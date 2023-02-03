ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 shot, including father and 12-year-old son, at Buckhead apartment complex, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Atlanta police are investigating after three people, including a father and his 12-year-old son, were shot at a Buckhead apartment complex.

Police say the shooting happened Friday morning at the 32Hundred Lenox apartments off Lenox Road.

Police said a 31-year-old man and his 12-year-old son were both shot multiple times and were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

A short time later, a man with a gunshot wound flagged officers down. He was taken to the hospital and was stable.

Police have not released the conditions of the father and son or identified any of the shooting victims.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Investigators have not said if they have been able to identify a suspect.

