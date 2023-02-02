ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hueytown, AL

wvtm13.com

Pedestrian and driver killed in crash in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a deadly accident that killed two people in Ensley early Wednesday morning. A car struck a utility pole and a pedestrian in the 1900 block of Avenue I just before 4:30 a.m. The car flipped and landed upside down. The Jefferson County...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Toddler, woman shot inside vehicle near Fairfield church

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman and a toddler were shot while riding inside a vehicle in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the toddler was grazed by a bullet and suffered minor injuries. The woman also sustained a gunshot wound but it is considered to be non-life-threatening.
FAIRFIELD, AL
wvtm13.com

Man dies after Sylacauga weekend shooting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. — Sylacauga police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday in a public housing neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at the Drew Court Housing Complex. Authorities arriving on the scene say they found a man who had been shot several times lying in...
SYLACAUGA, AL
wbrc.com

Two people killed in a car crash in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people are dead this morning following a car crash in Ensley. It happened at 19th St and Avenue I around 4:30 a.m. According to police, 25-year-old Lamarcus Mahdee Stanley was driving a Chrysler 300 at a high rate of speed when he struck a utility pole and a pedestrian.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

2 dead following single-vehicle crash in Ensley

An early-morning crash in western Birmingham left two people dead. Birmingham police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 1800 block of Avenue I in Ensley. BFRS Capt. Orland Reynolds said the wreck happened at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Lamarcus Mahdee Stanley, 25, of Fairfield,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Jemison man dead following crash in Bibb County

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday morning left a Jemison man dead in Bibb County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, L.J. Smith, 51, was injured when the Saturn Aura he was driving was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee at around 6 a.m. Smith was taken to UAB Hospital, […]
BIBB COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Homicide under investigation in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened February 5. Police responded to reports of gunshots in the Drew Court Housing Complex. When they arrived they found a man lying in the front yard of 189 Sherwood Drive. Officers began CPR until Sylacauga Ambulance arrived and took him to the Coosa Valley Medical Center Emergency Room and then to UAB.
SYLACAUGA, AL
AL.com

34-year-old man killed in weekend Sylacauga shooting

A 34-year-old man was killed in a weekend shooting in Sylacauga. Sylacauga police on Sunday responded to reports of shots fired in the Drew Court Housing Complex. They arrived to find a man unresponsive in the front yard of 189 Sherwood Drive, said Lt. Willis Whatley. Officers began CPR on...
SYLACAUGA, AL
CBS42.com

Victim in Center Point homicide identified

BIRMINGHAM, ALA (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified a man killed during a reported assault in Center Point. According to the coroner’s office, 59-year-old Phillip Edward Lankford, of Center Point, was found dead at Shadowood Circle NE around 9:26 a.m. Sunday morning. Jefferson County Sheriff’s...
CENTER POINT, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responds to commercial fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded Sunday night to a commercial fire at Messer Airport Highway and Aviation Avenue. Authorities said that two additional engines were requested for manpower as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Get...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man dead after shooting at housing complex

A 34-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Sylacauga. Devadney Sanchez Lauderdale, aka "Pookie" was found in the yard at 189 Sherwood Drive, in the Drew Court Housing Complex by officers responding to a call of gunshots on February 5, 2023. Life-saving measures were performed by first responders before...
SYLACAUGA, AL
CBS 42

Arrest made in connection to homicide on 1st Street West in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the murder of Jasmine Price in January. According to BPD, Raquan Wilson, 26, of Birmingham turned himself in on Monday at the Jefferson County Jail after detectives obtained a warrant for murder. Price was killed on Jan. 13 in the 800 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Fire at Barrington Parc Apartments in Moody

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Moody Police Department has confirmed there was a fire at Barrington Parc Apartments in Moody today, Feb. 6. The fire has been extinguished. No injuries have been reported. More information will be added to this story as it is made available. Get news alerts in...
MOODY, AL
