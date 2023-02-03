ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

knpr

There's a new sheriff in town. LVMPD's leader on traffic, crime and more

A few months ago, Clark County elected Kevin McMahill as sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He replaces Joe Lombardo, who is now governor. Many listeners know McMahill as the former undersheriff who appeared on this program several times over the years with State of Nevada host Joe Schoenmann.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

What’s Driving You Crazy? – Insider tips on a couple of Las Vegas side roads

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – An “outside” scoop on a couple of not-so-secret “inside Las Vegas” back roads. The roads on either side of I-15 are well-known to long-time Las Vegans – especially hospitality workers – as not-so-secret ways to get where you’re going without having to get on the freeway: Frank Sinatra to the east – and what for years was Industrial, now known as Dean Martin, to the west.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2 dead, 3 injured after wrong-way crash in west Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two people were killed and three others were injured after a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning that involved a wrong-way driver. According to a news release, the incident occurred near the 215 northbound, south of Town Center Drive. According to authorities, the crash involved three...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Homeless encampment crisis

Las Vegas residents living nearby the Flamingo Arroyo Trail tell 8 News Now the number of homeless encampments in the area has gotten out of control. The trail spans more the 15 miles from east Twain to just east of Eastern avenues. Homeless encampment crisis. Las Vegas residents living nearby...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Trailer stolen from Las Vegas valley figure skating team

The head coach for a nationally acclaimed figure skating team in the Las Vegas valley reached out to 8 News Now after someone stole the team’s trailer. Trailer stolen from Las Vegas valley figure skating …. The head coach for a nationally acclaimed figure skating team in the Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

UPDATE: Man faces charges in North Las Vegas deadly stabbing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police arrested a 39-year-old man who is accused of stabbing to death another man in front of a business on Tuesday. Yaroslan Granda Ruedas was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on a charge of open murder. According to...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

