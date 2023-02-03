LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – An “outside” scoop on a couple of not-so-secret “inside Las Vegas” back roads. The roads on either side of I-15 are well-known to long-time Las Vegans – especially hospitality workers – as not-so-secret ways to get where you’re going without having to get on the freeway: Frank Sinatra to the east – and what for years was Industrial, now known as Dean Martin, to the west.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 14 HOURS AGO