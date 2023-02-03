Read full article on original website
FOMO Returns? 620K Retail Bitcoin Addresses Created Since BTC Reclaimed $20K
With BTC skyrocketing to multi-month peaks, the number of retail investors has shot up in the past few weeks. The start of the year has been highly positive for bitcoin and the entire cryptocurrency market, with BTC exceeding $24,000 for the first time since August 2022. This came after a...
Binance Launches New Crypto Tax Reporting Tool for Certain Users
The new tool aims to help users understand their crypto tax liabilities on their profits and losses on Binance. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has launched a new tool dubbed Binance Tax to enable users to understand their crypto tax liabilities on up to 100,000 transactions. According to a...
Crypto Markets Lose $30B as Bitcoin Slipped to Weekly Lows (Market Watch)
Uniswap has lost the most value from the larger-cap alts after the recent a16z development. Bitcoin failed at $23,500 yesterday and dropped by almost $1,000 in the following hours to mark its lowest price point in about a week. Most altcoins are also in the red today, with UNI, AVAX,...
These Crypto Companies to Send Aid Packages to Earthquake-Hit Turkey
Bybit, BitMEX, and Bitfinex are among the first crypto firms to help Turkish victims amid the devastating earthquake. Leading cryptocurrency exchanges, such as Bybit, BitMEX, and Bitfinex, vowed to support victims of Turkey’s disastrous earthquake with aid packages. Binance is also looking to help the affected people. A massive...
A16z Exerts Control Over Uniswap by Downvoting BNB Chain Deployment
The VC giant has used its overwhelming voting power in an attempt to quash a proposal by Uniswap governance. Crypto venture firm a16z has used its 15 million UNI token voting block to vote against a proposal that would use the Wormhole bridge for Uniswap V3 deployment on BNB Chain.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Despite Bear Market, 82% of Millionaires Sought Crypto Advice in 2022 (Survey)
Around eight in ten high net worth customers of deVere Group showed interest in cryptocurrencies over the last year. A study conducted by the financial consultancy firm – deVere Group – estimated that 82% of clients with over $1.2 million worth of investable assets sought advice on cryptocurrencies in the past 12 months.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Uniswap to Deploy on Boba Network Following Successful Governance Vote
The successful governance vote will result in the deployment of Uniswap V3 on the Boba Network in the coming weeks. Leading decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap v3 will be deploying on Ethereum’s layer 2 protocol Boba Network following a successful governance vote from the Uniswap community. The proposal was earlier...
SBF’s Holding Company Emergent Technologies Also Files for Bankruptcy
The company owned the disputed 56 million Robinhood shares that were seized earlier this year. The latest company in relation to the disgraced FTX founder to file for bankruptcy is the holding firm owned by him and Gary Wang – Emergent Fidelity Technologies. It’s headquartered in Antigua and Barbuda...
Bitcoin Slides Below $23K But a Bullish Indicator Flashes (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s price rally has come to a halt as the market has been consolidating below a significant resistance level for weeks. While there are some worrying technical signs in the short term, a very bullish signal is also developing. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The Daily Chart. On the daily...
Marathon Digital Discards HODL Strategy: Sells BTC After More Than 2 Years
Marathon sold 1,500 BTC in January, cashing out for the first time since October 2020. Marathon Digital Holdings – one of the leading bitcoin miners – mined 687 BTC in January 2023, a 45% increase compared to the last month of 2022. However, the company shifted from its...
Why ZK-Rollups Are the Future of Ethereum Scaling: Interview with StarkWare PM Gal Ron
What are ZK-Rollups, and why is everyone talking about them? What’s the future of Ethereum scaling? A deep dive with StarkWare’s Gal Ron. Scaling Ethereum has undoubtedly been one of the hottest topics in the past months. The network’s transition to a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm in September 2022 was a huge milestone in this regard, as it opened the door for many different scaling solutions to be implemented.
Here’s the Next Support for XRP if $0.40 Fails (Ripple Price Analysis)
XRP’s price has not yet shown any significant strength as it continues its struggle to surpass a critical resistance level over recent weeks. Things are not looking much better against BTC, with a major support level getting broken to the downside. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. XRP/USDT Daily Chart. On...
MicroStrategy Records 8th Consecutive Quarterly Loss After $198M BTC Impairment Charge
The company is still bullish on Bitcoin despite incurring $198 million in impairment charges on its BTC stash. American business intelligence company MicroStrategy has recorded another quarterly loss after calculating the value of its Bitcoin portfolio. According to a Bloomberg report, MicroStrategy recorded a net loss of $249.7 million, narrowed...
Orion Protocol Hacked for $3 Million Through Reentrancy Attack
Another reentrancy bug gets targeted by hackers – but no users were exposed to the affected contract. Orion Protocol – a liquidity aggregator for both CeFi and DeFi exchanges – saw its core contract hacked on Thursday across both its Ethereum and Binance Smart Chains (BSC) deployments.
Pig Butchering Crypto Scams Exploit UK’s Companies House: Report
The term pig butchering can be described as an unsuspecting victim or the “pig” being lured by malicious entities into forking over their money. The threat is growing at a rapid pace. According to an investigation by The Bureau of Investigative Journalism and the Observer, more than 168...
Memecoins Explode Weekly: BabyDoge Soars 150%, SHIB Up 28% (Weekend Watch)
Today’s top performers are two of the most popular memecoins. Unlike some of the previous weekends since the start of the year, this one has been rather calm for bitcoin, which remains slightly above $23,000. Some altcoins, though, have performed more impressively, including OKB and a few memecoins. SHIB,...
