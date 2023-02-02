Read full article on original website
Montana Grizzly Bear Delisting Subject to ‘the Goldilocks Zone’
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montanans of all ages and economic levels love Grizzly bears, that one thing is certain, says a new survey released by the University of Montana’s Franke College of Forestry and Conservation. That being said, the majority of those surveyed were able to hold two...
Negative Tests! Some Good (Finally) Montana Brucellosis News
With a sampling this size, here's hoping it is a very good sign for a popular Montana wildlife species. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has been involved in a multi-year "Targeted Elk Brucellosis Surveillance Project." The elk just tested were captured last month in the Pioneer Mountains northwest of Dillon.
Expect to See More Blackhawk Helicopters Over Billings, Montana
Why are Blackhawk helicopters flying over Billings, Montana? What is going on? That's what some were asking Friday night (especially in the wake of THIS news). Our friends in Billings will be happy to hear that you can expect to see Blackhawk helicopters a lot more often in the skies above Billings- and not just Blackhawks. (Some people were freaking out on Friday in the wake of the big China spy balloon that was hovering over Billings earlier in the week)
Love Estate Auctions? Here’s How to Find Them in Montana
Auctions and estate sales have always been very popular in Montana, and there are still dozens of auctions held every month. Here are the basics on where to find the auctions and how they work... Even though estate sales of any kind are generally held after a member of a...
10 Ways You Can Tell Someone is Down-Low Rich in Montana
Despite the hubbub about so many rich people moving to Montana, the fact remains that the majority of Montanans are not rich. In fact, our beloved state frequently ranks near the bottom for salaries in many industries. According to the Montana Department of Labor's 2021 Informational Wage Rates by Occupation Report (lengthy pdf HERE), the median income in Montana is a measly $38,050. Click that link if you want to see wages for your specific industry.
The Story Behind the China Spy Balloon Over Billings Montana
Larry Mayer is not only an incredible photographer who captured the above photo of the Chinese spy balloon over Billings, Montana- he's also a pilot who has great connections and insight when it comes to aviation in Montana. Larry Mayer is a longtime photographer for The Billings Gazette, and one...
Montana 3rd Most Expensive State in the US to Buy a Dozen Roses
Rent and eggs aren't the only things that are sky-high in Big Sky Country. According to data compiled by Financebuzz.com, Montana is one of the most expensive places to buy a dozen roses too. In fact, we pay the 3rd highest amount, after Hawaii and Nevada. Roses are one of...
Elon Musk Has Spoken, After Montana Senator Suspended on Twitter
Elon Musk has spoken. This, after a United States Senator from Montana was suspended on Twitter after sharing a hunting photo as his profile picture on the social media platform now owned by Tesla and SpaceX founder Musk. My friend Matt Mackowiak, who used to work in Montana politics several...
The Cornfield Bomber. One Of Montana’s Craziest Stories Ever
One of the most unique Montana stories has to be the "Cornfield Bomber". The day an F-106 Delta Dart fighter jet decided to have a mind of its own. 53 years ago on February 2nd, 1970, Major (retired) Gary Foust would go down in not only the Montana history books but the fighter pilot books as well.
Wrapping Up the Week that Was “China Spy Balloon Week” in Montana
Now that the China Spy Balloon travelled the entire length of the continental United States before finally being shot down, we figure it's about time we wrap up the week that was- "China Spy Balloon" week in Montana. We gotta start off by giving a shout out to Michael Foth...
Really? Harrison Ford Said _____ About Montana on The Late Show?
For the last few years, I refused to watch the insanely popular television series Yellowstone. When it debuted, I didn't have the Paramount Network. Then the show exploded and it was all everyone could talk about. Later, I felt it was too late to catch up by the second or third season. Then it became a weird sort of stubborn pride that I was one of the few people on earth who hadn't seen a single episode.
More elk and old growth: Forest Service adjusts plan for Montana’s Bitterroot
Bitterroot National Forest managers say they've made changes to protect more elk habitat and old-growth trees in a major new management plan and would like to hear public thinks about the newest proposals. Last year, Forest Service staff released a first draft of the Bitterroot Forest Land Management Plan, a...
Would You Rather? Montana Women Shred Valentine’s Day Traditions
Montana women might be the most practical and witty on the planet. Want to know how to impress a woman from Montana on Valentine's Day? Here's a list of the best gifts that they actually want, from their lips to our ears. And it's hilarious. Valentine's Day is tricky. It's...
[VIDEO] Chinese Spy Plane Suspected Over Billings, MT
Multiple sources are now confirming the object is a Chinese spy satellite and officials are continuing to track it. Reportedly, the US military considered shooting it down over Montana!. (Original story) Skygazers around the Billings area are wondering what the heck was clearly visible in the skies above Yellowstone County...
Montana: Legit, Some Of The Coldest Places In America Today
We all knew the arctic blast was coming, with wind chill factors of -35 possible. And reality they became. Early Monday morning, Montana was packed full of wickedly cold air temps with significant wind gusts in many locations. The wind chill factors have been brutal for the last 24 hours....
Dateline NBC Episode Will Focus on Slain Montana Deputy
A new episode of Dateline on NBC will tell the story of Montana Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty in 2017. Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore was shot and killed on May 16, 2017, while in pursuit of a vehicle near mile marker 109 on Highway 287 near Three Forks. Moore was a member of the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for Central Valley Fire Department in Belgrade, MT, and the Three Forks Fire Department in Three Forks. Deputy Moore was a husband and father of three children. He was 42 years old.
Veterans Choosing To Live in Billings, Montana Are Taxed Heavily
Yesterday, the Billings Chamber of Commerce announced they are working toward legislation to lower, and hopefully remove, taxation on Veteran pensions in the State of Montana. Retired Veterans are quite possibly one of the most well-trained demographics, and Montana is missing out on that opportunity, being one of 3 states that fully tax Veteran pensions as regular income.
Explosion Over Billings, Montana? Governor’s Response on Fox
*Story has been updated with new quotes from sheriff and police chief. Airport tower saw nothing. We have no reports from local law enforcement or other first responders. That's the word I got around 6:40 p.m. Mountain Time as I called Yellowstone City-County Dispatch in Billings, Montana. A video was...
Montana Has Impressive Number Of 2023 James Beard Semifinalists
The culinary masterminds of Montana should be very proud. The James Beard Foundation has just recognized it's 2023 semifinalists (nominees) and some of Montana's best have indeed been included. The best part of the announcement is the variety of towns that are noted. The James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit...
There Are 9 States Ranked Worse Than Montana for Singles
I'm out of the dating game... thankfully. Dating in Montana can be an adventure filled with natural beauty and unique experiences. With stunning national parks, ski resorts, and charming small towns, there are plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities and romantic getaways. Traditionally a steak-n-potatoes kind of state, in recent years Montana's food and drink scene have evolved, with locally-sourced ingredients and craft brews being a highlight in many restaurants.
