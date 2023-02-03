ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca to start fresh with police chief search

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The search for Ithaca’s next police chief will begin again. According to the Ithaca Voice, Mayor Laura Lewis says an outside firm will help the city find a new chief from across the United States. Late last year, Lewis nominated acting chief John Joly...
Ithaca’s gas prices see slight fall, diesel prices increase

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices are down a bit in Ithaca. Monday morning’s average price at the pump is $3.52, which is a penny less than last week. Triple A says demand for gas is rising and supplies have increased. Diesel prices are up four cents, averaging at $5.35.
Freeville’s Lonnie Park nabs two Grammys

LOS ANGELES, C.A. (WHCU) — Lonnie Park won two Grammys Sunday night in Los Angeles. The Freeville native won Best Global Album for producing “Sakura” by Masa Takumi of Japan and Best Immersive Album for producing and engineering “Divine Tides.”. Park says winning two Grammys in...
IPD seeks suspect in shooting at Cayuga Garden Apartments

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police in Ithaca are searching for a suspect in an early morning shooting Saturday. According to IPD, a person entered the Cayuga Medical Center around 3 p.m. Saturday with a gunshot wound reportedly not life threatening. Officers later learned the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. at Cayuga Garden Apartments on Chestnut Street.
Second arrest in Cortland stolen trailer investigation

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A second Cortland man has been charged in a theft investigation. City of Cortland Police arrested 32-year-old Christopher Bush Thursday for his alleged involvement in stealing a utility trailer from a Clinton Avenue job site in January. A hiker found the trailer on a snowmobile trail in Cortland County with more than $50,000 worth of stolen property inside.
Dryden man pulled over with license plates registered to 2021 stolen car

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A court date looms for a Dryden man. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled a 2012 Subaru over at approximately 2:44 a.m. on January 30th for improper plates. The plates turned out to be registered to an unrelated vehicle that was reported stolen in 2021. The driver, 50-year-old Michael Girton, was also driving on with a suspended NYS license.
