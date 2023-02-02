ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana Talks

Expect to See More Blackhawk Helicopters Over Billings, Montana

Why are Blackhawk helicopters flying over Billings, Montana? What is going on? That's what some were asking Friday night (especially in the wake of THIS news). Our friends in Billings will be happy to hear that you can expect to see Blackhawk helicopters a lot more often in the skies above Billings- and not just Blackhawks. (Some people were freaking out on Friday in the wake of the big China spy balloon that was hovering over Billings earlier in the week)
BILLINGS, MT
10 Ways You Can Tell Someone is Down-Low Rich in Montana

Despite the hubbub about so many rich people moving to Montana, the fact remains that the majority of Montanans are not rich. In fact, our beloved state frequently ranks near the bottom for salaries in many industries. According to the Montana Department of Labor's 2021 Informational Wage Rates by Occupation Report (lengthy pdf HERE), the median income in Montana is a measly $38,050. Click that link if you want to see wages for your specific industry.
MONTANA STATE
Really? Harrison Ford Said _____ About Montana on The Late Show?

For the last few years, I refused to watch the insanely popular television series Yellowstone. When it debuted, I didn't have the Paramount Network. Then the show exploded and it was all everyone could talk about. Later, I felt it was too late to catch up by the second or third season. Then it became a weird sort of stubborn pride that I was one of the few people on earth who hadn't seen a single episode.
MONTANA STATE
[VIDEO] Chinese Spy Plane Suspected Over Billings, MT

Multiple sources are now confirming the object is a Chinese spy satellite and officials are continuing to track it. Reportedly, the US military considered shooting it down over Montana!. (Original story) Skygazers around the Billings area are wondering what the heck was clearly visible in the skies above Yellowstone County...
BILLINGS, MT
Dateline NBC Episode Will Focus on Slain Montana Deputy

A new episode of Dateline on NBC will tell the story of Montana Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty in 2017. Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore was shot and killed on May 16, 2017, while in pursuit of a vehicle near mile marker 109 on Highway 287 near Three Forks. Moore was a member of the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for Central Valley Fire Department in Belgrade, MT, and the Three Forks Fire Department in Three Forks. Deputy Moore was a husband and father of three children. He was 42 years old.
THREE FORKS, MT
Veterans Choosing To Live in Billings, Montana Are Taxed Heavily

Yesterday, the Billings Chamber of Commerce announced they are working toward legislation to lower, and hopefully remove, taxation on Veteran pensions in the State of Montana. Retired Veterans are quite possibly one of the most well-trained demographics, and Montana is missing out on that opportunity, being one of 3 states that fully tax Veteran pensions as regular income.
BILLINGS, MT
There Are 9 States Ranked Worse Than Montana for Singles

I'm out of the dating game... thankfully. Dating in Montana can be an adventure filled with natural beauty and unique experiences. With stunning national parks, ski resorts, and charming small towns, there are plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities and romantic getaways. Traditionally a steak-n-potatoes kind of state, in recent years Montana's food and drink scene have evolved, with locally-sourced ingredients and craft brews being a highlight in many restaurants.
MONTANA STATE
