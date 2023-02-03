Read full article on original website
Related
knpr
There's a new sheriff in town. LVMPD's leader on traffic, crime and more
A few months ago, Clark County elected Kevin McMahill as sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He replaces Joe Lombardo, who is now governor. Many listeners know McMahill as the former undersheriff who appeared on this program several times over the years with State of Nevada host Joe Schoenmann.
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Insider tips on a couple of Las Vegas side roads
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – An “outside” scoop on a couple of not-so-secret “inside Las Vegas” back roads. The roads on either side of I-15 are well-known to long-time Las Vegans – especially hospitality workers – as not-so-secret ways to get where you’re going without having to get on the freeway: Frank Sinatra to the east – and what for years was Industrial, now known as Dean Martin, to the west.
This is the plan to clean up Las Vegas homeless encampments, officials say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Residents at an apartment complex in east Las Vegas say homeless encampments are becoming a problem. “They clean it all out – a couple of days later, they’re all back,” said Lindsey, a resident at the Cottonwood Creek Apartment Complex on Desert Inn Road. “They don’t go far because they don’t have […]
Wrong-way crashes continue to be a threat, NDOT installing detection systems
Nevada Department of Transportation is set to install three more wrong-way detection systems at interstate and freeway off-ramps in the valley.
Las Vegas woman arrested for 7th DUI accepts deal sending her to treatment, avoiding prison time
A Las Vegas woman accused of her seventh DUI pleaded guilty last week and entered a felony DUI court program for treatment, records showed.
8newsnow.com
Sheriff frustrated with no bail release of serial bank robbery suspect
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill expressed his displeasure with the recent jail release of an alleged serial bank robber who, along with an accomplice, is accused of either robbing or attempting to rob nine Las Vegas and Henderson banks in a 20-day period. “I learned...
Valley man goes from high school dropout to County Commissioner
He went from high school dropout to Clark County Commissioner. William McCurdy II represents the underserved Las Vegas community.
Mayor using life experiences to lead the fastest-growing city in Nevada
Forging the future of North Las Vegas, Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown is using her life experiences to lead the fastest-growing city in Nevada.
Fox5 KVVU
2 dead, 3 injured after wrong-way crash in west Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two people were killed and three others were injured after a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning that involved a wrong-way driver. According to a news release, the incident occurred near the 215 northbound, south of Town Center Drive. According to authorities, the crash involved three...
Physical altercation near north valley Walmart leaves one dead, police say
North Las Vegas police said one person has been sent to UMC Trauma after a physical altercation with another man in front of a business in the north valley.
Las Vegas officers found man with 'several gunshot wounds' in west valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive Monday afternoon.
2 men hit 9 Las Vegas valley banks in 20 days, report says
Brad Haino is facing five counts of robbery, three counts of attempted robbery, and eight counts of burglary. His alleged accomplice, Thomas Turner, 41, is facing five counts of robbery, three counts of attempted robbery, and a violation of his probation conditions for a previous offense of forgery.
8newsnow.com
Homeless encampment crisis
Las Vegas residents living nearby the Flamingo Arroyo Trail tell 8 News Now the number of homeless encampments in the area has gotten out of control. The trail spans more the 15 miles from east Twain to just east of Eastern avenues. Homeless encampment crisis. Las Vegas residents living nearby...
8newsnow.com
Trailer stolen from Las Vegas valley figure skating team
The head coach for a nationally acclaimed figure skating team in the Las Vegas valley reached out to 8 News Now after someone stole the team’s trailer. Trailer stolen from Las Vegas valley figure skating …. The head coach for a nationally acclaimed figure skating team in the Las...
Fox5 KVVU
NLVPD: 1 injured after shooting near Camino Al Norte, Washburn
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is recovering in the hospital following a shooting near Washburn Road and Camino Al Norte in North Las Vegas. North Las Vegas police tell FOX5 dispatch received a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of west Washburn Road just after 2:40 Monday afternoon.
Las Vegas man accused of robbing same Summerlin bar multiple times, carjacking several drivers
Las Vegas Metro police arrested a suspected serial armed robber who targeted a Summerlin bar and who then carjacked several people, shooting at one, officers said.
8newsnow.com
UPDATE: Man faces charges in North Las Vegas deadly stabbing
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police arrested a 39-year-old man who is accused of stabbing to death another man in front of a business on Tuesday. Yaroslan Granda Ruedas was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on a charge of open murder. According to...
8newsnow.com
Police: Man shot, killed after altercation in southeast Las Vegas valley
A man was shot and killed after an altercation in the southeast Las Vegas valley near Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Police: Man shot, killed after altercation in southeast …. A man was shot and killed after an altercation in...
North Las Vegas police search 2 crime scenes after man found shot
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was shot and injured in North Las Vegas on Monday afternoon, police said. It happened at approximately 2:41 p.m. in the 1000 block of W Washburn Rd., near Washburn and Camino Al Norte. When officers arrived they found a man believed to be in his 30s who was suffering […]
Norovirus caused illness outbreak at Las Vegas elementary school, health district says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Preliminary lab results suggest that norovirus was the cause of a reported mass illness at Tanaka Elementary School nearly two weeks ago, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. A gastrointestinal illness outbreak infected an estimated 130 students at the school, sometime during the week of Jan. 23 to Jan. 27, […]
Comments / 0