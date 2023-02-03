Read full article on original website
Mom Of 6 Arrested After Cops Find Children Chained Up In The Backyard
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP)- Authorities say they have arrested the mother of six of the eight children who were found unsupervised in the middle of the night at a San Antonio home. Bexar County Sheriff's Office spokesman James Keith say investigators believe that 34-year-old Porucha Phillips was also supposed to be looking after two other
Woman arrested on child concealment charges, child found safe
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department has announced that a woman wanted for child concealment charges out of Barbour County has been arrested in Texas. Sanjeshni Narayan was arrested in San Antonio, Texas late last night on Child Concealment charges stemming from Barbour County,...
KSAT 12
Recent violence at car club meetups not a representation of car clubs as a whole, members say
SAN ANTONIO - – In the last six months, there have been three shootings either at or after so-called car club meetups. Traditional car club members want the public to know that’s not the norm. “A love of hot rods, love of custom cars, love of street riding,”...
KSAT 12
Atascosa County EMS director charged with official oppression
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – The emergency medical services director for Atascosa County faces a charge of official oppression, Texas Rangers paperwork obtained Monday by KSAT shows. Donald Penny, 55, was suspended with pay on Jan. 9, the same day a warrant was issued for his arrest, the Pleasanton Express...
foxsanantonio.com
Habitat for Humanity begins building eight homes for families
SAN ANTONIO — Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio and Guadalupe Valley began the start of the construction of eight homes Saturday. The organization at the event was comprised of volunteers, sponsors, and Habitat homebuyers and started building around 9:30 a.m. The houses built will be for eight hardworking...
foxsanantonio.com
South Texas Blood & Tissue in urgent need of donors
SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center says it has a half-day supply of type o-blood and only a day supply of all other blood types. Same-day appointments are available at the center's nine donor centers in San Antonio, New Braunfels, Boerne, Bulverde, and Victoria. For a...
KSAT 12
Investigators & family seek tips on motorcyclist who left dying woman in his wake
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers need help finding a motorcyclist who left a dying woman and her injured children in his wake on the city’s Northwest Side last week. Tanya Nicole Hernandez, 37, was driving east on Interstate 10 a little after 3:30 p.m....
foxsanantonio.com
Local Turkish family impacted by earthquake
The catastrophic earthquake has one woman in San Antonio worried sick about her close Turkish relatives who have not made it out alive. Gulhan Ozdemir is clinging to hope for her family, watching for updates on Turkish television news and calling her loved ones in Malatya, one of several cities where people are displaced by the earthquake.
KTSA
SAPD: Man nearing 70 years old arrested, charged with stabbing victim in early 30s
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 68-year-old man is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after his arrest on Sunday. San Antonio police say Armando Idrogo was apprehended not long after a fight on the West Side. Investigators say Idrogo stabbed a 32-year-old victim who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
KTSA
Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies man shot to death at San Antonio apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The identity of a man who was shot and killed at a West side apartment complex Monday morning has been released. The Bexar County Medical Examiner says he is 20 year old Ethan Michael Rangel. Rangel was shot and killed at the San Juan...
Austin-area family poisoned by carbon monoxide airlifted to San Antonio hospital
SAN ANTONIO — A family from Travis County in Austin was flown to San Antonio's University Health after being poisoned by carbon monoxide recently. A release from UH said the family is believed to have become poisoned from a generator. The reason they were flown to UH is because the hospital is only one of two in Texas that provide hyperbaric treatment for emergency care and children, the hospital said. Two children were said to have gotten sick as well.
KTSA
Zavala County Deputies arrest woman for human smuggling after 13 illegal migrants are found in a pickup
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio woman is being charged with human smuggling after Zavala County Deputies found more than a dozen illegal migrants stashed in a vehicle she was driving. FOX 29 reports it happened at around 5:30 A.M. Sunday on Highway 57 in Zavala County....
KTSA
South Texas supplier in interstate narcotics distribution network sentenced to 14 years in prison
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Mexican national now has a 14-year prison sentence for his role in a narcotics distribution network that spanned the U.S. According to court documents, Victor Penaloza-Calderon, aka Cuñado, 37, of Michoacan, Mexico was sentenced in federal court last week. Prosecutors say Penaloza-Calderon was the source of supply for hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine that was routed to Austin for distribution in and around the city, as well as in states as far away as Wisconsin and North Carolina.
foxsanantonio.com
Police Chief William McManus reimburses city for bulletproof vest stolen from his SUV
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police Chief William McManus has written a check to reimburse the city for a ballistic vest stolen from his city-issued SUV. Chief William McManus's 2021 Chevy Tahoe was broken into around 9 p.m. Thursday in the Monte Vista neighborhood. Witnesses told police that when they were driving by they saw someone with a red hoodie inside the vehicle. When the suspect saw the witnesses' headlights, he jumped out of the Chief's SUV and fled in a grey vehicle.
Thief breaks into San Antonio police chief’s department vehicle
San Antonio’s police chief knows his job is to fight crime, but a theft hit particularly close to home on Thursday night.
foxsanantonio.com
SA Pets Alive! team member shelters three puppies stranded outside in a box
SAN ANTONIO – Three puppies that were abandoned outside of the San Antonio Pets Alive’ Medical Center are making progress toward recovery. Last week, Potato, Bean, and Bacon were left in a box outside the medical care center engulfed in fleas and freezing. The San Antonio Pets Alive...
Andre McDonald convicted of manslaughter in 2019 death of his wife, Andreen
SAN ANTONIO — Andre McDonald has been convicted of manslaughter in the death of his wife, Andreen, nearly four years after her initial disappearance sparked months of searching around Bexar County. A jury returned the guilty verdict on McDonald, a U.S. Air Force Reserve major originally charged with murder...
KTSA
Windcrest PD K9 gets donation of body armor
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Windcrest Police Department now has new body armor for a K9 currently on the force. This K9’s name is Odin, and his new protection is both bullet resistant and stab proof. The vest is designed for four-legged K9 officers and is made in the U.S.A.
foxsanantonio.com
Local food truck stolen, owner says thieves used tech to break into the storage facility
SAN ANTONIO - More people are trusting storage facilities to hold their valuable items, and it's supposed to be a safe option, but criminals are trying to capitalize on that. They're using new technological methods to get to your stuff. We've seen local cases where thieves try to clone the signal from a car's key fob using a signal amplifier or relay device to make your car think the key is close by. But as one local man found out, the technology can be used to steal much more.
KTSA
SAPD looking for suspect in West Side shooting death at car club meet-up
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating the death of a man who was dropped off at a west side emergency room with a gunshot wound to the head. The 18-year-old victim was taken to an emergency room off West Loop 1604 at around 11 P.M. Sunday.
