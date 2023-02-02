Read full article on original website
Capital Murder Suspect Turns Gun on Himself During Police ChaseBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
wvtm13.com
Pedestrian and driver killed in crash in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a deadly accident that killed two people in Ensley early Wednesday morning. A car struck a utility pole and a pedestrian in the 1900 block of Avenue I just before 4:30 a.m. The car flipped and landed upside down. The Jefferson County...
ABC 33/40 News
Toddler, woman shot inside vehicle near Fairfield church
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman and a toddler were shot while riding inside a vehicle in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the toddler was grazed by a bullet and suffered minor injuries. The woman also sustained a gunshot wound but it is considered to be non-life-threatening.
wvtm13.com
Man dies after Sylacauga weekend shooting
SYLACAUGA, Ala. — Sylacauga police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday in a public housing neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at the Drew Court Housing Complex. Authorities arriving on the scene say they found a man who had been shot several times lying in...
wbrc.com
Two people killed in a car crash in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people are dead this morning following a car crash in Ensley. It happened at 19th St and Avenue I around 4:30 a.m. According to police, 25-year-old Lamarcus Mahdee Stanley was driving a Chrysler 300 at a high rate of speed when he struck a utility pole and a pedestrian.
Midnight in Mulga: How an Alabama man froze to death inside his family home
Jeffrey Montgolf is one of at least three men who died from exposure to the cold in just the last year in Jefferson County, a drastic increase from previous years, when only four men had frozen to death over an entire decade, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
2 dead following single-vehicle crash in Ensley
An early-morning crash in western Birmingham left two people dead. Birmingham police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 1800 block of Avenue I in Ensley. BFRS Capt. Orland Reynolds said the wreck happened at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Lamarcus Mahdee Stanley, 25, of Fairfield,...
Jemison man dead following crash in Bibb County
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday morning left a Jemison man dead in Bibb County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, L.J. Smith, 51, was injured when the Saturn Aura he was driving was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee at around 6 a.m. Smith was taken to UAB Hospital, […]
wbrc.com
Homicide under investigation in Sylacauga
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened February 5. Police responded to reports of gunshots in the Drew Court Housing Complex. When they arrived they found a man lying in the front yard of 189 Sherwood Drive. Officers began CPR until Sylacauga Ambulance arrived and took him to the Coosa Valley Medical Center Emergency Room and then to UAB.
Investigation underway after shots fired between Tuscaloosa police officer and suspect
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after what began as a vehicle pursuit turned into a shooting between a Tuscaloosa police officer and a suspect Wednesday morning. According to Capt. Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, the incident began as a vehicle pursuit of a domestic violence suspect. After the suspect crashed […]
Man wanted in shooting that killed pregnant Birmingham mother, injured 2 girls shoots self in head as police close in
The capital murder suspect police say shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend and two young children one week ago turned the gun on himself during a police chase Tuesday night, authorities said. Andrew Haweis Goldsmith IV, 34, is charged with capital murder in the slaying of 24-year-old Corieonna Shantrice Hines. He is...
34-year-old man killed in weekend Sylacauga shooting
A 34-year-old man was killed in a weekend shooting in Sylacauga. Sylacauga police on Sunday responded to reports of shots fired in the Drew Court Housing Complex. They arrived to find a man unresponsive in the front yard of 189 Sherwood Drive, said Lt. Willis Whatley. Officers began CPR on...
Tuscaloosa Police Officer Exchanges Gunfire with Driver After Chase Ends in Crash
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a Tuscaloosa Police Officer exchanged gunfire with a driver early Wednesday morning after a chase ended in a crash. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the VCU, said officers were originally called out to pursue a domestic violence suspect late Tuesday night or after midnight Wednesday morning.
CBS42.com
Victim in Center Point homicide identified
BIRMINGHAM, ALA (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified a man killed during a reported assault in Center Point. According to the coroner’s office, 59-year-old Phillip Edward Lankford, of Center Point, was found dead at Shadowood Circle NE around 9:26 a.m. Sunday morning. Jefferson County Sheriff’s...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Fire and Rescue responds to commercial fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded Sunday night to a commercial fire at Messer Airport Highway and Aviation Avenue. Authorities said that two additional engines were requested for manpower as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Get...
ABC 33/40 News
Man dead after shooting at housing complex
A 34-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Sylacauga. Devadney Sanchez Lauderdale, aka "Pookie" was found in the yard at 189 Sherwood Drive, in the Drew Court Housing Complex by officers responding to a call of gunshots on February 5, 2023. Life-saving measures were performed by first responders before...
Arrest made in connection to homicide on 1st Street West in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the murder of Jasmine Price in January. According to BPD, Raquan Wilson, 26, of Birmingham turned himself in on Monday at the Jefferson County Jail after detectives obtained a warrant for murder. Price was killed on Jan. 13 in the 800 […]
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Body found in Center Point identified; homicide investigation underway
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found Sunday morning. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Phillip Edward Lankford of Center Point. He was 59. Deputies were called to Shadowood Circle...
19-year-old convicted in 2021 Mother’s Day killing in Birmingham
A Birmingham 19-year-old has been convicted in the 2021 slaying of another teen on Mother’s Day. A Jefferson County jury found Demontae Austin guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Demonteco Usher. Austin was 17 at the time of the murder. The shooting happened just before 11:30...
wbrc.com
Fire at Barrington Parc Apartments in Moody
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Moody Police Department has confirmed there was a fire at Barrington Parc Apartments in Moody today, Feb. 6. The fire has been extinguished. No injuries have been reported. More information will be added to this story as it is made available. Get news alerts in...
Student arrested after allegedly being found with gun at Tuscaloosa County high school
A student at a Tuscaloosa County high school was arrested after they were found with a gun at the school Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The student’s charges and name were not disclosed because of their age. A Brookwood High School faculty member told a school resource officer with the...
