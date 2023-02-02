Read full article on original website
LSUSports.net
Morris and Reese Named on Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team
BATON ROUGE – No. 3 LSU’s Alexis Morris and Angel Reese were both included on Tuesday’s Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team that includes 30 of the top players from around the country. Morris and Reese have led LSU to its best start in program history...
LSUSports.net
Black Her-Story: LSU Softball Stories, Trena Peel – The First to Do It
BATON ROUGE, La. – For Black History Month, LSU softball will honor its five African American All-American student-athletes. Every week, the program will not only reflect on the accomplishments these women made while apart of the program, but furthermore recognize where they are today and their continued contribution to the sport of softball.
LSUSports.net
Track & Field’s Favour Ofili Garners SEC Recognition
BATON ROUGE, La. – The conference office announced that junior Favour Ofili has been named the SEC Women’s Track Athlete of the Week on Tuesday afternoon. This is Ofili’s first weekly-conference honor of the 2023 season. Ofili started her weekend off running a time of 22.55 seconds...
LSUSports.net
Baseball TV/Online Schedule Features Coverage of All LSU Games
BATON ROUGE, La. – For the ninth consecutive year, all of LSU’s baseball games may be viewed live via television or online as the Tigers will enjoy tremendous exposure during the 2023 season. See the 2023 schedule with TV/online listings here: 2023 LSU Baseball Schedule. LSU is scheduled...
LSUSports.net
LSU Remains At No. 3 In AP Poll To Set Up Top Three Matchup
BATON ROUGE – LSU stayed steady at No. 3 in Monday’s AP Poll, setting up a top three matchup between the nation’s only two unbeaten teams when the Tigers travel to take on No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday on ESPN. After winning three games in six...
LSUSports.net
USTFCCCA Rankings – February 6, 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released their third list of national rankings for the 2023 indoor season on Monday. The LSU women’s squad jumped up four spots to No. 7, while the men dropped two spots to No. 27 after a weekend that saw a less than usual amount of student-athletes competing.
LSUSports.net
No. 3 LSU Remains Unbeaten At Texas A&M, 72-66
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 3 LSU (23-0, 11-0 SEC) remained undefeated as it took down Texas A&M (6-15, 1-10 SEC) in a 72-66 win on Sunday afternoon inside Reed Arena. “We played three tough teams in seven days and won all three,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “I think for the last two weeks that the opponents are really playing extremely hard. They’re playing with a lot of energy and excitement. I asked the team, why do they think that’s taking place and I said, ‘understand what’s taking place here; You are becoming relevant in women’s basketball.’”
LSUSports.net
This Weekend's Baseball Scrimmage Schedule Features Autograph Session on Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Baseball preseason intra-squad scrimmages are scheduled this week at 5 p.m. CT Friday, 1:30 p.m. CT Saturday and 12:30 p.m. CT Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU players will be available to fans after Sunday’s scrimmage to sign autographs, as free...
LSUSports.net
February 2023 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community. Here are the February 2023 CCACSA’s...
