 15th expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 220 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the SHOO options chain for the new September 15th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
NASDAQ
Top Buys by Top Brass: CFO Crews II's $200.1K Bet on NEE
A company's own top management tend to have the best inside view into the business, so when company officers make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by the ''top brass'' over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $200.1K by Terrell Kirk Crews II, CFO at NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE).
NASDAQ
NRG Energy (NRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
NRG Energy (NRG) closed at $34.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%. Heading into today, shares of the power company...
NASDAQ
December 15th Options Now Available For Celanese (CE)
Investors in Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) saw new options become available today, for the December 15th expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 311 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the CE options chain for the new December 15th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
BDX vs. WST: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Medical - Dental Supplies stocks have likely encountered both Becton Dickinson (BDX) and West Pharmaceutical Services (WST). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value...
NASDAQ
State Street Cuts Stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 48.74MM shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY). This represents 5.36% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 58.05MM shares and 6.22% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Comments / 0