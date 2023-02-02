Read full article on original website
Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Center Point man shot, killed over weekend
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an assault Sunday at the 10 block of Shadowood Circle NE, Birmingham, where they found a man who had been shot. Phillip Edward Lankford, 59, of Center Point, was pronounced dead on the scene at 9:26 a.m., Feb. […]
wvtm13.com
Man identified after being found shot to death in Center Point
CENTER POINT, Ala. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Phillip Edward Lankford, 59, of Center Point. He lived at the apartment complex where he was found shot. ----- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Sunday in Center Point. At around...
Suspect charged with murder of Birmingham mother killed in hail of rifle fire, police say
A suspect was arrested on murder charges Monday in the killing of a Birmingham mother more than three weeks ago, police said. Raquan Wilson, 26, of Birmingham, turned himself in to the Jefferson County Jail on Monday after being arrested in connection with the slaying of 33-year-old Jasmine Price. He is being held without bond.
CBS42.com
Victim in Center Point homicide identified
BIRMINGHAM, ALA (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified a man killed during a reported assault in Center Point. According to the coroner’s office, 59-year-old Phillip Edward Lankford, of Center Point, was found dead at Shadowood Circle NE around 9:26 a.m. Sunday morning. Jefferson County Sheriff’s...
Body of missing kayaker found in Bayview Lake, Adamsville
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The body of a kayaker who was reported missing last week was discovered by members of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team on Sunday, Feb. 5, around 3 p.m. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Jan. 30, 2023, of a person who had gone missing […]
‘Most wanted’: Suspect sought in shooting that killed pregnant Birmingham mother, injured 2 girls
A search is underway for the man accused in the shooting death of a pregnant Birmingham mother, and the wounding of two young girls. Andrew Haweis Goldsmith IV, 34, is charged with capital murder in the slaying of 24-year-old Corieonna Shantrice Hines. He is also charged with attempted murder in the shooting of Hines’ 7-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old girl.
Body recovered from Bayview Lake believed to be fisherman who disappeared 8 days ago
The body of a man who disappeared just over one week ago while fishing on Bayview Lake is believed to have been recovered Sunday. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies, assisted by multiple agencies, recovered 34-year-old Richard Douglas Fields about 3 p.m., said Lt. Joni Money. Fields had not been seen...
Trussville police investigate multiple vehicle break-ins
From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville police are investigating after the break-in of multiple vehicles in the parking lot of a U.S. Highway 11 business. Lt. Clint Riner said the incident took place around 5 a.m. on Thursday in the parking lot of Orange Theory. “Force was used to gain entry into each vehicle,” […]
14-year-old Birmingham runaway missing nearly 1 week found safe
UPDATE: Police say Jehla was found safe. EARLIER: Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a Birmingham girl who they say ran away from home nearly one week ago. Jehla Prince, 14, was reported missing to Birmingham police on Jan. 31. Her last known location was 1613 21st...
25-year-old man killed in Talladega County crash
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night left a man dead in Talladega County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Xzavier McGinnis, 25, of Talladega was injured when his Honda Accord collided head on with a Jeep Wrangler on Renfro Road around 6:16 p.m. McGinnis was not using a seat […]
Missing Alabama kayaker, fisherman found dead in lake
Divers pulled the body of an Alabama man from the waters of a lake Sunday, the county coroner’s office confirmed Monday. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates confirmed the identity of the man as Richard Douglas Fields, 34, of Birmingham, Alabama. Yates said members of the Jefferson County...
Northport Police Searching for Woman Missing Since Friday
Police in Northport are asking for assistance finding a woman who has been missing for several days. The Police Department shared a post on Facebook Monday saying the woman was last seen three days ago near Northgate Circle in Northport. NPD said the woman is 28-year-old Chiquita Lashell Ward Williams.
Suspect in Nathan Gemeinhart’s slaying refuses to leave jail cell, hearing postponed
The suspect in the killing of Jefferson County husband and father Nathan Gemeinhart was supposed to be in court Monday, but the proceeding was postponed when he refused to leave his jail cell. Youit Jones, 35, is charged with capital murder and second-degree arson in the shooting of 42-year-old Nathan...
wbrc.com
Fire at Barrington Parc Apartments in Moody
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Moody Police Department has confirmed there was a fire at Barrington Parc Apartments in Moody today, Feb. 6. The fire has been extinguished. No injuries have been reported. More information will be added to this story as it is made available. Get news alerts in...
Assistant DA: Pregnant woman identified boyfriend as shooter before her death in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A newly released court document has revealed that a 24-year-old pregnant woman who was shot and killed at a Birmingham apartment on the last day of January allegedly identified the man responsible for the shooting before her death. In a court document filed in an unrelated 2017 case, Lane K. Tolbert, […]
Deputies responding after a reported shooting near Falkville
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says deputies have responded to a reported shooting scene near Falkville.
Motorcyclist dead following Friday night crash on I-10
Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-10 West near mile marker 108 between Breaux Bridge and Lafayette on Feb, 3 around 9:30 p.m.
UPDATE: Coroner identifies human remains found in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the identification today of decomposing skeletal remains that were discovered at the 8400 block of 7th Avenue South in Birmingham on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates identified the decedent as 38-year-old Jeramy Dean Hallmon, who resided in the […]
ABC 33/40 News
Walker County father killed in shooting remembered at his former high school
Around three dozen people were at Dora High School Saturday for a vigil honoring Matthew Perrigin. It's the high school Perrigin graduated from. Perrigin is one of the latest victims to gun violence. Correy Mahaffey and his 16-year-old son are now charged in the shooting death of Perrigin. The Walker...
Human remains found in garbage pile identified as 38-year-old Alabama man
Human remains that were found in a pile of garbage in Birmingham over the weekend have now been identified.
