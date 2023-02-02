Read full article on original website
CBS42.com
Victim in Center Point homicide identified
BIRMINGHAM, ALA (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified a man killed during a reported assault in Center Point. According to the coroner’s office, 59-year-old Phillip Edward Lankford, of Center Point, was found dead at Shadowood Circle NE around 9:26 a.m. Sunday morning. Jefferson County Sheriff’s...
myjrpaper.com
Marion County escapee captured in Haleyville
HALEYVILLE — A man wanted on escape charges from Marion County was in the wrong place at the wrong time on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in Haleyville. Arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 13 at 18th Street in Haleyville was Ashley Dewayne Pipkins, 46, of Haleyville, who has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine (possessing 28 grams or greater) and possession of marijuana second degree, according to Haleyville Police Investigator Lt. Eddie Collins.
Birmingham man sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2021 burglary
A Hoover man was recently sentenced for robbing a convenience store two years ago, US Attorney Prim F. Escalona announced Tuesday.
wbrc.com
Man charged with murder and arson refuses to leave cell
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may remember the horrific story about a man who was murdered and left in a burning house in August last year. The man police say is responsible for killing Nathan Gemeinhart, was scheduled to be in court on Monday. It was supposed to be an...
Arrest made in connection to homicide on 1st Street West in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the murder of Jasmine Price in January. According to BPD, Raquan Wilson, 26, of Birmingham turned himself in on Monday at the Jefferson County Jail after detectives obtained a warrant for murder. Price was killed on Jan. 13 in the 800 […]
Midnight in Mulga: How an Alabama man froze to death inside his family home
Jeffrey Montgolf is one of at least three men who died from exposure to the cold in just the last year in Jefferson County, a drastic increase from previous years, when only four men had frozen to death over an entire decade, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
wbrc.com
Homicide under investigation in Sylacauga
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened February 5. Police responded to reports of gunshots in the Drew Court Housing Complex. When they arrived they found a man lying in the front yard of 189 Sherwood Drive. Officers began CPR until Sylacauga Ambulance arrived and took him to the Coosa Valley Medical Center Emergency Room and then to UAB.
Driver, pedestrian killed in Ensley car crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were killed in an early-morning crash in Ensley Wednesday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, a sedan struck a utility pole and a pedestrian around 4:28 a.m. on 19th Street at Avenue I. The pedestrian, unidentified at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. […]
wbrc.com
Indictment: Alabama prison guard allegedly beat inmates, lied about what happened
A former lieutenant at the William Donaldson E. Correctional Facility in Bessemer has been indicted on federal charges of abusing inmates, including allegations of beating inmates and then lying about what had happened.
Assistant DA: Pregnant woman identified boyfriend as shooter before her death in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A newly released court document has revealed that a 24-year-old pregnant woman who was shot and killed at a Birmingham apartment on the last day of January allegedly identified the man responsible for the shooting before her death. In a court document filed in an unrelated 2017 case, Lane K. Tolbert, […]
Tuscaloosa Police Officer Exchanges Gunfire with Driver After Chase Ends in Crash
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a Tuscaloosa Police Officer exchanged gunfire with a driver early Wednesday morning after a chase ended in a crash. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the VCU, said officers were originally called out to pursue a domestic violence suspect late Tuesday night or after midnight Wednesday morning.
wvtm13.com
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville police investigate multiple vehicle break-ins
From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville police are investigating after the break-in of multiple vehicles in the parking lot of a U.S. Highway 11 business. Lt. Clint Riner said the incident took place around 5 a.m. on Thursday in the parking lot of Orange Theory. “Force was used to gain entry into each vehicle,” […]
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office finds shooting victim in Center Point
Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office discovered a dead male shooting victim Sunday.
The Trussville Tribune
Body of missing kayaker found in Bayview Lake, Adamsville
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The body of a kayaker who was reported missing last week was discovered by members of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team on Sunday, Feb. 5, around 3 p.m. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Jan. 30, 2023, of a person who had gone missing […]
ABC 33/40 News
Man dead after shooting at housing complex
A 34-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Sylacauga. Devadney Sanchez Lauderdale, aka "Pookie" was found in the yard at 189 Sherwood Drive, in the Drew Court Housing Complex by officers responding to a call of gunshots on February 5, 2023. Life-saving measures were performed by first responders before...
Jemison man dead following crash in Bibb County
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday morning left a Jemison man dead in Bibb County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, L.J. Smith, 51, was injured when the Saturn Aura he was driving was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee at around 6 a.m. Smith was taken to UAB Hospital, […]
wbrc.com
wbrc.com
More than 30 teachers’ aides in Jefferson Co. told they need more qualifications to keep their jobs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Central Alabama American Federation of Teachers says they are getting reports of more than 30 teachers’ aides in Jefferson County Schools being told by their administration that they need new qualifications to meet a federal requirement to keep their jobs. Local AFT President Erika...
