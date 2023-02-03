The United States on Saturday downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America and became the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing. An operation was underway in U.S. territorial waters to recover debris from the balloon, which had been flying at about 60,000 feet and estimated to be about the size of three school buses. Ahead of the downing, President Joe Biden said: “We’re going to take care of it,” when asked by reporters about the balloon.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO