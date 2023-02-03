CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD – Police in Chesapeake Beach are investigating after a cat was thrown in a dumpster, tied up in a plastic bag on Wednesday. Police reported the incident at around 4:25 p.m., when deputies with the Twin Beaches Patrol of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3900 block of Gordon Stinnett Avenue in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of a cat in a dumpster. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered the cat had been tied in a plastic bag and disposed of in the dumpster. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please The post Officials investigating after cat thrown in dumpster, tied in plastic bag appeared first on Shore News Network.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO