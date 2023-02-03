Read full article on original website
International Space Station: View of Colorado from space
(COLORADO) — A live video showing the International Space Station (ISS) passing through Colorado captures the state, all in white, after recent snowstorms and winter weather on Friday, Feb. 3. The ISS-Above shows the pass track over the City of Denver as well as different northern Colorado cities labeled in a frame grab of the […]
Colorado cannabis sales tank in 2022 after pandemic-induced high
Following a pandemic "high,” Colorado cannabis sales have been plummeting for months. Sales skyrocketed for the cannabis industry in the beginning of 2022, a trend that began at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, cannabis industry officials are seeing the other side of the pandemic “bump,” according to...
Colorado River running dry, groups aim to turn the tide
As levels in the Colorado River are at an all-time low, states downstream aren't getting water like they used to.
studyfinds.org
Best Places To Live In Colorado: Top 5 Cities Most Recommended By Experts
Looking to live where you’re surrounded by majestic mountains, beautiful hiking trails, and amazing wildlife every day? And what about the snowfall? Imagine waking up to a winter wonderland in your backyard! This is what you get living in Colorado. Whether you prefer the hustle and bustle of city life or seek the peace and quiet of a small mountain town, Colorado has it all!
Westword
A Dozen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week
The week ahead is full of ways to experience the city, from a free day at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science to an at-large Denver City Council candidate debate to outdoor fun at Ruby Hill Rail Yard, the urban terrain park that opened this past weekend. And valentine markets abound...sweet!
Westword
Pet Peeve: Proposed Bill Would Eliminate Deposits for Denver Renters With Animals
In 2022, Soo Cho and her boyfriend, Alan Ngo, adopted a two-year-old husky mix named Aspen after fostering him for a few months. Like so many pet owners, Cho thinks of Aspen as her child. But unlike most people who rent a home with their children, the couple knows that there's always the possibility that they will have to surrender Aspen to an animal shelter because of the pet deposits, fees and pet rent that many landlords require renters to pay every month.
Does Colorado Have the Most Registered Hunters in the US?
Hunting, to me, has always seemed just as synonymous with Colorado as anything else, be it mountains or marijuana. Whether they're die-hard or a weekend warrior, we all know at least one person that loves to get out there and test themselves against Mother Nature as often as they can. While I don't have the patience for it myself, I've always found hunting fascinating, and I've managed to learn more about it in the time I've been in Western Colorado than at any point in my entire life.
travellemming.com
35 Colorado Festivals & Events in 2023 (By Month)
I’m a Colorado local here to guide you to the best festivals in Colorado!. These 35 events and festivals include some of the greatest things to do Colorado offers. Many are festivals free to attend, and there are events for every month of the year!. Kick off ski season,...
Westword
Dispensary Celebrating Recreational Opening by Giving Away a Year's Supply of Rosin
If one dab will do you, then what will a year's worth of rosin do?. Denver-based rosin brand Egozi launched to much acclaim in 2022, but recreational consumers of the popular cannabis concentrate have been blocked from shopping for it at the company's front-yard dispensary, Alto. But that's about to change, according to founder Elias Egozi, and he's throwing a big party and giveaway to celebrate.
KDVR.com
Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested
A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
Colorado officials draft bill regulating stream restoration
Colorado officials have drafted a bill aimed at addressing a rift between stream restoration projects and water rights holders. The draft clarifies that restoration projects do not fall under the definitions of a diversion, storage or a dam and do not need to go through the lengthy and expensive water court process to secure a water right.
Take a Look Inside Colorado’s Historic Royal Gorge Mansion
Colorado's rich western history can be witnessed in many different places around the state. Architectural examples provide some of the best glimpses into how Coloradans used to live many years ago. Forty-five minutes from Colorado Springs is a historic attraction known as the Royal Gorge Mansion. The property is listed...
burlington-record.com
Trifecta of layoffs in energy, cannabis and manufacturing sectors hit Colorado simultaneously
Three Colorado employers have notified the state that they plan to eliminate 334 jobs in Denver and Pueblo, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letters filed with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment this week. The largest of the three layoffs comes from Pinnacle Architectural Lighting Inc., which...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Opinion: ‘Blues’ killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless people
An epidemic making its way through the unhoused and formerly unhoused communities is wiping people out. The culprit is “the Blues.”. Not depression. Blue pills cut with deadly fentanyl have become all the rage in my building, Fusion Studios. Some people purchase meth with shavings of “blues” mixed in.
EDITORIAL: Is the rush to Colorado over?
For at least the past 30 years, Colorado ranked among the most desirable destinations for people looking for peace, tranquility, safety and some of nature’s most extraordinary beauty. The attraction has worn off, and that should tell leadership something is wrong. State demographers report Colorado’s population growth is coming...
A rare and beautiful bird is turning up all over Denver this winter
Birdwatchers walking along the Highline Canal during an annual bird count last Christmas got a surprise gift when one of them spotted a Bohemian waxwing among the juncos and blue jays. The beautiful bird, so named because of the bright red and yellow waxy secretions that decorate the tips of their wings, was embedded with a flock of its cousins, cedar waxwings, which are much more common in Colorado. It was the first time in 35 years that a Bohemian waxwing had been recorded along...
lamarledger.com
Colorado politicians want more property tax relief as state forecasts 26.5% increase in assessed values
The question of how to blunt the edge of rising property taxes is again echoing in the halls of Colorado’s Capitol. The answer to that, however, is a work in progress. No proposal has been released by legislative leaders, though they say it’s a problem that’s top of mind this session — especially with looming spikes in tax bills and the ever-present possibility that activists could circumvent lawmakers in favor of the ballot box.
Drought eases from Denver to Colorado's Western Slope
As January wrapped up with above normal snowfall and cold in Denver, most of Colorado enjoyed extra snow. That helped to battle drought conditions statewide.This week's drought monitor has most of the Denver metro area up to Fort Collins and into the foothills drought free as a result of our recent winter snowfall. Greeley down to Denver International Airport, eastern Aurora into Castle Rock is still abnormally dry.Statewide, almost half of the state is drought free. About 45% in the grey map area is free from drought conditions with all of the welcome snowfall this season so far.The Eastern Plains from Interstate 25 out to Nebraska and Kansas still have various levels of drought from moderate to extreme. The worst drought conditions are still locked over the southeast and northeastern corners of the state. With a few spots still in the extreme red coloring.
Another Annoying Roundabout Is Coming To Northern Colorado. Where?
The roundabouts around Colorado are becoming more of the normal, and now another is on the way to Northern Colorado. Where will this new circle of fun land?. Not to date myself, but I remember taking the driver's test when I was 15, and being asked about a roundabout scenario. How they work, who has the right of way etc. but I'd never gone through one or even seen one so I'm pretty sure I got it wrong. Back in the early 2000s, there was only one roundabout in the Northglenn, Colorado area where I grew up. I'm pretty sure that one might have been the only one anywhere close at the time. It was over by the Northglenn Market Place (the old Northglenn Mall), but I wasn't really a frequent driver of that area so I just didn't know the drill on this "new" traffic flow design.
