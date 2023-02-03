Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Westword
A Dozen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week
The week ahead is full of ways to experience the city, from a free day at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science to an at-large Denver City Council candidate debate to outdoor fun at Ruby Hill Rail Yard, the urban terrain park that opened this past weekend. And valentine markets abound...sweet!
International Space Station: View of Colorado from space
(COLORADO) — A live video showing the International Space Station (ISS) passing through Colorado captures the state, all in white, after recent snowstorms and winter weather on Friday, Feb. 3. The ISS-Above shows the pass track over the City of Denver as well as different northern Colorado cities labeled in a frame grab of the […]
Colorado Sunshine: While Denver's frigid winter keeps our golf clubs stored away, there is hope
While a long, frigid winter drags on and keeps our sticks locked in the garage, there is hope. City of Denver golf said Friday afternoon a strong weekend of snowmelt could open nine holes at Willis Case Golf Course — "maybe." At this point, maybe is a win. Other...
Denver is experiencing the longest stretch without snow in a month
Much snowier than normal weather last month means the five consecutive days without snow Denver will experience from Wednesday through Sunday will be the longest since early January.The last occurrence of snow in Denver was on the final day of January last Tuesday. The city officially measured 0.1 of snow that day in the early morning hours.Since then there has been no snow in the metro area or anywhere else in Colorado and the same is expected for Sunday. The last time Denver went five consecutive days without snow was January 6-10 or four weeks ago.The streak may end at five days because a few flurries or very light snow showers are possible along the Front Range on Monday. And then there will be another chance next Thursday. But snow will be mostly in the high country both days and it's possible Denver receives no measurable snow next week.The longer term outlook calls for higher than normal precipitation across all of Colorado during the third week of February. That may be the week more impactful snow returns to Denver and the Front Range.
KDVR.com
Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested
A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
This Fort Collins Bar Was Ranked As the Best Speakeasy in America
Yelp recently compiled a data-driven list of America's top 50 speakeasy bars. These establishments often fly under the radar but offer incredibly alluring ambiances and creative craft cocktails inspired by the Prohibition era. Sometimes, just accessing a speakeasy can be an experience in itself. At quite a few of these...
wyo4news.com
Cowboys narrowly fall to nationally ranked North Colorado
February 6, 2023 — The Wyoming Cowboy wrestling squad wrapped up their home slate on Sunday, dropping a 19-16 decision to No. 19 ranked Northern Colorado. The Senior Day dual came down to the final match. The Cowboys led by three points going into the heavyweight match, but UNC’s Xavier Doolin secured a fall over the Cowboy’s Terren Schwartz to give the Bears the win.
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
A rare and beautiful bird is turning up all over Denver this winter
Birdwatchers walking along the Highline Canal during an annual bird count last Christmas got a surprise gift when one of them spotted a Bohemian waxwing among the juncos and blue jays. The beautiful bird, so named because of the bright red and yellow waxy secretions that decorate the tips of their wings, was embedded with a flock of its cousins, cedar waxwings, which are much more common in Colorado. It was the first time in 35 years that a Bohemian waxwing had been recorded along...
wyo4news.com
Cowgirls fight to the bitter end, but loses to CSU
FORT COLLINS, COLORADO — It was a battle until the bitter end, but a Colorado State 3-pointer with two seconds left was the difference as the Wyoming Cowgirls’ five-game road winning streak was snapped Saturday at CSU, 66-63. Saturday’s contest featured 12 ties and 16 lead changes.
What’s Really Going on with Colorado’s Biggest Theme Park?
If you've lived in Colorado for long enough, you've probably spent some time at the state's biggest, and arguably most fun theme park, Elitch Gardens. However, if that does apply to you, some news back in 2018 likely hurt your feelings pretty bad as an announcement was made that the park would be closing and the property is set to be developed into something that is, well, not roller coasters.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
basketballcolorado.com
Basketball Colorado 5A Top10 Week of 2/5/23 Presented by B-Ball Games
Frederick dropped from the top spot in 5A after losing to Riverdale Ridge on Saturday afternoon. And a couple of…. This content is for Basketball Colorado , Basketball Colorado All-Access , and 2022 Bball_CO & Mtn Hoops Fall Showcase members only.
Westword
Dispensary Celebrating Recreational Opening by Giving Away a Year's Supply of Rosin
If one dab will do you, then what will a year's worth of rosin do?. Denver-based rosin brand Egozi launched to much acclaim in 2022, but recreational consumers of the popular cannabis concentrate have been blocked from shopping for it at the company's front-yard dispensary, Alto. But that's about to change, according to founder Elias Egozi, and he's throwing a big party and giveaway to celebrate.
Westword
Social Sightings: Pass the Pickle Shots
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits; it goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead. Love is in the air as Valentine's Day approaches, and one of...
Westword
Remembering Jay Marvin, Denver Radio Legend
Denver talk-radio legend Jay Marvin, who died on January 31 at age seventy, was one of the most courageous people I've had the honor of meeting. But the way he navigated his broadcasting career is only part of the reason he retains a special place in my heart. Yes, Marvin...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
tourcounsel.com
Foothills | Shopping mall in Fort Collins, Colorado
The Shops at Foothills, formerly Foothills Fashion Mall and Foothills Mall, is a shopping mall in Fort Collins, Colorado, United States. Opened in 1972, the mall was developed by EverWest, a joint venture of Everitt Enterprises and Westcor. Original tenants of the mall included Sears, May-Daniels & Fisher, and The Denver Dry Goods Company.
burlington-record.com
Trifecta of layoffs in energy, cannabis and manufacturing sectors hit Colorado simultaneously
Three Colorado employers have notified the state that they plan to eliminate 334 jobs in Denver and Pueblo, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letters filed with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment this week. The largest of the three layoffs comes from Pinnacle Architectural Lighting Inc., which...
