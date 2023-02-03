ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talbot County, MD

WTOP

2 separate pedestrian crashes in Md. prove fatal

During a period of roughly 24 hours, two pedestrians were killed in separate crashes in Maryland last week, according to police. Both of the pedestrians killed were men. Montgomery County police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Police determined that the pedestrian...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Dorchester Co. Health Department Plans Healthy Heart Events for American Heart Month

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - February is American Heart Month and the Dorchester County Health Department has announced several Healthy Heart events planned throughout the month. Heart disease is a leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. Most middle-aged and young adults have one or more risk factors for heart disease, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or being a smoker or overweight. Having multiple risk factors increases your risk for heart disease.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Accused Baltimore Rapist Believed To Have More Victims: Police

Baltimore officials have released an image of a vehicle used by an accused rapist that police believe may have attacked additional victims. The accused rapist was wanted for two separate incidents, and was recently arrested by Baltimore Police Department's Sex Offense Unit, according to a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Large brawl reported in Carney

CARNEY, MD—Authorities responded to a large brawl in Parkville/Carney on Saturday evening. At around 6:15 p.m., witnesses reported seeing a heavy police presence at the North Plaza Shopping Center in the area of the Chuck E. Cheese. Multiple units and a police helicopter were reported by eyewitnesses. The Baltimore...
PARKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Winter wallop brings dangerously low temperatures to Maryland

BALTIMORE -- The first weekend of February brought dangerously low temperatures to the Baltimore area.The wind chills that pushed the temperature into the single digits over the weekend prompted Baltimore's health officials to issue a Code Blue declaration.Experts caution against spending time outdoors. People should stay inside as much as possible and listen to their bodies when they say it is time to get warm."It's cold, but this don't feel like no 30 degrees out here," Baltimore resident Ali Richardson said of the winter wallop. Health department officials told WJZ that they were concerned about the significant risk the frigid temperatures...
BALTIMORE, MD
WITN

Million dollars in heroin seized after U.S. 264 traffic stop

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say they seized a million dollars worth of heroin after a traffic stop on an Eastern Carolina highway. Miguel Canela, of Baltimore, Maryland is charged with trafficking heroin and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of narcotics. Nash County deputies say around 9:00 a.m....
NASH COUNTY, NC
Shore News Network

Officials investigating after cat thrown in dumpster, tied in plastic bag

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD – Police in Chesapeake Beach are investigating after a cat was thrown in a dumpster, tied up in a plastic bag on Wednesday. Police reported the incident at around 4:25 p.m., when deputies with the Twin Beaches Patrol of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3900 block of Gordon Stinnett Avenue in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of a cat in a dumpster. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered the cat had been tied in a plastic bag and disposed of in the dumpster. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please The post Officials investigating after cat thrown in dumpster, tied in plastic bag appeared first on Shore News Network.
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD
foxbaltimore.com

5 injured in 2 separate overnight shootings in Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Five people were injured in two separate overnight shootings in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the first shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 1500 block of Medford Road. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found a 60-year-old woman...
BALTIMORE, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Man on Drug Dealing Charges

The Delaware State Police arrested 61-year-old Tyler Sutton of Lewes, Delaware yesterday afternoon on drug dealing charges following a traffic stop that occurred in Lewes. On February 2, 2023, at […] The post Troopers Arrest Man on Drug Dealing Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Police seize 76 pounds of marijuana in West Ocean City bust

A Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team arrested two men after officials say they found 76 pounds of marijuana and other drugs and weapons at a West Ocean City home. Members of the enforcement team conducted a raid in December 2022 and in addition to the marijuana found 292 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 102.5 grams of THC edibles, four firearms, high-capacity ammunition magazines, body armor, and more than $82,000 in suspected drug proceeds.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD

