thebrag.com
South Australia commissioner lifts ban on Private Function’s new album
Earlier this week, Private Function that limited copies of their new album 370HSSV 0773H will be sold in a sleeve that has a ‘scratch and win’ panel. However, legislation in South Australia dictates that any ‘scratch and win’ promotion requires a permit, regardless of the prize pool value. For this reason, the state was excluded from the promotion.
thebrag.com
Winston Surfshirt announce intimate album tour
Get ready to indulge in a sweet treat as Winston Surfshirt have announced a national tour in support of their latest album, Panna Cotta. The ‘Panna Cotta: So Close You Can Taste It Tour’ will see the funky six-piece traverse the East Coast in May and June, visiting iconic venues like Melbourne’s The Night Cat and Mary’s Underground in Sydney (see full dates below).
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
thebrag.com
How the Australian and New Zealand nominees fared at the Grammys
Tonight marked 2023’s night of night for music, with the gongs being handed out at the Grammys. Among the nominees were four Australians and New Zealanders; RÜFÜS DU SOL, Linda May Han Oh, For King + Country and Kiwi producer Baynk. RÜFÜS DU SOL was up against...
thebrag.com
Paris Hilton got hyped for the Grammys by listening to Peach PRC
Paris Hilton and Peach PRC’s budding friendship gathered pace this weekend. The famous socialite revealed in an Instagram Story that she was listening to the Aussie singer-songwriter’s music as she prepared for the Grammys. “Grammy prep listening to @peachprc new single #PerfectForYou… Loves it…,” Paris gushed, urging her...
thebrag.com
MAFS producers are ‘furious’ at Dan for ruining his storyline
MAFS showrunners are reportedly ‘furious’ at Dan for ruining his storyline with TV wife Sandy by debuting his new IRL relationship with Samantha. Dan got ‘married’ to Sandy in a MAFS episode that aired last week, but it’s since been revealed that he is now dating one of his wedding guests.
thebrag.com
Melinda hired out a cinema to watch her episode of MAFS
Newly emerged MAFS villain Melinda Willis has admitted that she hired out a cinema for her and her friends to watch her first episode of the reality show, which aired last night. Although MAFS season ten began last Monday, Melinda appeared for the first time in last night’s episode when...
