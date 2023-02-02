Read full article on original website
Related
The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Kentucky That You Must Try
Kentucky is home to some of the most beautiful countryside in the United States filled with rolling hills, horse farms, and comforting Amish cuisine. If you're ever craving some home-cooked comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at Bread of Life Cafe in the heart of Kentucky's thriving Amish community.
Rock 108
Abilene, TX
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 108 KEYJ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://keyj.com
Comments / 0