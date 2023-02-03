ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Cavaliers make big decision with Kevin Love

The Cleveland Cavaliers have made a big decision regarding Kevin Love. Love did not play in the Cavaliers’ 122-103 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. He was listed as a DNP-Coach’s Decision in the boxscore. When asked via Twitter Sunday what the story was with Love’s “did not play” designation, Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor said... The post Cavaliers make big decision with Kevin Love appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

NBA suspends Brooks, fines Mitchell for Grizz-Cavs scuffle

Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay by the NBA, and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell fined $20,000 for their roles in an on-court incident on Thursday night. The league announced the punishments on Friday. Brooks swung and struck Mitchell in the groin area during the third quarter after the Grizzlies guard had fallen to the floor. Mitchell retaliated by throwing the ball at Brooks and then shoving him. Both players were ejected in Cleveland’s 128-113 win.
CLEVELAND, OH
Axios

Cavs have turned Cleveland into one big block party

As you may have heard, our NBA team is pretty good this season, making a Cavs game one of the hottest commodities Cleveland has going right now. Not wanting to feel left out, Sam and Troy attended a recent game to see what all the fuss is about. What's happening:...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

This Small Forward Would Make The Cavs Finals Contenders

There's no secret about what the Cavaliers need and are looking to trade for as the NBA Trade Deadline is less than a week away. They need a wing that can play defense and score on a consistent basis. These "three-and-D" players aren't as easy to find as some fans...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Most unlikeable Browns team? Finding a left tackle? Deshaun Watson’s impact on free agents? – Hey, Terry

CLEVELAND, Ohio – As Browns fans see another Super Bowl coming without their team even in the playoffs, they have questions:. Hey, Terry: Had many seasons where the team frustrates or disappoints, but I’ve never had a season that I didn’t like the team. Until this year. Has there been a more unlikeable squad that you have covered? -Adam Marrara.
CLEVELAND, OH

