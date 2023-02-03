Read full article on original website
Karen Collins
3d ago
thank you for the warning. stay safe out there all our MO troopers
2 missing Missouri children located in Florida at grocery store with kidnapper
Two children that were missing from Missouri were located in High Springs, Florida, in a grocery store Wednesday, a year after they first disappeared.
kjfmradio.com
Missouri’s “Buckle Up Phone Down” campaign selected for national effort
MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Transportation has partnered with the U.S. Department of Transportation on a new, comprehensive approach to reversing the rise in traffic fatalities and serious injuries on the nation’s highways, roads and streets. This National Roadway Safety Strategy (NRSS) partnership comes after two consecutive years of more than 1,000 roadway fatalities in Missouri, a mark that hadn’t previously been met since 2006.
tanktransport.com
3 Sentenced For Stealing Converters
3 Sentenced for Stealing Converters in Missouri and a Scheme to Transport Stolen Catalytic Converters Across State Lines. Thousands of Catalytic Converters Stolen as Part of a Multi-Million-Dollar Business. Missouri residents Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville; Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield; and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, were sentenced...
Kait 8
Sheriffs in the Ozarks say they will not enforce new ATF AR-15 pistol ruling
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The ATF has come out with its new guidelines on AR pistols with stabilizing braces. AR pistols with these stabilizing braces will have the same rules and guidelines as a short barrel rifles, meaning that if you own one, you have a few options. All of them must be completed before mid-May, 120 days after the ATF’s original announcement on January 13th.
Kidnapped Missouri children found inside grocery store 1 year later
Two children abducted from Missouri were found inside of a Florida grocery store on Wednesday, nearly one year after they disappeared.
kjluradio.com
Elevated fire conditions lead to natural cover fires across mid-Missouri
Fire departments across mid-Missouri are asking you to refrain from outdoor burning. The combination of high winds and low humidity have sparked natural cover fires across the region this weekend. Both the Central Callaway and North Callaway Fire Protection Districts report working several large natural cover fires. The Gravois Fire...
Law officers say legal use of recreational marijuana won't change their tactics
Recreational marijuana will be available at some shops beginning Friday in Missouri and law enforcement says they won't change their tactics.
KRMS Radio
Today Is National Missing Persons Day – 19 Cases Remain Active In The LOTO
Today is National Missing Persons Day raising awareness across the country of those who have gone missing…including from here in the lake area. Here in the lake area, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s “Missing Person Clearinghouse,” there are 19 current missing persons…seven each from in Miller and Benton counties, three from Morgan County and two from Camden County.
stlpublicradio.org
Here’s why Missouri is seeing more mountain lions across the state
Mountain lions are rare in Missouri, but sightings of the big cat are increasing. Conservationists believe this is a sign of a healthier environment in the region. The big predator was wiped out in Missouri in 1927. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation confirms five to ten sightings each year of mountain lions wandering into the area from western states.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) discusses dead wildlife legislation on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) says there’s a “food fight” between the Missouri Department of Conservation and the state Department of Transportation (MODOT) over which agency should pay to remove dead deer and large dead animals from roads. Haden has filed legislation that requires MoDOT to remove and bury dead wildlife on a road, highway or shoulder that is large enough to impede traffic. The Missouri House Transportation Accountability Committee has heard testimony on Haden’s bill. House Bill 404 would require MoDOT to remove the dead deer, with Conservation paying those expenses. Conservation would also be required to bury the dead deer on Conservation land that’s three feet deep. Representative Haden tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this is an issue in both urban and rural Missouri:
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Did you see the possible Chinese balloon over Missouri?
The story of the Chinese balloon flying over the United States has captured the country's attention. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Did you see the possible Chinese balloon over Missouri? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Advocates urge Gov. Parson to stop execution of Missouri man, the state's third in 3 months
Raheem Taylor, who once went by Leonard Taylor, is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the 2004 murders of his girlfriend and her three children. The NAACP says his conviction was based on unreliable evidence.
Missourian (Politely) Proves The Customer Is Not Always Right
I know a lot of times when I think of Missourians or people from West Central Missouri, especially Sedalians, I think of a certain type of person. A smart person, a polite person, but a person who will not put up with your silly nonsense. One of the websites I...
Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with?
With just a little more than a month into the new legislative session, there is still time for Missouri lawmakers to change direction and focus on issues that are important to many Missourians. But, will they? The legislature got off to a roaring start proposing bills to limit transgender students’ participation in schools’ sports, and […] The post Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Why advocates say Missourians should still get a medical marijuana card
Recreational marijuana sales began Friday across Missouri, but advocates still say cannabis users should consider getting a medical card.
kttn.com
Residents in the New Madrid Seismic Zone remain largely uninsured for earthquake
February is Earthquake Awareness Month, and the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance continues to encourage Missourians to consider earthquake insurance as a part of their disaster planning and financial recovery plans. Each year, DCI produces an Earthquake Insurance Market Report to track earthquake insurance coverage in at-risk areas of...
northwestmoinfo.com
New World Record in Missouri for the Largest Blue Sucker Ever Caught
(MISSOURINET) – A central Missouri man has reeled in a world record-sized blue sucker. Alisa Nelson reports.
alachuachronicle.com
Children abducted from Missouri in 2022 located in High Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – On February 1, 2023, High Springs Police Department located two abducted Missouri children and their abductor after a routine vehicle tag check indicated the vehicle owner was a fugitive. Officers located the trio shopping in Winn Dixie, after disguising their identities. The non-custodial mother, Kristi...
St. Louis-area dispensary sales spike during Missouri's first weekend of recreational marijuana
FLORISSANT, Mo. — It's been a busy couple of days for dispensaries across Missouri. Sunday wrapped up the first full weekend of recreational marijuana sales. An amendment allowing for recreational sales in Missouri passed in November 2022, which paved a way for dispensaries to open across our area. Several...
Remembering When a Mysterious Sarcophagus Was Found in Missouri
This is one of the strangest finds in Missouri history. There's a retro video remembering the time when a Missouri family found a mysterious sarcophagus in an unmarked grave. This bizarre story was reported on by KMBC in Kansas City a decade and a half ago. It's a sarcophagus that a family found in the Machpelah Cemetery in Lexington, Missouri. At the time, they were wanting to find out what was contained in an unmarked grave in their family plot. What they discovered was startling.
