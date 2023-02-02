Read full article on original website
Thomas Rogers Family Tree and Mayflower
Thomas Rogers is considered a Pilgrim but he was not a Separatist. He would have been considered a Stranger who had plans to go to the New World for fortune. He was a merchant in England who had moved to Holland and became friends with many of the Pilgrims that lived in Leiden. He would go with them on the Mayflower and be one of the signers of the Mayflower Compact.
William Penn Family Tree and Descendants
William Penn came from a noble background and was believed to follow in his father’s footsteps. His father was Admiral William Penn who would eventually be knighted by King Charles II. His mother Margaret Jasper was the daughter of a wealthy merchant. This gave William significant family ties on...
William White Family Tree and Mayflower
William White was a Pilgrim who sailed on the Mayflower to the Plymouth Colony. He had been excommunicated from the church in England for his beliefs so he escaped to Leiden, Holland as did many of the other Separatists. He was followed to Holland by two of his half-siblings. His...
The Mary Todd Lincoln Cake Abraham Lincoln Reportedly Said Was The Best Ever
Mary Todd Lincoln was a woman who lived a life of tragedy, capped off by the ultimate indignity. More than a century and a half after her husband's presidency came to a shocking end, her name lives on as a rather twisted punchline: "Aside from that, Mrs. Lincoln, how did you enjoy the play?" Abraham Lincoln's long-suffering wife was certainly no joke, though, and she was more than just a tragic heroine, too. Once upon a time, she was a living, breathing woman who struggled and laughed and cried — and also did a bit of baking.
Abraham Lincoln is not the Man We Thought He Was (opinion)
One of the most revered American presidents, Abraham Lincoln, is renowned for his military prowess during the American Civil War and his contribution to eradicating slavery. However, like other historical personalities, Lincoln left behind a complex legacy, and some historians and academics have questioned some facets of his presidency and personality. Here are a few aspects from his tenure that brought him into scrutiny and allowed critics to raise eyebrows for years to come.
How some enslaved Black people stayed in Southern slaveholding states – and found freedom
Instead of using the secret routes along the Underground Railroad to find freedom in the North, thousands of enslaved Black people fled to free Black communities in Southern slaveholding states.
Famous People Buried at Arlington Who Weren’t in the Military
Arlington National Cemetery was opened in 1864 to provide the final resting place for American servicemen who fought to save the union during the Civil War. As people walk past the rows of about 400,000 tombstones over the 639-acre layout, they see the names of those who fell in the nation’s wars, including some of […]
Correcting the record on family legends
Several years ago, my son Ben began tracing our family lineage. He did a remarkable job, tracing as far back on my mother’s side to her sixteenth great-great-grandparents. Records from a lineage this old are scarce and hard to find. But his diligence paid off, resulting in a book to be treasured and referred to for generations to come.
American Christianity Is Due for a Revival
Upon joining the Presbyterian ministry, in the mid-1970s, I served in a town outside Richmond, Virginia. New church buildings were going up constantly. When I arrived in Manhattan in the late ’80s, however, I saw a startling sight. There on the corner of Sixth Avenue and West 20th Street was a beautiful Gothic Revival brownstone built in 1844 that had once been the Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion. Now it was the Limelight, an epicenter of the downtown club scene. Thousands of people a night showed up for drugs and sex and the possibility of close encounters with the...
Unexpected Archaeological Discovery May Re-Write English Civil War History
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - Archaeologists excavating the site of Coleshill Manor in Warwickshire have uncovered evidence of what could be one of the first battles of the English Civil War in the 17th century. The team from Wessex Archaeology was astonished at the striking signs that the heavily fortified...
The Dorchester and the four immortal WW II chaplains who gave their lives this day in history
