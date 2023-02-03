Read full article on original website
AI Seinfeld generator banned on Twitch for transphobic joke
Twitch’s viral Seinfeld show generated by AI has been banned after a stand-up comedy bit went off the rails with a series of transphobic comments. Nothing, Forever blew up on Twitch last week after clips showcasing the show’s hilarious absurdity were posted on Reddit, resulting in many viewers flocking to its 24/7 content.
Kai Cenat risks Twitch ban again after calling IShowSpeed during subathon
Twitch star Kai Cenat risked a Twitch ban recently by calling perma-banned streamer IShowSpeed during day five of his month-long subathon. On February 1, 2023, Kai Cenat revealed that he had returned from his Twitch ban and was set to begin his month-long ‘Mafiathon’ subathon. Since it began,...
Twitch streamer Jinny has her phone snatched by speeding motorcyclist on IRL livestream
While doing an IRL stream and crossing the street, Twitch streamer Jinny had her phone snatched right out of her hands by a man riding a motorcycle. The stream continued as he sped away. IRL livestreaming has been a massive hit on Twitch, with people broadcasting their adventures to the...
Call of Duty devs troll TimTheTatman after “porterhouse” Ashika Island joke
TimTheTatman is one of the biggest streamers in the gaming world and the Call of Duty developers brilliantly trolled him for saying that the upcoming Ashika Island Warzone 2 map looks like “a porterhouse steak.”. TimTheTatman’s relationship with Call of Duty has largely been a positive one. Even when...
AI Seinfeld creator predicts all TV shows could air endlessly
A new channel has popped up on Twitch that is a never-ending Seinfeld episode generated by AI, which could be the future of TV entertainment. Some shows end too early in their lifespan, leaving fans itching for more. Others go on for so long that it feels like viewers spend years with the characters, developing a genuine interest in where they will go.
Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
KSI & Logan Paul react after JiDion tricks Gatorade staff into drinking Prime
KSI and Logan Paul have reacted to JiDion’s latest stunt tricking Gatorade staff into drinking Prime Hydration. After the two former rivals KSI and Logan Paul came together as business partners, Prime has been absolutely flying off the shelves since its release. It’s fair to say nobody expected Prime to be where it is a year on — and it continues to reach new heights constantly.
Dr Disrespect explains why Season Two won’t save ‘draining’ Warzone 2
YouTube streamer and mustache researcher Dr Disrespect has explained why he doubts the upcoming Season Two will save Warzone 2, as his criticism of the CoD battle royale continues. Season Two of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 promises to shake up much that has been established in the first...
Couple go viral after using a toilet for their gender reveal
A couple went viral on TikTok after using a toilet to reveal the gender of their baby to their loved ones, leaving viewers divided. Jose Teixeira and his wife, Ana Marcela, wanted to reveal their unborn baby’s gender, but didn’t want to use fireworks or balloons like everyone else. Instead, they decided to use a toilet.
Is Gunther’s Millions a true story? Netflix documentary explained
Gunther’s Millions is the new Netflix doc that everyone’s talking about, but is the story of a super-rich dog really true? The answer is complicated. Gunther’s Millions is a new four-part documentary about the richest dog in the world. The show features interviews with all the main players, as they describe who the titular canine is, and how he came to be in possession of so much money.
Asmongold freaked out by shockingly accurate AI stream of himself: “I don’t know what to say”
Popular World of Warcraft streamer Asmongold was left dumbfounded by an incredibly accurate AI version of himself, one that he even claimed was “100%” authentic. Artificial Intelligence or AI has been making waves over the internet in recent history. Chatbots like ChatGPT have been amazing on the internet with their ability to write out complex stories, and articles and even hold a full-blown conversation with a person.
CDL Major 2 breaks viewership records amid reports of switch from Twitch to YouTube
Call of Duty League Major 2 was a wild ride for CoD fans, with some crazy results, huge performances, and even a mid-tournament retirement. Perhaps most importantly to some, though, the tournament’s viewership reached dizzying heights, becoming one of the most-watched events in CoD history. Atlanta FaZe took home...
Warzone 2 players claim cheaters are “rampant” again ahead of Season 2 update
Warzone 2 players say that cheaters are running “rampant” ahead of the highly-anticipated Season 2 update, and things are “miserable” as a result. It’s been pretty well documented that Call of Duty has faced a difficult battle against cheaters over the last few years, as they’ve sprung up all over the place.
Warzone 2 player pleads with devs to change “stupid” Al Mazrah birds
Warzone 2’s Al Mazrah has quite the avian population and one player is ready for the “stupid birds” to be taken out of the game entirely. There have been lots of calls for change in Warzone 2 but few rival the strangeness of this one. One player...
You can watch The Last of Us Episode 5 even sooner this week
The Last of Us Episode 5 will be available to stream this week thanks to an early release date – here’s how and when you can watch it. We’re nearly halfway through HBO’s video game adaptation, and it’s lived up to – if not exceeded – expectations from fans and newcomers alike.
Overwatch 2 gets steamy with ‘Loverwatch Dating Sim’: Text-based game, Hanzo cosmetic, more
Overwatch 2 is turning up the heat in Season 3 as a spinoff ‘Loverwatch Dating Sim’ game has been announced where players try to romance either Mercy or Genji. From how the new game works to when you access it, here’s all there is to know. With...
KSI claims Gatorade striked his Jidion post amid rivalry with Prime Hydration
KSI has claimed that Gatorade has hit his tweet praising JiDion with a DMCA claim as the rivalry with Prime Hydration heats up. KSI and Logan Paul’s Prime Hydration has certainly been a success so far. The former rivals’ beverage continues to fly off the shelves, and even a year after the initial launch, many fans are yet to get their hands on it.
Sliker now permanently banned on Twitch weeks after returning from “scam” controversy
Twitch has permanently banned Sliker from its site just weeks after a return stream from his “scam” controversy. In late September 2022 Sliker was accused of scamming thousands of dollars from various creators and fans. The streamer allegedly did it by sending tearful pleas for financial aid and promising to pay them back once he could.
Disney Dreamlight Valley confirms February 2023 update release date after cryptic teaser
Disney Dreamlight Valley has finally revealed the February 2023 update release date following social media post that teased the information on February 5. Disney Dreamlight Valley players have been hungry for the next round of content in the popular, early-access game. After a holiday season filled with beautiful decorations and fun quests, many wonder what the chilly month of February will offer, and what new friends they might meet around their towns.
