The CaneSport On3: Projecting Miami Hurricanes quarterback depth chart/potential results

In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles: The developers: As most of you are all well aware, the Trojans are back in the picture in a big way for the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit for the class of 2024, quarterback Dylan Raiola (Phoenix, Arizona/ Pinnacle High). Raiola is not only the apple of the Trojans eye but also the Georgia Bulldogs and the Nebraska Cornhuskers just to name a few. What you may not know, however, there is a cardinal and gold force already playing a significant role in the kid’s development as a bigtime high school quarterback and a household name in recruiting circles.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO