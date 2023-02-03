Read full article on original website
Two Annapolis Men Busted In MD Following Foot Pursuit With Deputies: Frederick County Sheriff
Two Maryland men are facing charges after being busted with heroin, meth, and crack following a foot chase with officers in Frederick County, according to authorities. The long day for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office began at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Deputies attempted to locate an...
Catonsville woman allegedly conspired to shoot up local energy facilities
A Catonsville woman has been federally charged for conspiring to shoot up several Baltimore area energy facilities.
WMDT.com
Cambridge youth curfew in full effect, police say currently no offenses
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – In Cambridge, the city’s juvenile curfew has officially gone into effect. Cambridge Police Department say as of now they’ve had no violations. In January, the city council adopted the temporary curfew for those 16 years of age and younger. The curfew is from 10...
foxbaltimore.com
New study finds Aspirin is just as effective as expensive blood thinners to prevent clots
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A landmark medical study from the University of Maryland School of Medicine found that Aspirin is just as effective as expensive blood thinners in preventing life-threatening blood clots. Dr. Robert O'Toole, head of orthopedic trauma at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and the study's...
FBI arrests man, woman with 'extremist' views in alleged power grid attack plot targeting 5 substations
The FBI announced the arrests of a woman from Maryland and a man from Florida in an alleged energy grid attack plot targeting five substations in the Baltimore area.
WTOP
2 separate pedestrian crashes in Md. prove fatal
During a period of roughly 24 hours, two pedestrians were killed in separate crashes in Maryland last week, according to police. Both of the pedestrians killed were men. Montgomery County police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Police determined that the pedestrian...
WBOC
Dorchester Co. Health Department Plans Healthy Heart Events for American Heart Month
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - February is American Heart Month and the Dorchester County Health Department has announced several Healthy Heart events planned throughout the month. Heart disease is a leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. Most middle-aged and young adults have one or more risk factors for heart disease, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or being a smoker or overweight. Having multiple risk factors increases your risk for heart disease.
Accused Baltimore Rapist Believed To Have More Victims: Police
Baltimore officials have released an image of a vehicle used by an accused rapist that police believe may have attacked additional victims. The accused rapist was wanted for two separate incidents, and was recently arrested by Baltimore Police Department's Sex Offense Unit, according to a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson. The...
Nottingham MD
Large brawl reported in Carney
CARNEY, MD—Authorities responded to a large brawl in Parkville/Carney on Saturday evening. At around 6:15 p.m., witnesses reported seeing a heavy police presence at the North Plaza Shopping Center in the area of the Chuck E. Cheese. Multiple units and a police helicopter were reported by eyewitnesses. The Baltimore...
Winter wallop brings dangerously low temperatures to Maryland
BALTIMORE -- The first weekend of February brought dangerously low temperatures to the Baltimore area.The wind chills that pushed the temperature into the single digits over the weekend prompted Baltimore's health officials to issue a Code Blue declaration.Experts caution against spending time outdoors. People should stay inside as much as possible and listen to their bodies when they say it is time to get warm."It's cold, but this don't feel like no 30 degrees out here," Baltimore resident Ali Richardson said of the winter wallop. Health department officials told WJZ that they were concerned about the significant risk the frigid temperatures...
WITN
Million dollars in heroin seized after U.S. 264 traffic stop
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say they seized a million dollars worth of heroin after a traffic stop on an Eastern Carolina highway. Miguel Canela, of Baltimore, Maryland is charged with trafficking heroin and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of narcotics. Nash County deputies say around 9:00 a.m....
Officials investigating after cat thrown in dumpster, tied in plastic bag
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD – Police in Chesapeake Beach are investigating after a cat was thrown in a dumpster, tied up in a plastic bag on Wednesday. Police reported the incident at around 4:25 p.m., when deputies with the Twin Beaches Patrol of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3900 block of Gordon Stinnett Avenue in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of a cat in a dumpster. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered the cat had been tied in a plastic bag and disposed of in the dumpster. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please The post Officials investigating after cat thrown in dumpster, tied in plastic bag appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
17-year-old injured in Anne Arundel County shooting, police say
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a teen was shot in the leg in Pumphrey on Sunday night. At approximately 8:30PM, officers responded to the area of Zeppelin Avenue and Gibbons Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police say four people were walking to...
Baltimore Man Busted After Officers Find Gun Hidden In Vehicle: Police
A 20-year-old Baltimore man prohibited from having a gun was arrested after hiding a firearm in his vehicle, authorities say. According to Anne Arundel County Police investigators, Kahlil Corey Jones, 20, was pulled over for an equipment violation in the area of Pioneer Drive and Arwell Court in Severn in the early evening of Wednesday, Feb. 1.
'Significant Quantity' Of Crack Cocaine Seized During Drug Bust In Lexington Park: Sheriff
Officials say that a man with a checkered criminal past has found himself on the wrong side of the law again in St. Mary’s County. The investigation into drug sales throughout the region led the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to Dimitri Paul Brooks, 27, of Lexington Park, who is facing a host of charges after being busted on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
foxbaltimore.com
5 injured in 2 separate overnight shootings in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Five people were injured in two separate overnight shootings in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the first shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 1500 block of Medford Road. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found a 60-year-old woman...
Troopers Arrest Man on Drug Dealing Charges
The Delaware State Police arrested 61-year-old Tyler Sutton of Lewes, Delaware yesterday afternoon on drug dealing charges following a traffic stop that occurred in Lewes. On February 2, 2023, at […] The post Troopers Arrest Man on Drug Dealing Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Cape Gazette
Police seize 76 pounds of marijuana in West Ocean City bust
A Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team arrested two men after officials say they found 76 pounds of marijuana and other drugs and weapons at a West Ocean City home. Members of the enforcement team conducted a raid in December 2022 and in addition to the marijuana found 292 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 102.5 grams of THC edibles, four firearms, high-capacity ammunition magazines, body armor, and more than $82,000 in suspected drug proceeds.
CEO Admits To Laundering $3.5M In Pot Profits From DC Delivery Service
A weed dealer in Washington, DC has admitted to laundering millions of dollars he generated through the illegal sale of marijuana and THC products, according to federal officials. Connor Pennington, 39, pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to commit money laundering while he was the CEO of a marijuana delivery...
talbotspy.org
A New Kind of Candlestick Maker: A Chat with Kent County Entrepreneur Greg Waddell
For Greg Waddell, the idea of an entrepreneurial endeavor—creating a candle company —wasn’t on his radar until he and his wife Christine were shopping on the Isle of Wight during a visit to Scotland. The couple kept noticing the same high-end brand of candles offered, and since...
