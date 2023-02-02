ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Center Point man shot, killed over weekend

From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an assault Sunday at the 10 block of Shadowood Circle NE, Birmingham, where they found a man who had been shot. Phillip Edward Lankford, 59, of Center Point, was pronounced dead on the scene at 9:26 a.m., Feb. […]
CENTER POINT, AL
wvtm13.com

Man identified after being found shot to death in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Phillip Edward Lankford, 59, of Center Point. He lived at the apartment complex where he was found shot. ----- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Sunday in Center Point. At around...
CENTER POINT, AL
CBS42.com

Victim in Center Point homicide identified

BIRMINGHAM, ALA (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified a man killed during a reported assault in Center Point. According to the coroner’s office, 59-year-old Phillip Edward Lankford, of Center Point, was found dead at Shadowood Circle NE around 9:26 a.m. Sunday morning. Jefferson County Sheriff’s...
CENTER POINT, AL
AL.com

‘Most wanted’: Suspect sought in shooting that killed pregnant Birmingham mother, injured 2 girls

A search is underway for the man accused in the shooting death of a pregnant Birmingham mother, and the wounding of two young girls. Andrew Haweis Goldsmith IV, 34, is charged with capital murder in the slaying of 24-year-old Corieonna Shantrice Hines. He is also charged with attempted murder in the shooting of Hines’ 7-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old girl.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

25-year-old man killed in Talladega County crash

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night left a man dead in Talladega County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Xzavier McGinnis, 25, of Talladega was injured when his Honda Accord collided head on with a Jeep Wrangler on Renfro Road around 6:16 p.m. McGinnis was not using a seat […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Missing Alabama kayaker, fisherman found dead in lake

Divers pulled the body of an Alabama man from the waters of a lake Sunday, the county coroner’s office confirmed Monday. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates confirmed the identity of the man as Richard Douglas Fields, 34, of Birmingham, Alabama. Yates said members of the Jefferson County...
ADAMSVILLE, AL
92.9 WTUG

Northport Police Searching for Woman Missing Since Friday

Police in Northport are asking for assistance finding a woman who has been missing for several days. The Police Department shared a post on Facebook Monday saying the woman was last seen three days ago near Northgate Circle in Northport. NPD said the woman is 28-year-old Chiquita Lashell Ward Williams.
NORTHPORT, AL
wbrc.com

Fire at Barrington Parc Apartments in Moody

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Moody Police Department has confirmed there was a fire at Barrington Parc Apartments in Moody today, Feb. 6. The fire has been extinguished. No injuries have been reported. More information will be added to this story as it is made available. Get news alerts in...
MOODY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner identifies human remains found in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the identification today of decomposing skeletal remains that were discovered at the 8400 block of 7th Avenue South in Birmingham on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates identified the decedent as 38-year-old Jeramy Dean Hallmon, who resided in the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
