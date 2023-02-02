ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
CBS42.com

Victim in Center Point homicide identified

BIRMINGHAM, ALA (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified a man killed during a reported assault in Center Point. According to the coroner’s office, 59-year-old Phillip Edward Lankford, of Center Point, was found dead at Shadowood Circle NE around 9:26 a.m. Sunday morning. Jefferson County Sheriff’s...
CENTER POINT, AL
myjrpaper.com

Marion County escapee captured in Haleyville

HALEYVILLE — A man wanted on escape charges from Marion County was in the wrong place at the wrong time on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in Haleyville. Arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 13 at 18th Street in Haleyville was Ashley Dewayne Pipkins, 46, of Haleyville, who has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine (possessing 28 grams or greater) and possession of marijuana second degree, according to Haleyville Police Investigator Lt. Eddie Collins.
HALEYVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Man charged with murder and arson refuses to leave cell

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may remember the horrific story about a man who was murdered and left in a burning house in August last year. The man police say is responsible for killing Nathan Gemeinhart, was scheduled to be in court on Monday. It was supposed to be an...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Homicide under investigation in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened February 5. Police responded to reports of gunshots in the Drew Court Housing Complex. When they arrived they found a man lying in the front yard of 189 Sherwood Drive. Officers began CPR until Sylacauga Ambulance arrived and took him to the Coosa Valley Medical Center Emergency Room and then to UAB.
SYLACAUGA, AL
CBS 42

Driver, pedestrian killed in Ensley car crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were killed in an early-morning crash in Ensley Wednesday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, a sedan struck a utility pole and a pedestrian around 4:28 a.m. on 19th Street at Avenue I. The pedestrian, unidentified at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Man dies after Sylacauga weekend shooting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. — Sylacauga police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday in a public housing neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at the Drew Court Housing Complex. Authorities arriving on the scene say they found a man who had been shot several times lying in...
SYLACAUGA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville police investigate multiple vehicle break-ins

From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville police are investigating after the break-in of multiple vehicles in the parking lot of a U.S. Highway 11 business. Lt. Clint Riner said the incident took place around 5 a.m. on Thursday in the parking lot of Orange Theory. “Force was used to gain entry into each vehicle,” […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Body of missing kayaker found in Bayview Lake, Adamsville

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The body of a kayaker who was reported missing last week was discovered by members of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team on Sunday, Feb. 5, around 3 p.m. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Jan. 30, 2023, of a person who had gone missing […]
ADAMSVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man dead after shooting at housing complex

A 34-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Sylacauga. Devadney Sanchez Lauderdale, aka "Pookie" was found in the yard at 189 Sherwood Drive, in the Drew Court Housing Complex by officers responding to a call of gunshots on February 5, 2023. Life-saving measures were performed by first responders before...
SYLACAUGA, AL
CBS 42

Jemison man dead following crash in Bibb County

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday morning left a Jemison man dead in Bibb County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, L.J. Smith, 51, was injured when the Saturn Aura he was driving was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee at around 6 a.m. Smith was taken to UAB Hospital, […]
BIBB COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Two people killed in a car crash in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people are dead this morning following a car crash in Ensley. It happened at 19th St and Avenue I around 4:30 a.m. According to police, 25-year-old Lamarcus Mahdee Stanley was driving a Chrysler 300 at a high rate of speed when he struck a utility pole and a pedestrian.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy