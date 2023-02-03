ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Lansing Daily

Mom Of 6 Arrested After Cops Find Children Chained Up In The Backyard

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP)- Authorities say they have arrested the mother of six of the eight children who were found unsupervised in the middle of the night at a San Antonio home. Bexar County Sheriff's Office spokesman James Keith say investigators believe that 34-year-old Porucha Phillips was also supposed to be looking after two other
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Atascosa County EMS director charged with official oppression

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – The emergency medical services director for Atascosa County faces a charge of official oppression, Texas Rangers paperwork obtained Monday by KSAT shows. Donald Penny, 55, was suspended with pay on Jan. 9, the same day a warrant was issued for his arrest, the Pleasanton Express...
foxsanantonio.com

Habitat for Humanity begins building eight homes for families

SAN ANTONIO — Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio and Guadalupe Valley began the start of the construction of eight homes Saturday. The organization at the event was comprised of volunteers, sponsors, and Habitat homebuyers and started building around 9:30 a.m. The houses built will be for eight hardworking...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

South Texas Blood & Tissue in urgent need of donors

SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center says it has a half-day supply of type o-blood and only a day supply of all other blood types. Same-day appointments are available at the center's nine donor centers in San Antonio, New Braunfels, Boerne, Bulverde, and Victoria. For a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Local Turkish family impacted by earthquake

The catastrophic earthquake has one woman in San Antonio worried sick about her close Turkish relatives who have not made it out alive. Gulhan Ozdemir is clinging to hope for her family, watching for updates on Turkish television news and calling her loved ones in Malatya, one of several cities where people are displaced by the earthquake.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Austin-area family poisoned by carbon monoxide airlifted to San Antonio hospital

SAN ANTONIO — A family from Travis County in Austin was flown to San Antonio's University Health after being poisoned by carbon monoxide recently. A release from UH said the family is believed to have become poisoned from a generator. The reason they were flown to UH is because the hospital is only one of two in Texas that provide hyperbaric treatment for emergency care and children, the hospital said. Two children were said to have gotten sick as well.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

South Texas supplier in interstate narcotics distribution network sentenced to 14 years in prison

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Mexican national now has a 14-year prison sentence for his role in a narcotics distribution network that spanned the U.S. According to court documents, Victor Penaloza-Calderon, aka Cuñado, 37, of Michoacan, Mexico was sentenced in federal court last week. Prosecutors say Penaloza-Calderon was the source of supply for hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine that was routed to Austin for distribution in and around the city, as well as in states as far away as Wisconsin and North Carolina.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police Chief William McManus reimburses city for bulletproof vest stolen from his SUV

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police Chief William McManus has written a check to reimburse the city for a ballistic vest stolen from his city-issued SUV. Chief William McManus's 2021 Chevy Tahoe was broken into around 9 p.m. Thursday in the Monte Vista neighborhood. Witnesses told police that when they were driving by they saw someone with a red hoodie inside the vehicle. When the suspect saw the witnesses' headlights, he jumped out of the Chief's SUV and fled in a grey vehicle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Windcrest PD K9 gets donation of body armor

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Windcrest Police Department now has new body armor for a K9 currently on the force. This K9’s name is Odin, and his new protection is both bullet resistant and stab proof. The vest is designed for four-legged K9 officers and is made in the U.S.A.
WINDCREST, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Local food truck stolen, owner says thieves used tech to break into the storage facility

SAN ANTONIO - More people are trusting storage facilities to hold their valuable items, and it's supposed to be a safe option, but criminals are trying to capitalize on that. They're using new technological methods to get to your stuff. We've seen local cases where thieves try to clone the signal from a car's key fob using a signal amplifier or relay device to make your car think the key is close by. But as one local man found out, the technology can be used to steal much more.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

