Scarlet Sunrise: Gene Smith not interested in Big Ten commissioner vacancy

Athletic director Gene Smith has been at Ohio State since 2005. (Matt Parker/Lettermen Row)

Ohio State AD Gene Smith not interested in Big Ten commissioner vacancy

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith told The Columbus Dispatch Thursday that he’s not interested in the vacancy for the Big Ten commissioner job.

The Big Ten has been searching for Kevin Warren’s replacement since Warren took an opportunity to become the Chicago Bears’ team president and CEO last month. Smith, who has been Ohio State’s AD since 2005, was viewed as a potential candidate by some. After all, Smith has served on the NCAA DI men’s basketball selection committee, the College Football Playoff selection committee and, now, the Name, Image and Likeness Review Committee. Additionally, he’s on the boards of directors of the Fiesta Bowl and National Football Foundation, among other organizations.

Smith also was a student-athlete, himself, having played football at Notre Dame.

But, despite his extensive qualifications, Smith isn’t leaving Columbus to lead the Big Ten. He is the third-longest tenured AD in Ohio State history, and he signed an extension in May 2021 that goes through 2026.

Chris Holtmann ejected, Buckeyes reach new low in turnover-infested loss to Wisconsin

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann was ejected with 27.7 seconds remaining in the first half of Thursday night’s 65-60 loss to Wisconsin. Holtmann was arguing that an offensive foul call on Buckeyes forward Justice Sueing was actually a flop by Badgers forward Tyler Wahl. Holtmann was assessed a double technical and had to watch the second half from the locker room.

Ohio State bounced back from a putrid first half — during which it recorded as many turnovers (11) as field goals — by outscoring Wisconsin, 33-22, in the final frame. Led by associate head coach Jake Diebler, the Buckeyes drew within one possession of the Badgers, who endured a near-seven-minute scoring drought down the stretch. But a missed and-one free throw from Sueing ended Ohio State’s comeback bid.

The Buckeyes have now lost eight of their last nine games and are .500 on the season, plus a meager 3-8 in Big Ten competition. Ohio State travels to Ann Arbor to face Michigan at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Ohio State hoping to name starting quarterback by end of spring

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is hoping to know who his QB1 is by the time spring ball wraps. It’s an open competition for two-time Heisman Trophy finalist C.J. Stroud‘s old job. And it’s a two-way race between third-year quarterback Kyle McCord — Stroud’s backup the last two seasons — and second-year dual threat Devin Brown.

“I hope that one of them emerges, and we can name him a starter,” Day said Wednesday. “I really do.”

Day continued: “I think the way that our dynamic is, I think it’d be great for our program to be able to do that. There were times in the past where I just didn’t see that happening. I’m hoping that can happen. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. But some vision on who the starter is coming out of the spring would be nice. So I’m hoping one of them emerges here in these 15 practices.”

To read more about Day’s early thoughts on a position battle that really started during prep for the Peach Bowl CFP semifinal, go here.

Counting down

Buckeyes vs. Indiana: 211 days

Buckeyes vs. Michigan: 295 days

