Easton, MD

talbotspy.org

Next Up in the MSO’s Ensemble Series: Piano Quintet

The next concert in the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra’s new Ensemble Series will be held on Saturday, February 11 at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware and on Sunday, February 12at the Academy Art Museum in Easton, Maryland. The Ensemble Series concerts feature chamber music and jazz performed by members of the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra and special guest artists.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
talbotspy.org

St. Vincent de Paul Society to Host First Open House

One of the biggest secrets on the Eastern Shore is how much the Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) helps those in need throughout Talbot County. Its food pantry, for example, provided $1.3 million worth of groceries last year to those struggling to feed their families. To promote its...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore hardcore band Turnstile edged out for Grammys

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore-based hardcore rock outfit Turnstile landed Grammy Award nominations for songs off of its latest album "Glow On."However, the band didn't come home with any hardware, losing in all three categories.The band was nominated for best rock performance (Holiday), best rock song (Blackout) and best metal performance (Blackout).Brandi Carlile (Broken Horses) won best rock performance; Ozzy Osbourne (Degradation Rules) won best metal performance; and Brandi Carlile (Broken Horses) won best rock song.The 65th Annual Grammy Awards were held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday. It aired on CBS and was streamed on Paramount+.   Turnstile has earned...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

PEP Program To Start In Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Parents encouragement program (PEP) will be starting next week. The program starts next week and will cover 8 weeks of training at the Intergenerational Center in Cambridge. Every Tuesday for 2 hours parents will discover strategies to support their child's mental health, learn new topics on supporting their child, and discuss with other parents to share ideas.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
talbotspy.org

Talbot County Empty Bowls Holding Event February 25

Talbot County Empty Bowls will be hosting a community dinner on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Easton. Participants in the Empty Bowls fundraiser are provided with a meal of soup donated by local chefs in bowls created by members of the community. Proceeds are used to help address food insecurity in Talbot County. Tickets are $30 per person and dinner guests choose a bowl and dine from a selection of donated soups (including vegetarian options) from local restaurants. Tickets can be purchased at www.facebook.com/TalbotCountyEmptyBowls.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Pennsylvania Avenue: Where Black art and entertainment was celebrated in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- In the early-to-mid 20th century, Pennsylvania Avenue was the Broadway of old West Baltimore. People came from around the country to celebrate Black art and entertainment."Whether it was Louis Armstrong, whether it was the Temptations, the Miracles, whether it was Patti LaBelle, all of those folks played the Royal Theatre," Baltimore resident James Hamlin said.Hamlin grew up in Baltimore and owns the Avenue Bakery on Pennsylvania Avenue. He said if you wanted to make it in showbiz back then, the Royal Theatre was the place you had to be at your best."If you did not do well at the Royal...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Dorchester Co. Health Department Plans Healthy Heart Events for American Heart Month

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - February is American Heart Month and the Dorchester County Health Department has announced several Healthy Heart events planned throughout the month. Heart disease is a leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. Most middle-aged and young adults have one or more risk factors for heart disease, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or being a smoker or overweight. Having multiple risk factors increases your risk for heart disease.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Governor Moore attends 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Wes Moore on Thursday evening attended the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration at Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover, MD. Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, Maryland Department of Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks, and more than 700 agricultural leaders joined the governor to learn directly from producers and supporters of Maryland agricultural products and business and to induct the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame.
HANOVER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Randallstown residents make push to bring more shopping, dining options to Liberty Road corridor

BALTIMORE - Randallstown residents want more variety and options in their neighborhood.Ryan Coleman, President of the Randallstown NAACP, said one of the major issues in the Randallstown community is the disinvestment in the Liberty Road corridor and a lack of variety in stores. "You have an affluent African-American neighborhood that's a food desert," Coleman said.Coleman told WJZ that grocery stores have been leaving the community for years, leaving the people of Randallstown with limited options. "The stores, all they want to give us are the dollar stores, self-storage, the mini marts, the gas stations," Coleman said. "It's really a cause for concern that people do not have access to fresh fruits and vegetables and grocery items."Coleman is leading an effort to revitalize Liberty Road. He told WJZ that community members have expressed wanting grocery stores, coffee shops, bookstores and dine-in restaurants. "They have been very clear on what they want," Coleman said. "I think the impetus is now on us, on the leaders, to make that happen."
RANDALLSTOWN, MD
wnav.com

Anne Arundel Medical Center's birthing center closed earlier this week

Earlier this week, Luminis closed the birthing center after 26 years of operation due to the low number of births there in the past several years. The midwives will now help deliver babies in the hospital, said Luminis spokesperson Justin McLeod. The birthing center delivered 31 babies last year, McLeod...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Town Square LIVE News

New private school coming to Sussex this fall

A new private school is coming to Sussex County in the fall. Dustin Yoder said he started Headwaters Acton to serve people who have a deep dissatisfaction with traditional education. He and his wife Stefanie Yoder live in Sussex County and wanted their four young children to have a different path of education than they experienced.  After sending three of ... Read More
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Falls Church News-Press

Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants

The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
FALLS CHURCH, VA

